Peter Vecsey tweets about LeBron James-Enes Kanter dustup using asterisked n-word

For the uninitiated, Vecsey was nearly quoting The Notorious B.I.G., who rapped “Picture me being scared of a n—- that breathe the same air as me.” That context certainly helps, but it’s still a rather uncomfortable tweet.
Do the asterisks help? Yes. But if you count the number, it alludes to a word that ends in “er” – not the one that ends in “a”, which Biggie used.
Ta-Nehisi Coates recently spoke about why white people shouldn’t use the n-word:
I generally agree with that, and I’d urge Vecsey to consider it. But I also believe in the principle of freedom of speech, and if after introspection (or even without it), Vecsey stands by his words, that’s his prerogative.
Also, yes, Kanter has stood up to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. But LeBron called American President Donald Trump a “bum.” Kanter didn’t have a monopoly on political bravery in that stare-down.
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA. Here’s what you missed while trying to figure out a coffee puzzle.
1) What is wrong with the Clippers?Joel Embiid puts up 32 as Sixers hand them a sixth straight loss. The Clippers were a great story when the season tipped off, Chris Paul was gone, and they still won four straight and looked like a team, led by Blake Griffin, that was going to be a playoff team. The offense was great led by Griffin knocking down threes — he’s still doing that at 36 percent and taking a third of his shots out there, no longer living on long twos — and the defense was good enough.
Since then the Clippers are 1-7 and after the Sixers came into Staples and beat them Monday 109-105, Los Angeles has lost six in a row.
What happened? They stopped defending.
During the six tame losing streak, the Clippers still have a solid offense (scoring 106.1 points per 100 possessions, 11th in the NBA in that stretch) but they have the NBA’s worst defense (113.8 per 100). Teams are shooting 49.9 percent against the Clippers, and while the Clips are forcing midrange shots they are not contesting them enough. The defensive issues start with DeAndre Jordan, who has been an All-NBA level anchor on the defensive end for the past few seasons but has been a step slower this season. Monday night, Joel Embiid had far more energy and dropped 32 points and 16 rebounds on DJ (and backup Willie Reed, who got in a tussle with Embiid and motivated him). Another sign of his Jordan’s rim protection not being the same — and the Clippers rotations being lax — is Ben Simmons having seven dunks on the night.
We shouldn’t let the Clipper offense entirely off the hook, there has been a lot less player movement and a lot more isolation than there was, the ball is not switching sides of the court anymore, it’s just that Griffin and the Clippers are talented enough to keep scoring with the ugly ball. They just can’t get stops.
Injuries are part of this. Three starters have been out: Milos Teodosic with a plantar fascia injury since the second game of the season, Danilo Gallinari with a strained left glute, and Patrick Beverley, who has a sore right knee that was drained of fluid last week. Their team doesn’t have the depth to survive injuries for long. But that’s still not an excuse for the defensive effort.
The Clippers head back out on the road for five straight, starting Friday in Cleveland. Things could get worse before they get better.
2) LeBron James, Kyle Korver turn it on for one quarter, and that’s enough to beat Knicks. The Knicks thought they were going to have a statement win — they were up 23 points in the third, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Enes Kanter each had 20 points, and Madison Square Garden was rocking and climbing all over LeBron (both for his pregame comments and then having words with Kanter during the game).
Then the Cavaliers woke up and played one hard quarter — Cleveland put up 43 points on 26 shots, Kyle Korver hit five threes on his way to 19 points in the fourth, LeBron had eight assists, the Cavaliers had seven offensive rebounds and three blocks.
All of that got the Cavaliers back in it, then LeBron isolated against Kristaps Porzingis and put Cleveland up for good.
This was an ugly win for the Cavaliers, but it pulls them up to .500 at 7-7 so they will take it. For the Knicks, improving in the NBA as a young team comes with some hard lessons. This is one of them, but at 7-6 and with Porzingis playing well this looks like a playoff team. Just not on the level of the Cavaliers when the Cavs care.
3) Pelicans get Rajon Rondo back… and win over Hawks thanks to Darius Miller. Two of the most significant questions coming into this season in New Orleans were how well Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins could pair along the front line, and how well Jrue Holiday and Rajon Rondo could mesh in the backcourt? The answer to the first question is very well — the Pelicans were +7.7 points per 100 possessions when both Davis and Cousins are on the court together coming into Monday night’s game against the Hawks.
We don’t know how well Rondo and Holiday will pair yet because Rondo has been out all season following a sports hernia surgery. But answers to that question is coming soon as Rondo was back on Monday night — on a minutes limit where he only played 4:55, but at least back. Rondo entered in the middle of the first quarter and made his one shot, and the Pelicans were +6 in the just over one minute he was paired with Holiday. It’s a start.
Atlanta somehow kept Anthony Davis in check despite Luke Babbitt being his opposite number most of the night, but New Orleans came back thanks to five threes from Darius Miller, who had 14 points in the fourth quarter to spark the win. It’s not a win the Pelicans should celebrate — they struggled with a bad Hawks team at home — but you take the wins where you can get them in the NBA.
HASTINGS, Minn. (AP) — Former NBA player Sam Jacobson has pleaded guilty to a fraud charge stemming from the sale of a Minnesota home.
Jacobson pleaded guilty Monday to residential mortgage fraud. His wife, Traci Jacobson, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting. They’ll be sentenced Jan. 29.
The charges stem from the 2011 short sale of Sam Jacobson’s Apple Valley home to Traci Jacobson, who was his girlfriend at the time.
The sale barred Sam Jacobson from remaining in the home. But investigators say he and his three children didn’t move out. Traci Jacobson then sold the home, netting a profit of $176,000, and bought a new home where the couple still lives.
Defense attorneys say the couple has reached a restitution agreement with the mortgage lender.
Sam Jacobson, a star University of Minnesota player, was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers in 1998. He played in 68 games across three seasons for the Lakers, Golden State Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Rudy Gobert believes he has every right to be upset after sustaining a leg injury that’s expected to keep him out at least four weeks.
The Utah Jazz big man went down Friday when Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters crashed into his leg, causing Gobert’s knee to buckle. The 7-foot-1 center initially called it a dirty play.
Waiters was going after a loose ball, then dove awkwardly into Gobert’s leg. He later tweeted, “Dove for the ball right…” with video of the play.
Waiters told the Sun-Sentinel on Sunday that he’s never been a dirty player and, “Tell him to get out of his feelings and that’s what it is, just like that.”
“It’s not my feelings, it’s my knee,” Gobert said Monday. “That’s a little more important.
“I like to play basketball. Sometimes if someone takes that away from you, you’ve got to get in your feelings for a reason.”
Gobert woke up Saturday with unexpected stiffness and swelling in the leg. An MRI revealed a bruised right tibia. The 2016-17 second-team All-NBA center said it could have been worse and he’s happy to know he’ll fully recover with no ligament or structural damage. The rehab process is basically to get the swelling down and stay strong and in shape.
Playoff aspirations and individual goals remain intact, though they will be much more difficult for Utah to achieve. The Jazz have now lost Gobert for a month, Joe Johnson (wrist) has yet to return and was expected to miss a month, and Dante Exum is out for the season after shoulder surgery. All this after the team lost its top two scorers, Gordon Hayward and George Hill, during offseason free agency.
“Just frustrating that I’ll miss some time,” Gobert said. “At the same time I’m feeling lucky because when I look at the video, if I don’t lift my foot up in the air at the same moment, it’d be way worse. Good and bad.”
The Frenchman is averaging 13.9 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game. Derrick Favors started at center Saturday and had 24 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks.
The Jazz plan to re-evaluate Gobert after four weeks and the general timeline for his return is four to six weeks. Utah’s top player is optimistic it will be sooner than that.
“Usually, I heal very fast,” Gobert said. “We’re not going to rush it or do anything stupid. But I’m pretty confident that I can be back before that.”
Madison Square Garden was rocking — something all too rare in recent years. Monday night against the hated Cavaliers, through three quarters Tim Hardaway Jr. and Enes Kanter each had 20 points, the Knicks defense had forced 12 steals, Knicks fans were into it and chanting “Ky-rie Ir-ving” at LeBron James, then the crowd went over the top when Kanter and Frank Ntilikina stood up to LeBron.
Meanwhile, the Cavaliers were napping. All season long against opponents they don’t perceive as a threat they have coasted, and clearly the Knicks didn’t scare the Cavaliers at all. New York led by 23 at one point in the third and it was a 15-point point Knicks lead.
Then the fourth quarter started.
Cleveland put up 43 points on 26 shots, Kyle Korver got red-hot and hit five threes on his way to 19 points in the frame, LeBron had eight assists, the Cavaliers had seven offensive rebounds and three blocks. The Cavaliers defended like they cared, battled back to tie the game.
That put the Cavaliers up for good. What would have been an ugly loss for Cleveland and a confirmation win for the Knicks turned into a reminder of the status quo in the East as Cleveland held on to win 104-101.
The win pulls the Cavaliers back up to .500 on the season at 7-7, and while they still have some problems to address — and key guys to get healthy, Isaiah Thomas and Tristan Thompson — this team can find a gear nobody else in the East can reach. (Boston may like to dispute that, there’s a long season to see if that’s true.)
The Knicks fall to 7-6 on a night their young star Kristaps Porzingis was off, finishing the night with 20 points on 21 shots. The Knicks struggled to defend Kyle Korver and his off-the-ball movement in the fourth, and once a couple of shots fell (he started the game 0-of-4) he got hot as only the great shooters can.
This also exposed the need for the Knicks to get — or develop in Ntilikina — a shot creator on the perimeter. When the Cavaliers started to care on defense, they made it rough for Porzingis to get the ball and start the offense, he needs another playmaker on the roster and they don’t have that yet.
It was a learning experience for the Knicks — they are going to have a lot of rough ones of these in the coming year. This is a team on the rise, but a young team that is going to lose some games they should have won. It’s the way of the league, what matters is what they do out of it.
On collapse, Hornacek: "It's hard to shut the water off. We'll learn from this."