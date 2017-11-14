LeBron James after putting on show in New York: ‘You’re welcome’

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

LeBron James and Enes Kanter got into it before, during, after and now the day following the Cavaliers’ win over the Knicks.

LeBron did everything in New York – ride the subway, accidentally slight Frank Ntilikina, purposely badmouth Kanter and Phil Jackson, go toe-to-toe with Ntilikina and Kanter and hit the go-ahead shot over Kristaps Porzingis. So, LeBron implicitly called himself the King of New York:

You're welcome.. 👑of NY #myfavoriteplayground #striveforgreatness🚀 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Nov 14, 2017 at 7:26am PST

“You’re welcome” – that’s so arrogant, and I loved it. LeBron needn’t be humble after all he’s done.

Of course, Kanter chimed in.

Ian Begley of ESPN:

Enes Kanter on LeBron James’ “King of New York” reference on Instagram: “We already have a king. It’s Kristaps Porzingis.” — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) November 14, 2017

Kanter is always so eager to ride for his star teammate (except the time Zaza Pachulia laid out Russell Westbrook and Kanter did nothing). But a war of words and social-media shots? Kanter is always down for that.

He has catching up to do, as the Cavaliers followed LeBron’s Arthur meme with a few of their own after beating New York.

Isaiah Thomas:

Mood… A post shared by Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) on Nov 13, 2017 at 9:39pm PST

Dwyane Wade:

#Mood #LJChanningIT A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on Nov 13, 2017 at 10:30pm PST

Jeff Green:

#Mood✌🏾#JustWannaBeLikeEverybodyElse A post shared by JG (@unclejg8) on Nov 13, 2017 at 10:40pm PST

Cavs: