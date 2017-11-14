Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Magic’s Aaron Gordon says he’ll complete in dunk contest if invited

By Dan FeldmanNov 14, 2017, 4:08 PM EST
Aaron Gordon nearly won the 2015 dunk contest then flopped as heavy favorite sans Zach LaVine last year.

Now, the fourth-year Magic forward is playing the best basketball of his career. This is a time many players move on from the dunk contest.

Will Gordon?

Marc J. Spears of ESPN:

Magic forward Aaron Gordon told ESPN’s The Undefeated he would accept an invite to the 2018 NBA Slam Dunk contest if asked by the league.

Gordon will be a restricted free agent next summer, and winning the dunk contest could boost his marketability. That matters in contract negotiations.

Considering how impressive Gordon was two years ago and his willingness to engage a league partner with his drone dunk last year, it’d be shocking if the NBA didn’t invite him. He might be a top-four selection regardless of viability (e.g., LeBron would be great but would never accept). In terms of realistic candidates, Gordon is at or near the top.

Kyrie Irving to play in Celtics-Nets wearing mask

Associated PressNov 14, 2017, 5:02 PM EST
NEW YORK (AP) Boston point guard Kyrie Irving says he plans to play Tuesday night at Brooklyn after missing a game with a minor facial fracture.

Irving was hit in the face by teammate Aron Baynes on Friday early in a victory over Charlotte. He sat out Sunday when the Celtics beat Toronto for their 12th straight victory.

Irving will wear a mask on the court and says he may need to play in it for a couple of weeks. He has had to wear a mask before to protect injuries, and says he doesn’t like it but understands it is necessary for his safety.

LeBron James after putting on show in New York: ‘You’re welcome’

By Dan FeldmanNov 14, 2017, 3:08 PM EST
LeBron James and Enes Kanter got into it before, during, after and now the day following the Cavaliers’ win over the Knicks.

LeBron did everything in New York – ride the subway, accidentally slight Frank Ntilikina, purposely badmouth Kanter and Phil Jackson, go toe-to-toe with Ntilikina and Kanter and hit the go-ahead shot over Kristaps Porzingis. So, LeBron implicitly called himself the King of New York:

You're welcome.. 👑of NY #myfavoriteplayground #striveforgreatness🚀

“You’re welcome” – that’s so arrogant, and I loved it. LeBron needn’t be humble after all he’s done.

Of course, Kanter chimed in.

Ian Begley of ESPN:

Kanter is always so eager to ride for his star teammate (except the time Zaza Pachulia laid out Russell Westbrook and Kanter did nothing). But a war of words and social-media shots? Kanter is always down for that.

He has catching up to do, as the Cavaliers followed LeBron’s Arthur meme with a few of their own after beating New York.

Isaiah Thomas:

Mood…

Dwyane Wade:

#Mood #LJChanningIT

Jeff Green:

#Mood✌🏾#JustWannaBeLikeEverybodyElse

Cavs:

Can confirm: squad MOOD 💯

Devin Booker confronts Lakers bench after Brian Shaw reportedly tells Suns guard to stop flopping

By Dan FeldmanNov 14, 2017, 2:08 PM EST
The Suns were on their way to a 100-93 loss to the Lakers last night when Devin Booker got frustrated.

During a late stoppage, Booker walked toward the Los Angeles before both sides were separated.

Booker, via Scott Bordow of azcentral:

“It was one of the coaches,” Booker said, adding that it wasn’t head coach Luke Walton or assistants Brian Shaw or Miles Simon. “I don’t know who it was.”

Booker declined to say what was said to him – “I’m not here to tell on anybody” – but in his mind the words were irrelevant.

“If you’re not my coach I don’t know you,” Booker said. “Don’t say anything to me.”

John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7:

Maybe Booker didn’t see who said it and thought it was someone other than Shaw. Maybe Booker is just trying to protect Shaw publicly. Maybe Gambadoro has his info wrong.

But Shaw has no problem talking to opposing players.

Enes Kanter to LeBron James: ‘King, queen, princess, whatever you are, you know what? We’re going to fight’

By Dan FeldmanNov 14, 2017, 1:08 PM EST
LeBron James and Enes Kanter got into it before, during and after the Cavaliers’ win over the Knicks last night.

Kanter:

You ain’t coming into my house playing that water-bottle-flip game again. You know what I mean? I don’t care who you are. King – what do you call yourself? – King, queen, princess, whatever you are, you know what? We’re going to fight. And nobody out there going to punk us.

LeBron:

That’s corny.

I’m the King. My wife is the queen, and y daughter is the princess. So, we got all three covered.

This is what LeBron meant when he said Kanter always has something to say. Kanter wasn’t even on the Knicks when LeBron and his Cleveland teammates did the water-bottle challenge from their bench late in a blowout win in New York last season. Heck, most current Knicks weren’t on their roster. Yet, Kanter retroactively takes offense.