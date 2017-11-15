Brandon Ingram wipes hands on referee (video)

Marc Davis, what are you doing? You can’t let Brandon Ingram disrespect you like that.
Via Def Pen Hoops:
John Wall scored 27 points in the Wizards’ 102-93 win over the Heat tonight, but his most impressive highlights came without him scoring.
Which was more impressive?
Wall nutmegging Hassan Whiteside in the open court to start a Washington fastbreak finished by Otto Porter:
Or Wall running hard to block Tyler Johnson‘s transition layup from behind:
Kyrie Irving is “very much woke.”
So woke, in fact, he has become a vegan.
Irving, via Tom Haberstroh of Bleacher Report:
“It works,” Irving tells B/R Mag. “I mean, I’m not eating a whole bunch of animals anymore. Once you become awake, you don’t see that stuff anymore.”
Veganism is fine. John Salley has long-advocated for NBA players to become vegan. Damian Lillard has embraced the diet. Haberstroh explores it in depth.
But “Once you become awake, you don’t see that stuff anymore”?
At least he and the Celtics are playing so well, his quirkiness is lovable. If he and Boston fall off, his shtick might not seem so amusing.
Oklahoma City had lost four games in a row, were not playing as a unit offensively but as individuals, and they were getting frustrated. So they called the dreaded “team meeting,” which is essentially the Festivus Airing of Grievances in sports form.
One thing to come out of that meeting — Paul George went off.
He dropped 42 on the Clippers, then turned around and had 37 against the Mavericks, and he was a combined +47 in those two games. George seemed to spend the first weeks of the season trying to fit in and not rock the boat, then came out of that meeting ready to be aggressive. Finally.
Those were two wins for the Thunder, although playing two weak teams (the Clippers have dropped six in a row) has helped. We’ll see if the Thunder and George can sustain it.
The 76ers found a steal in Robert Covington when they signed him to a four-year, team-friendly contract three years ago. Covington has blossomed into one of the NBA’s better 3-and-D forwards, and at 26, he’s in his prime.
Philadelphia won’t let him hit free agency.
Covington became eligible for a renegotiation-and-extension today, and to the surprise of nobody considering how much cap space the 76ers saved for just this occasion, the deal will soon become official.
Philadelphia 76ers forward Robert Covington is finalizing the framework of a four-year, $62 million contract extension, league sources told ESPN.
Covington has a $1,577,230 salary this season. With $15,120,873 in cap space, the 76ers can bump his salary up to $16,698,103 for this season. His salary in the first year of his extension, which would begin in 2018-19, must land between 60% and 120% of his salary last season. His salary in each subsequent season in the extension can rise or fall by 8% of his 2018-19 salary.
Presumably, the 76ers will use all their remaining cap space to renegotiate Covington’s salary this season. What better use do they have for it? In exchange, Covington will accept less than his perceived market value over the four years of the extension – which means taking a big drop next season.
Here’s a guess at the structure of Covington’s contract:
2017-18: $1,577,230 $16,698,103
2018-19: $10,018,862
2019-20: $10,820,371
2020-21: $11,621,880
2021-22: $12,423,389
That’s the maximum renegotiation this season, the maximum drop next season and the maximum increase in each subsequent season. It’s a a total of $61,582,604, right in line with Wojnarowski’s reporting. I wouldn’t count the money Covington was already due this season, but whoever leaked this information might. Perhaps, the drop next season won’t be quite the maximum 40%, though.
No matter the exact terms, this is a savvy use of cap space by the 76ers, who will have more financial flexibility during the primes of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons as a result of paying Covington more now.