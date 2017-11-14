Iman Shumpert, wife Teyana Taylor to get new reality show on VHI

If you don’t know, Teyana Taylor is a recording artist with a strong career of her own.
Shumpert is part of the problem with struggling Cavaliers, he is averaging 9 points and 5.8 rebounds a game this season and is not terribly efficient. Not that he ever was, but his defense is not making up for it any more.
LeBron James is excited about Isaiah Thomas getting healthy and joining the Cavaliers on the court, even if that is maybe a month away. He should be. Watch the Cavaliers play and it’s clear LeBron could use a little help on the offensive end (Kyle Korverprovided it in New York), they need another shot creator who gets himself buckets and set up others.
“It’s been a while since I’ve had that clear-cut guy who can get guys involved but also score at the same time,” James told B/R Mag. “But it’s fine. It’s something that our team will make an adjustment to.”
LeBron is too polished and too savvy with the media now to think he does anything by accident. He knows what he’s saying and how it will be taken (most of the time, he was confused why Knicks fans didn’t get his jab at Phil Jackson).
Just to give you the numbers, last season in Boston Thomas assisted on 32.5 percent of his teammates’ baskets when he was on the court, while this season in Boston Irving is assisting on 32.7 percent of his teammates’ buckets when on the court. Last season in Cleveland, Irving was at 29.7 percent. For his career, Irving has an assist rate of 30.1 while Thomas is 29.7.
Basically, that’s the same impact as a passer. Neither of these guys are known as pass first.
There’s a lot of eyes on the Cavaliers as they have stumbled to a 7-7 start this season with the worst defense in the NBA. There are legitimate questions to ask about how this team fares this season, and what it will look like going forward. However, if you are betting against a LeBron-led team in the East, you do so at your own peril.
Irving was hit in the face by teammate Aron Baynes on Friday early in a victory over Charlotte. He sat out Sunday when the Celtics beat Toronto for their 12th straight victory.
Irving will wear a mask on the court and says he may need to play in it for a couple of weeks. He has had to wear a mask before to protect injuries, and says he doesn’t like it but understands it is necessary for his safety.
Magic’s Aaron Gordon says he’ll complete in dunk contest if invited
Magic forward Aaron Gordon told ESPN’s The Undefeated he would accept an invite to the 2018 NBA Slam Dunk contest if asked by the league.
Gordon will be a restricted free agent next summer, and winning the dunk contest could boost his marketability. That matters in contract negotiations.
Considering how impressive Gordon was two years ago and his willingness to engage a league partner with his drone dunk last year, it’d be shocking if the NBA didn’t invite him. He might be a top-four selection regardless of viability (e.g., LeBron would be great but would never accept). In terms of realistic candidates, Gordon is at or near the top.
LeBron James after putting on show in New York: ‘You’re welcome’
Kanter is always so eager to ride for his star teammate (except the time Zaza Pachulialaid outRussell Westbrook and Kanter did nothing). But a war of words and social-media shots? Kanter is always down for that.
He has catching up to do, as the Cavaliers followed LeBron’s Arthur meme with a few of their own after beating New York.