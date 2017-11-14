Devin Booker confronts Lakers bench after Brian Shaw reportedly tells Suns guard to stop flopping

By Dan FeldmanNov 14, 2017, 2:08 PM EST
The Suns were on their way to a 100-93 loss to the Lakers last night when Devin Booker got frustrated.

During a late stoppage, Booker walked toward the Los Angeles before both sides were separated.

Booker, via Scott Bordow of azcentral:

“It was one of the coaches,” Booker said, adding that it wasn’t head coach Luke Walton or assistants Brian Shaw or Miles Simon. “I don’t know who it was.”

Booker declined to say what was said to him – “I’m not here to tell on anybody” – but in his mind the words were irrelevant.

“If you’re not my coach I don’t know you,” Booker said. “Don’t say anything to me.”

John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7:

Maybe Booker didn’t see who said it and thought it was someone other than Shaw. Maybe Booker is just trying to protect Shaw publicly. Maybe Gambadoro has his info wrong.

But Shaw has no problem talking to opposing players.

Enes Kanter to LeBron James: ‘King, queen, princess, whatever you are, you know what? We’re going to fight’

By Dan FeldmanNov 14, 2017, 1:08 PM EST
LeBron James and Enes Kanter got into it before, during and after the Cavaliers’ win over the Knicks last night.

Kanter:

You ain’t coming into my house playing that water-bottle-flip game again. You know what I mean? I don’t care who you are. King – what do you call yourself? – King, queen, princess, whatever you are, you know what? We’re going to fight. And nobody out there going to punk us.

LeBron:

That’s corny.

I’m the King. My wife is the queen, and y daughter is the princess. So, we got all three covered.

This is what LeBron meant when he said Kanter always has something to say. Kanter wasn’t even on the Knicks when LeBron and his Cleveland teammates did the water-bottle challenge from their bench late in a blowout win in New York last season. Heck, most current Knicks weren’t on their roster. Yet, Kanter retroactively takes offense.

John Paxson: It’s on Nikola Mirotic to be around Bulls more now

By Dan FeldmanNov 14, 2017, 12:08 PM EST
Bobby Portis is thriving on the court since returning from an eight-game, team-issued suspension for punching Nikola Mirotic in the face during practice. Mirotic is still recovering from the injury he suffered, the distinction a sore spot for him.

Bulls teammates are reportedly siding with Portis over Mirotic, who reportedly requested Chicago trade him or Portis.

Now, Bulls executive John Paxson is turning up the heat on Mirotic, who’s back in Chicago’s facility to train.

Vincent Goodwill of NBC Sports Chicago:

“I think what has to be understood is that we weren’t going to be in a position to continuously accommodate those needs,” Paxson said. “When he started to get healthy, because he’s on our roster, it’s incumbent on him to be around when the team’s around. That’s just a part of it. I look at it this way: We want him to start coming around more. And it is on him to do that.”

And it opens the door for Portis and Mirotic to cross paths in the Advocate Center, although Paxson admitted there’s no plan to get the two teammates in the same space to reconcile anything.

Portis said it isn’t awkward to see Mirotic back in the building considering all that’s transpired and that if Mirotic approached him he would be okay with it.

“I’d react normal. I’m a normal guy. I’m a guy that’s a high character guy, low maintenance guy. I’d welcome him in with open arms,” Portis said. “Always good to have him in the same building. Gotta try to get things back to normal.”

Mirotic hasn’t answered texts from Portis or voice mails in the meantime.

This can’t be easy for Mirotic. It probably isn’t fair to him.

But it’s reality. One way or another, he must deal with it.

The Bulls can’t trade Mirotic until Jan. 15. The way Portis is playing, they might not want to trade him at all. Two months are a long time for this situation to linger. Hence, Paxson is warning Mirotic now.

Joel Embiid plays career-high 35+ minutes, irritates Willie Reed, leads 76ers to win

By Dan FeldmanNov 14, 2017, 11:08 AM EST
The 76ers have played at a 65-win pace with Joel Embiid on the court and a 13-win pace when he sits this season.

Fortunately for Philadelphia, Embiid – after initial frustration – looks increasingly capable of handling bigger loads.

Embiid played a career-high 35:48 in the 76ers’ 109-105 win over the Clippers last night. That was more than three minutes more than he’d played in any other game, and Philadelphia needed every moment. The 76ers were +23 with Embiid and -19 without him.

He played long enough to score 32 points, grab 16 rebounds and get under Willie Reed‘s skin:

Embiid even hung around after the game to take a shot at Reed:

Embiid:

I just wanted to go inside, especially against D.J. and – I don’t know, what’s his name? But that boy fouled out.

Peter Vecsey tweets about LeBron James-Enes Kanter dustup using asterisked n-word

By Dan FeldmanNov 14, 2017, 10:08 AM EST
After the run-in between LeBron James, Enes Kanter and Frank Ntilikina during last night’s Cavaliers-Knicks game, longtime NBA reporter Peter Vecsey tweeted:

For the uninitiated, Vecsey was nearly quoting The Notorious B.I.G., who rapped “Picture me being scared of a n—- that breathe the same air as me.” That context certainly helps, but it’s still a rather uncomfortable tweet.

Do the asterisks help? Yes. But if you count the number, it alludes to a word that ends in “er” – not the one that ends in “a”, which Biggie used.

Amid criticism, Vecsey defended himself:

Ta-Nehisi Coates recently spoke about why white people shouldn’t use the n-word:

I generally agree with that, and I’d urge Vecsey to consider it. But I also believe in the principle of freedom of speech, and if after introspection (or even without it), Vecsey stands by his words, that’s his prerogative.

Also, yes, Kanter has stood up to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. But LeBron called American President Donald Trump a “bum.” Kanter didn’t have a monopoly on political bravery in that stare-down.