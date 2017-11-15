Gregg Popovich says Kawhi Leonard will return “sooner rather than later”

So far this season the Spurs have been doing what they do, going 9-5 and winning without their best player, their two-way star Kawhi Leonard. They continue to execute and not beat themselves, LaMarcus Aldridge is playing his best ball in years as the offensive focal point, Rudy Gay has been fantastic off the bench for a dozen points a night, and the Spurs have the fifth best defense in the NBA even without their two-time Defensive Player of the Year.
But when will Kawhi Leonard return? He’s been out through training camp with right quadriceps tendinopathy (he played through it last season), and some reports have had recovery going more slowly than expected.
“He’s just coming along more slowly for whatever reason,” Popovich said. “It’s just been more difficult for him to get through the rehab routine. So his body hasn’t reacted the same way as Tony [Parker].”
Kyrie Irving gives game-worn jersey, shoes to military members in crowd
In life, we should find someone who makes us as happy as Kyrie Irving made these female members of the military after the Celtics’ win in Brooklyn Tuesday night by giving her his jersey and shoes. This is what joy looks like.
1) Kyrie Irving doesn’t like his mask, still scores 23 and leads Celtics to 13th straight win. Celtics fans were already looking ahead to Thursday, but first Boston traveled to Brooklyn Tuesday night… although you would never know it listening to the Celtics-heavy crowd at this game. It sounded like a game at the Garden.
Celtics fans are everywhere right now and they should be proud — their team has won 13 in a row after dropping the Nets 109-102. The win was a combination of their defense once again holding the opponent down — the Nets did well shooting 40 percent from three on 35 attempts, but they didn’t get a lot of shots at the rim, and from three feet to the arc they shot 8-of-29 — and getting enough offense when they needed it.
Kyrie Irving spent the night uncomfortably touching and adjusting his mask — he’ll be wearing it for a couple of weeks due to a facial fracture… at least he’s supposed to — but found his way to 23 points. The real offensive star for the Celts was Marcus Morris, who led a 10-0 fourth quarter run and finished the night with 21 points on 12 shots. Brooklyn hung around because they are a scrappy bunch, but it was not enough on a night when Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum combined for 32 points.
This sets up the measuring stick game for the Celtics: Thursday night against the Golden State Warriors. The defending champs, and the overwhelming favorites to party with Larry O’Brien again, come to the Garden. It will be the best offense in the NBA against the best defense. The Warriors have won six in a row all by double digits, they come in on a roll of their own, and it is a chance for Boston to take a measure of itself against the best.
2) James Harden: Amazing Eurostep move or travel? You decide.
The NBA rule is you get two steps after you gather the ball, so if that first step is Harden’s gather this is legal. However, if he has control as he takes that first step it’s a travel.
In practice, no call so it’s a Eurostep and a bucket.
3) Harden couldn’t Eurostep the Rockets to a win, Raptors beat them 129-113. The Rockets have been a solid, middle-of-the-pack defensive team this season — which with their offense is plenty — but they got shredded by the Raptors on Tuesday night. As a team, the Raptors had a true shooting percentage of 66.2, which will get them a win every night.
DeMar DeRozan was attacking, doing a good job being a playmaker too (especially in the first quarter) and finished with 27 points on 16 shots for the night. Kyle Lowry and C.J. Miles each added 19.
However, the real star was rookie OG Anunoby, who was thrust into the starting lineup with Norman Powell out (hip), and he shot 6-of-8 while spending much of the night guarding Harden and doing a respectable job, his energy created great defensive pressure, and he passed and shot with confidence. It may be hard for coach Dwane Casey to keep him out of the starting lineup.
Stan Van Gundy on protesting athletes: “These are patriots of the highest order”
The NBA has been no stranger to the advancement of civic equality for all people, as far as sports leagues go. That reputation perhaps took a hit when commissioner Adam Silver made comments regarding the NBA’s rule that players stand for the national anthem, but players have been openly supportive after the deaths of Eric Garner, Trayvon Martin, and others.
NBA coaches have come forward to have their voices heard, too. Steve Kerr and Gregg Popovich seem to be the ones who grab the most headlines, especially when it comes to Donald Trump, but guys like Stan Van Gundy have also used their platform to advance a social agenda.
On Tuesday, the Detroit Pistons coach wrote an article in Time in support of athletes in the WNBA and NFL who made their statement by kneeling during the national anthem.
Honoring America has to mean much, much more than standing at attention for a song (one which, by the way, contains racist language in later verses). One of the most important freedoms that our military has fought for over two-plus centuries is the freedom of speech. When these professional athletes protest during the anthem, they are exercising one of the very freedoms for which our military men and women fought so valiantly, thus honoring our highest values and, in turn, those who have fought for them.
We should never forget that this country was founded by protesters. Our founding fathers declared independence from Great Britain because they were dissatisfied with the laws and policies that they believed abridged their freedoms. Had they taken the stance that many want our professional athletes to take — to just shut up and honor your country no matter what — we would be living in British colonies. Furthermore, as Dr. Dyson reminded our team, protest has nearly always been the catalyst for meaningful change. And it has always made people uncomfortable. This was true of the abolitionists, the women’s suffrage movement, the civil rights movement and the gay rights movement, all of which shined a bright and needed light on injustice, demanded that our country live up to its stated ideals and produced our most meaningful change. To be sure, they made people feel uncomfortable along the way, but those were the people who needed to feel uncomfortable. People should never be permitted to feel comfortable while trampling the rights of others.
Van Gundy’s entire piece is well worth the read given his perspective and the time he’s spent with his team talking about social change.
Here’s hoping NBA players and coaches don’t stop trying to have a meaningful conversation with their fans.
