Isaiah Thomas: Cavaliers’ handshakes were intimidating when traded

By Dan FeldmanNov 15, 2017, 5:39 PM EST
The Cavaliers have elaborate handshakes, seemingly a unique one for each player-player combination.

It’s daunting for a newcomer.

Isaiah Thomas:

The handshakes, when I got traded here, that’s one of the first things. I’m like, “Dang, man. I’m going to have to get my handshakes down.” I really wasn’t worried about the on-court things. I’m like, “Man, these handshakes are very serious.” But that’s probably the biggest thing. All the other stuff, I’ll figure that out.

Thomas has plenty of time to study, as he recovers from injury. He can practice and refine them, so none of his handshakes prompt an official statement from the team.

Draymond Green: Cavaliers fans should worry about LeBron James’ workload, not slow start

By Dan FeldmanNov 15, 2017, 4:29 PM EST
Draymond Green called Warriors-Cavaliers a rivalry, and he has done his part to make it one. He said he wanted to destroy the Cavs, called them boring and called their fans dumb.

So, with Cleveland 7-7 and playing the NBA’s worst defense, Green didn’t pass up an opportunity to size up the team Golden State has played in the last three NBA Finals.

Green, in a Q&A with Sam Amick of USA Today:

Q: What’s your two cents on the Cavs?

A: “Uh, they’re struggling.”

Q: Would you be panicking if you were one of their fans?

A: “To a certain extent yes. And to a certain extent, no. I don’t think anyone should be panicking 12 games in, or 13 games in. However, there are some glaring concerns with them. And at the same time, you’re missing a 30-point (per game) player (in Thomas) on the bench who’s hurt. So my concern would be that LeBron is playing so many minutes right now (James, in his 15th season, is leading the league in minutes at 38.1 per game; it’s his highest mark since the 2010-11 season).

“Yeah, he’s super human but eventually his super human powers go away, so that would be more of my concern if I’m a Cavs fan or somebody with the Cavs or a player, is like ‘Man, he’s been playing a lot of 40 minute (nights) and it’s only Nov. 12.’ But I wouldn’t be pressing the panic button just yet. At the end of the day, they know how to win. They’ve got a guy who knows how to win, so I wouldn’t necessarily press the panic button. I would see certain things and I would panic about those certain things, just because…I don’t think nobody should be playing 40 minutes a game in November  (James has played 40-plus minutes in six of his 14 games).

It’s a little surprising Green would address the question. The common answer: “I’m just worried about my own team.” Maybe: “You can never count them out.” Green digging into their flaws is definitely against the norm, but he’s uncommonly willing to share his opinion.

The Cavaliers just don’t care about defense and other non-glamorous things right now. That will change later in the season, and Isaiah Thomas‘ return will help. But neither will necessarily be enough. This might be a team that’s too old to keep up. For now, there’s at least reason to hope increased effort and Thomas’ presence are the only missing ingredients. But we won’t know until the Cavs ramp it up with Thomas playing.

I’d never advise panicking. But should Cleveland be concerned? Green said it well: “To a certain extent yes. And to a certain extent, no.”

Chris Paul to return to Rockets, start on Thursday

By Kurt HelinNov 15, 2017, 3:27 PM EST
Chris Paul is back.

The All-Everything point guard played 33 minutes opening night for the Rockets then shut it down midway through the fourth due to an ailing knee, and he has been out ever since. Now Paul will be back on Thursday when the Rockets host the Suns. Both CP3 and Mike D’Antoni confirmed the rumors.

The Rockets have gone 11-4 to start the season, with James Harden back to his MVP level and leading what has been the second best offense in the NBA this season. Houston’s defense is 13th in the league, which is a marked improvement from previous seasons.

While Harden and CP3 looked good together in preseason, that matters about as much as how they looked at the Drew League over the summer. There are still real questions to answer about who initiates plays in crunch time, as well tempo (the Rockets have been playing slightly slower than last season, but Paul is even more deliberate than that).

Still, the Rockets added Paul to take their run at Golden State, and they need him on the court developing chemistry with his teammates. That starts up again on Thursday night.

Study finds NBA players getting skinnier as teams focus on small ball

By Kurt HelinNov 15, 2017, 3:02 PM EST
Call it the Mike D’Antoni revolution. Say that it’s a copycat league and everybody wants to be the Warriors. Talk about how advanced analytics and the three-point shot have changed the game.

The NBA has been trending for years toward “small ball” — which is a nebulous term but essentially means playing fast and shooting a lot of threes. It means fewer traditional bigs and more centers and power forwards who can step out and drain a three (think Kristaps Porzingis or DeMarcus Cousins).

Harvard’s Sports Analytics Collective noticed an interesting trend that is going along with this — the NBA is getting skinnier. (Hat tip to Tom Haberstroh writing for Bleacher Report.)

It makes sense: If the focus is on athleticism and speed, then players will want to be thinner rather than bulkier.  Here is what the report found.

While both the height and weight of the league increased drastically from 1952 (the first year with minutes data) to 2000, the pattern in the 2000s is strikingly different. The weight of the league rose 7 pounds (per player) from 2000 to 2013, before dropping nearly 3 pounds steadily over the course of the next 4 years. Meanwhile, the weighted average height has stayed between 78.8 and 79.1 inches (about 6’7”), for the entirety of the 21 century….

This may seem like an incredibly obvious result, but it highlights another efficiency that NBA teams have gravitated toward in the past 5 years. Teams are slimming down, and using their athletic advantages to run the heavier teams of the floor. The NBA is again trending lighter, and it will be interesting to watch how this stabilizes over the next 5-10 years.

What the study also found was no correlation between hight or weight and winning, however, in recent years there is a trend of lighter teams playing faster. Which again just makes sense.

This trend toward lighter players and pace, plus increased three-point shooting, is ultimately a result of the rules and how they are enforced. Once teams were allowed to play zone defense (starting in 2004), it evolved into the Tom Thibodeau overload defense, which was designed to take away wing isolation plays (which were very common at the time) by bringing another defender over to the strong side. The best offenses started adapting to this in two ways — good off-ball movement on the weak side combined with better ball movement to get guys like Kyle Korver clean looks off a couple passes; and playing faster and getting in the offense before these defenses have a chance to set up.

Both of those attacks are designed for players to use their athleticism — so thinner, more athletic players have the advantage.

At some point, the move to get thinner will stabilize. But this style of play in the NBA will stick around until they tweak the rules again.

Knicks players praise new offensive shape, which is not triangle

By Kurt HelinNov 15, 2017, 2:04 PM EST
The Knicks are off to a 7-6 start and it’s their offense that is clicking — Kristaps Porzingis and Enes Kanter are rim running in a system that has the team playing faster than a season ago (although they still only get 13.1 percent of their offense in transition, 23rd in the league), and the result is an offense that is 12th in the NBA overall according to NBA.com. However, remove garbage time from the equation, as Ben Falk does at Cleaning The Glass, and the Knicks are fifth in offensive rating. Their core rotation guys are getting buckets. By those numbers, the Knicks are scoring 2.2 points more per 100 possessions than a year ago, when they were a slightly below average NBA offense.

What’s different? No Carmelo Anthony stopping the ball, for one. More importantly, no triangle offense forced down from on high so coach Jeff Hornacek can run what he wants,. With that, players are much happier. Look at what Kristaps Porzingis said recently on ESPN Radio. (Hat Tip Chris Mannix at Yahoo Sports.)

“This year you can feel that Jeff has more, he’s running his own stuff without anybody coming in and telling him what to do or how to do it, so I think from the top down you can feel that there’s more confidence in what we’re doing. It’s a better feeling this way.”

Three games into the season, Tim Hardaway Jr. said a bunch of the Knicks players didn’t know the plays, but he told Marc Berman of the New York Post that has changed.

“It’s a full 180,’’ Hardaway said. “It’s great. A lot of guys are taking each possession in practice very serious. We’re building our game. We’re building a culture here. When we step in this practice, we are all ears and minds are open. Everyone is giving their input and everyone is locked in on both ends of the floor.”

Hornacek still wants to run some triangle elements in the half-court — most teams do — but the goal now is more pace and more pick-and-roll shot creation. Hornacek said the guys like it.

“Our guys are feeling comfortable with what we’re running. We’re going to get better at that. It’s a style most of those guys like to play. It makes it easier for them. Even in this system, there’s a lot of teaching we have to do. We have to continue to learn the little things that will make it easier especially in pressure times like (against the Cavaliers).”

The Knicks have a long way to go before they are all the way back, but this season fans can see the steps in that direction. Finally Porzingis has been made the focal point of the offense, and finally they are running modern NBA sets. It’s a long season, but the Knicks look like they could be a playoff team in the East, and that would be a big step forward.

 

 