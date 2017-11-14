Getty

Stan Van Gundy on protesting athletes: “These are patriots of the highest order”

By Dane CarbaughNov 14, 2017, 11:45 PM EST
The NBA has been no stranger to the advancement of civic equality for all people, as far as sports leagues go. That reputation perhaps took a hit when commissioner Adam Silver made comments regarding the NBA’s rule that players stand for the national anthem, but players have been openly supportive after the deaths of Eric Garner, Trayvon Martin, and others.

NBA coaches have come forward to have their voices heard, too. Steve Kerr and Gregg Popovich seem to be the ones who grab the most headlines, especially when it comes to Donald Trump, but guys like Stan Van Gundy have also used their platform to advance a social agenda.

On Tuesday, the Detroit Pistons coach wrote an article in Time in support of athletes in the WNBA and NFL who made their statement by kneeling during the national anthem.

Via Time:

Honoring America has to mean much, much more than standing at attention for a song (one which, by the way, contains racist language in later verses). One of the most important freedoms that our military has fought for over two-plus centuries is the freedom of speech. When these professional athletes protest during the anthem, they are exercising one of the very freedoms for which our military men and women fought so valiantly, thus honoring our highest values and, in turn, those who have fought for them.

We should never forget that this country was founded by protesters. Our founding fathers declared independence from Great Britain because they were dissatisfied with the laws and policies that they believed abridged their freedoms. Had they taken the stance that many want our professional athletes to take — to just shut up and honor your country no matter what — we would be living in British colonies. Furthermore, as Dr. Dyson reminded our team, protest has nearly always been the catalyst for meaningful change. And it has always made people uncomfortable. This was true of the abolitionists, the women’s suffrage movement, the civil rights movement and the gay rights movement, all of which shined a bright and needed light on injustice, demanded that our country live up to its stated ideals and produced our most meaningful change. To be sure, they made people feel uncomfortable along the way, but those were the people who needed to feel uncomfortable. People should never be permitted to feel comfortable while trampling the rights of others.

Van Gundy’s entire piece is well worth the read given his perspective and the time he’s spent with his team talking about social change.

Here’s hoping NBA players and coaches don’t stop trying to have a meaningful conversation with their fans.

Jayson Tatum blows breakaway layup vs. Nets (VIDEO)


By Dane CarbaughNov 14, 2017, 10:45 PM EST
Rookie seasons are hard to adjust to in the NBA. Jayson Tatum has been getting his knocks in this year, the most recent of which came on Tuesday against the Brooklyn Nets.

With a breakaway late in the third quarter and the Boston Celtics leading by 11 points, Tatum went up for an attempt at the rim with Trevor Booker trailing.

Booker was hustling, but didn’t actual contest Tatum at the rack.

That’s when this happened:

It looks like Tatum went up for the dunk, then decided he was too far away to clear the ball.

Meanwhile, we got a little giggle from this game. The Celtics beat the Nets for their 13th straight victory.

Jaylen Brown says 80% of NBA fans think they could take on average pro


By Dane CarbaughNov 14, 2017, 9:38 PM EST
No one ever said NBA fans had to be sharp. This might be anecdotal, but that goes double for the types of dudes you run into at 24 Hour Fitness who seemingly live for nothing but the lunchtime run.

That’s why it makes sense that Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown says that 80% of the NBA fan population thinks they could take on a pro baller.

Sounds about right.

Brown relayed his feelings on dudes who think they could hack it during a recent podcast with Taylor Rooks of SportsNet New York:

Never doubt the irrational confidence of the dude who scores eight of a team’s 21 points during a Tuesday run at 11:30 AM.

Meanwhile, Brown was last seen doing this during Tuesday night’s game against the Brooklyn Nets:

All eyes on Derrick Favors as Jazz begin life without Rudy Gobert


Associated PressNov 14, 2017, 8:01 PM EST
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The departures of Gordon Hayward and George Hill were supposed to set Derrick Favors up for more opportunities with the Utah Jazz. That wasn’t consistently so through the first 12 games of the season, but there’s no question the eighth-year big man will now have to shoulder more responsibility on both ends of the floor.

The Jazz will experience life without Rudy Gobert for the next month with the second-team All-NBA center out with a bone bruise in his right leg.

“I’m excited about it,” Favors said. “It’s a new challenge. I get to be a big part of the offense now. A big part of the defense, too. It’s a big responsibility, but I’m ready for it.”

Favors is now the starting center, sliding over from power forward. Thabo Sefolosha started against the Nets at power forward and Jonas Jerebko got the start against the Timberwolves.

Gobert was averaging 13.9 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game. Favors had 24 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks against the Nets, but nine points, 10 rebounds and one block against the Timberwolves.

The Jazz were already struggling with consistency as a roster and now they’re without their centerpiece – the defensive player of the year that’s the focal point of one of the league’s top defenses several years running. The 7-foot-1 Frenchman’s rim protection allowed defenders to be aggressive on the perimeter knowing Gobert had their back.

The Jazz will be smaller with the 6-10 Favors in the middle and a combination of Sefolosha, Jerebko, Joe Johnson, who’s currently out with a wrist injury, and Ekpe Udoh at power forward. Coach Quin Snyder can go even smaller with Joe Ingles at the four in certain lineups. That could result in more switching or other nuances defending the pick-and-roll.

“Our margin for error gets a little bit slimmer,” Snyder said. “Our team will adjust. That’s all you can do. Every substitution pattern changes the makeup of the team. Some more dramatically than others. Obviously, Derrick playing with Thabo or Joe Ingles at the four, there’s a different style of attack. It’s something that Derrick’s capable of doing and doing well.”

There will be adjustments offensively, also, as Gobert had improved as a finisher around the rim and is one of the best rollers to the basket in the pick-and-roll. The lob had become a staple of the offense.

Favors is averaging 11.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.6 blocks this season – improvements from his injury-riddled 2016-17, but still a step back from the previous three seasons. He has improved his range and has some of his athleticism back after knee and back injuries, but he still hasn’t been as effective. Opinions range from Favors just not being the same player anymore to his numbers being affected by decreased playing time with fewer opportunities.

Offseason acquisition Ricky Rubio has struggled as the starting point guard and his 3.9 turnovers per game are the eighth-most in the league. He’ll have to develop chemistry with Favors.

Snyder said they have to sometimes wrestle with Favors to get him to roll.

“It’s something different because at the four I’m so used to popping out to the free throw line, or beyond 3-point line, while Rudy’s in the paint,” Favors said. “Now my main job is to roll to the basket, roll in the paint, try to draw a lot of attention so guys can get open on the corner three or perimeter. It’s definitely something new this season that I have to get used to, but I’m ready for it.”

The Jazz are dealing with a plethora of injuries again after Favors, Hill, Rodney Hood and Alec Burks all missed significant time last season. Dante Exum (shoulder surgery) is out for the season and Johnson (wrist) should be reevaluated soon.

Gobert said this won’t change any playoff expectations for the team.

“It’s frustrating for sure,” Gobert said. “We know that every game matters. At the same time, I think it’s just going to make us stronger. I’m confident the team can win without me. The only thing I can do is make sure I do everything right and when I come back, I’m stronger and I’m ready to help the team out.”

 

Iman Shumpert, wife Teyana Taylor to get new reality show on VHI


By Kurt HelinNov 14, 2017, 7:20 PM EST
The network that gave us Basketball Wives is now giving us something else we all have been dying to know:

What Iman Shumpert‘s home life is like.

Well, what Shumpert’s home life is like on a scripted reality show. (If you think reality shows are unscripted I have a good friend who is a Nigerian prince and we have a great deal for you.)

If you don’t know, Teyana Taylor is a recording artist with a strong career of her own.

Shumpert is part of the problem with struggling Cavaliers, he is averaging 9 points and 5.8 rebounds a game this season and is not terribly efficient. Not that he ever was, but his defense is not making up for it any more.

Now, if they had the camera’s rolling the night Taylor went into early labor with their daughter and Shumpert had to deliver the baby himself, that I would have watched.

This new show… somebody will have to tell me how it is.