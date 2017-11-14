Kyrie Irving to play in Celtics-Nets wearing mask

Irving was hit in the face by teammate Aron Baynes on Friday early in a victory over Charlotte. He sat out Sunday when the Celtics beat Toronto for their 12th straight victory.
Irving will wear a mask on the court and says he may need to play in it for a couple of weeks. He has had to wear a mask before to protect injuries, and says he doesn’t like it but understands it is necessary for his safety.
Magic’s Aaron Gordon says he’ll complete in dunk contest if invited
Magic forward Aaron Gordon told ESPN’s The Undefeated he would accept an invite to the 2018 NBA Slam Dunk contest if asked by the league.
Gordon will be a restricted free agent next summer, and winning the dunk contest could boost his marketability. That matters in contract negotiations.
Considering how impressive Gordon was two years ago and his willingness to engage a league partner with his drone dunk last year, it’d be shocking if the NBA didn’t invite him. He might be a top-four selection regardless of viability (e.g., LeBron would be great but would never accept). In terms of realistic candidates, Gordon is at or near the top.
LeBron James after putting on show in New York: ‘You’re welcome’
Kanter is always so eager to ride for his star teammate (except the time Zaza Pachulialaid outRussell Westbrook and Kanter did nothing). But a war of words and social-media shots? Kanter is always down for that.
He has catching up to do, as the Cavaliers followed LeBron’s Arthur meme with a few of their own after beating New York.
You ain’t coming into my house playing that water-bottle-flip game again. You know what I mean? I don’t care who you are. King – what do you call yourself? – King, queen, princess, whatever you are, you know what? We’re going to fight. And nobody out there going to punk us.
LeBron:
That’s corny.
I’m the King. My wife is the queen, and y daughter is the princess. So, we got all three covered.
This is what LeBron meant when he said Kanter always has something to say. Kanter wasn’t even on the Knicks when LeBron and his Cleveland teammates did the water-bottle challenge from their bench late in a blowout win in New York last season. Heck, most current Knicks weren’t on their roster. Yet, Kanter retroactively takes offense.