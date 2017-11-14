Magic’s Aaron Gordon says he’ll complete in dunk contest if invited

Aaron Gordon nearly won the 2015 dunk contest then flopped as heavy favorite sans Zach LaVine last year.

Now, the fourth-year Magic forward is playing the best basketball of his career. This is a time many players move on from the dunk contest.

Will Gordon?

Marc J. Spears of ESPN:

Magic forward Aaron Gordon told ESPN’s The Undefeated he would accept an invite to the 2018 NBA Slam Dunk contest if asked by the league.

Gordon will be a restricted free agent next summer, and winning the dunk contest could boost his marketability. That matters in contract negotiations.

Considering how impressive Gordon was two years ago and his willingness to engage a league partner with his drone dunk last year, it’d be shocking if the NBA didn’t invite him. He might be a top-four selection regardless of viability (e.g., LeBron would be great but would never accept). In terms of realistic candidates, Gordon is at or near the top.