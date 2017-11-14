Getty

Jaylen Brown says 80% of NBA fans think they could take on average pro

By Dane CarbaughNov 14, 2017, 9:38 PM EST
No one ever said NBA fans had to be sharp. This might be anecdotal, but that goes double for the types of dudes you run into at 24 Hour Fitness who seemingly live for nothing but the lunchtime run.

That’s why it makes sense that Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown says that 80% of the NBA fan population thinks they could take on a pro baller.

Sounds about right.

Brown relayed his feelings on dudes who think they could hack it during a recent podcast with Taylor Rooks of SportsNet New York:

Never doubt the irrational confidence of the dude who scores eight of a team’s 21 points during a Tuesday run at 11:30 AM.

Meanwhile, Brown was last seen doing this during Tuesday night’s game against the Brooklyn Nets:

All eyes on Derrick Favors as Jazz begin life without Rudy Gobert

Associated PressNov 14, 2017, 8:01 PM EST
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The departures of Gordon Hayward and George Hill were supposed to set Derrick Favors up for more opportunities with the Utah Jazz. That wasn’t consistently so through the first 12 games of the season, but there’s no question the eighth-year big man will now have to shoulder more responsibility on both ends of the floor.

The Jazz will experience life without Rudy Gobert for the next month with the second-team All-NBA center out with a bone bruise in his right leg.

“I’m excited about it,” Favors said. “It’s a new challenge. I get to be a big part of the offense now. A big part of the defense, too. It’s a big responsibility, but I’m ready for it.”

Favors is now the starting center, sliding over from power forward. Thabo Sefolosha started against the Nets at power forward and Jonas Jerebko got the start against the Timberwolves.

Gobert was averaging 13.9 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game. Favors had 24 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks against the Nets, but nine points, 10 rebounds and one block against the Timberwolves.

The Jazz were already struggling with consistency as a roster and now they’re without their centerpiece – the defensive player of the year that’s the focal point of one of the league’s top defenses several years running. The 7-foot-1 Frenchman’s rim protection allowed defenders to be aggressive on the perimeter knowing Gobert had their back.

The Jazz will be smaller with the 6-10 Favors in the middle and a combination of Sefolosha, Jerebko, Joe Johnson, who’s currently out with a wrist injury, and Ekpe Udoh at power forward. Coach Quin Snyder can go even smaller with Joe Ingles at the four in certain lineups. That could result in more switching or other nuances defending the pick-and-roll.

“Our margin for error gets a little bit slimmer,” Snyder said. “Our team will adjust. That’s all you can do. Every substitution pattern changes the makeup of the team. Some more dramatically than others. Obviously, Derrick playing with Thabo or Joe Ingles at the four, there’s a different style of attack. It’s something that Derrick’s capable of doing and doing well.”

There will be adjustments offensively, also, as Gobert had improved as a finisher around the rim and is one of the best rollers to the basket in the pick-and-roll. The lob had become a staple of the offense.

Favors is averaging 11.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.6 blocks this season – improvements from his injury-riddled 2016-17, but still a step back from the previous three seasons. He has improved his range and has some of his athleticism back after knee and back injuries, but he still hasn’t been as effective. Opinions range from Favors just not being the same player anymore to his numbers being affected by decreased playing time with fewer opportunities.

Offseason acquisition Ricky Rubio has struggled as the starting point guard and his 3.9 turnovers per game are the eighth-most in the league. He’ll have to develop chemistry with Favors.

Snyder said they have to sometimes wrestle with Favors to get him to roll.

“It’s something different because at the four I’m so used to popping out to the free throw line, or beyond 3-point line, while Rudy’s in the paint,” Favors said. “Now my main job is to roll to the basket, roll in the paint, try to draw a lot of attention so guys can get open on the corner three or perimeter. It’s definitely something new this season that I have to get used to, but I’m ready for it.”

The Jazz are dealing with a plethora of injuries again after Favors, Hill, Rodney Hood and Alec Burks all missed significant time last season. Dante Exum (shoulder surgery) is out for the season and Johnson (wrist) should be reevaluated soon.

Gobert said this won’t change any playoff expectations for the team.

“It’s frustrating for sure,” Gobert said. “We know that every game matters. At the same time, I think it’s just going to make us stronger. I’m confident the team can win without me. The only thing I can do is make sure I do everything right and when I come back, I’m stronger and I’m ready to help the team out.”

 

Iman Shumpert, wife Teyana Taylor to get new reality show on VHI

By Kurt HelinNov 14, 2017, 7:20 PM EST
The network that gave us Basketball Wives is now giving us something else we all have been dying to know:

What Iman Shumpert‘s home life is like.

Well, what Shumpert’s home life is like on a scripted reality show. (If you think reality shows are unscripted I have a good friend who is a Nigerian prince and we have a great deal for you.)

If you don’t know, Teyana Taylor is a recording artist with a strong career of her own.

Shumpert is part of the problem with struggling Cavaliers, he is averaging 9 points and 5.8 rebounds a game this season and is not terribly efficient. Not that he ever was, but his defense is not making up for it any more.

Now, if they had the camera’s rolling the night Taylor went into early labor with their daughter and Shumpert had to deliver the baby himself, that I would have watched.

This new show… somebody will have to tell me how it is.

Did LeBron take a shot at Kyrie Irving in praising Isaiah Thomas?

By Kurt HelinNov 14, 2017, 6:28 PM EST
LeBron James is excited about Isaiah Thomas getting healthy and joining the Cavaliers on the court, even if that is maybe a month away. He should be. Watch the Cavaliers play and it’s clear LeBron could use a little help on the offensive end (Kyle Korver provided it in New York), they need another shot creator who gets himself buckets and set up others.

That’s what LeBron said to Howard Beck of Bleacher Report… but is this a dig at Kyrie Irving, too?

“It’s been a while since I’ve had that clear-cut guy who can get guys involved but also score at the same time,” James told B/R Mag. “But it’s fine. It’s something that our team will make an adjustment to.”

LeBron is too polished and too savvy with the media now to think he does anything by accident. He knows what he’s saying and how it will be taken (most of the time, he was confused why Knicks fans didn’t get his jab at Phil Jackson).

Just to give you the numbers, last season in Boston Thomas assisted on 32.5 percent of his teammates’ baskets when he was on the court, while this season in Boston Irving is assisting on 32.7 percent of his teammates’ buckets when on the court. Last season in Cleveland, Irving was at 29.7 percent. For his career, Irving has an assist rate of 30.1 while Thomas is 29.7.

Basically, that’s the same impact as a passer. Neither of these guys are known as pass first.

There’s a lot of eyes on the Cavaliers as they have stumbled to a 7-7 start this season with the worst defense in the NBA. There are legitimate questions to ask about how this team fares this season, and what it will look like going forward. However, if you are betting against a LeBron-led team in the East, you do so at your own peril.

Kyrie Irving to play in Celtics-Nets wearing mask

Associated PressNov 14, 2017, 5:02 PM EST
NEW YORK (AP) Boston point guard Kyrie Irving says he plans to play Tuesday night at Brooklyn after missing a game with a minor facial fracture.

Irving was hit in the face by teammate Aron Baynes on Friday early in a victory over Charlotte. He sat out Sunday when the Celtics beat Toronto for their 12th straight victory.

Irving will wear a mask on the court and says he may need to play in it for a couple of weeks. He has had to wear a mask before to protect injuries, and says he doesn’t like it but understands it is necessary for his safety.