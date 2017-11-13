Rajon Rondo cleared, will make debut for Pelicans tonight

Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins have fit together beautifully in New Orleans — the Pelicans are +7.7 points per 100 possessions when they share the court this season.
What we don’t know is how the backcourt of Jrue Holiday and Rajon Rondo is going to fit together. Rondo has missed the start of the season following sports hernia surgery, but that ends Monday and he is set to return.
We’re not going to learn a lot in six minutes, but it’s a start as Rondo plays his way back into shape.
Rondo is a gifted passer and floor general who can help set up the big men scorers, however, he provides no floor spacing and his defense is not good. Teams can play off him and protect the paint, crowding things inside for Davis and Cousins (both of whom can step out and hit jumpers).
Maybe the Rondo/Holiday backcourt works. I’m skeptical, but we will find out soon, starting on Monday night.
Knicks fans were booing LeBron James from the opening tip Monday night. Which was silly. LeBron’s comments about the Knicks passing on Dennis Smith Jr. in the draft were an obvious shot at Phil Jackson — and taking shots at Jackson is a favorite past time of Knicks fans. But some tried to spin it as a dig at Frank Ntilikina, the guy Jackson drafted in front of Smith, and Enes Kanter came to his teammate’s defense off the court. Even though it was clear to every thinking person before, LeBron clarified his shot was at Jackson.
Monday night, Kanter came to Ntilikina’s defense when LeBron, after a dunk, didn’t make a move to step around Ntilikina and ran into the rookie. LeBron and Kanter jawed, LeBron pushed Kanter off him, and they both got technicals for their trouble.
That exchange lit a fire under the crowd in Madison Square Garden, who got fully into the game and let LeBron really hear it then.
The Cavaliers scored just 13 points in the second quarter, to the Knicks’ 29, and it gave New York a healthy lead it carried into the fourth quarter.
Gunners are made, not born.
Since joining LeBron James in Cleveland, J.R. Smith has been less of a gunner without conscience than he was with the Knicks or previous stops, but the man still doesn’t fear to jack it up. He’s not in there to pass.
Where did this mentality come from? His father, as he told the Cavs’ website.
Somewhere, Kobe Bryant silently nods.
Smith is averaging 26.4 passes per game, which is right about the same number as Ryan Anderson in Houston or Buddy Hield in Sacramento — two other guys in the game to shoot every chance they get. He’s moving the ball a little more than last year, but he’s still no passer. His dad’s words still ring in his ears.
Wayne Gretzky’s dad told him “you miss every shot you don’t take,” which is sort of the same thing. Although Gretzky had an unrivaled gift for passing, not just shooting. He played less defense than Smith, though.
Big3 co-founder Ice Cube knew it was going to take a year or two to get bigger names to play on his summer circuit.
“In a lot of ways, (last season) was definitely a ‘show me’ year,” Ice Cube told NBC Sports. “Some (players) actually told us they would wait to see how we did this year before they would want to be a part of it. We knew trying to introduce something this new would have people kind of taking a wait-and-see approach.”
Cube seems to be prescient — players are coming.
Metta World Peace will play next season — under his old name Ron Artest — the league announced Monday, as the co-captain of Stephen Jackson’s Killer 3’s. This NBA season World Peace is working as a player development coach for the Lakers’ G-League team.
Also, Allen Iverson will return for his second season as a Big3 coach and possibly spot player.
A lot of people checked out the Big3 in person and on Fox Sports 1 last season, but as much out of curiosity as anything. Like the NBA, the Big3 needs star power to sell, and the ownership of the league understands that. They are on the recruiting trail, and former players of the league expect it to work.
“People were trying to see if this was a joke or how serious it is, but now the retired players are seeing this game and they’re excited about what is taking place,” 11-year NBA veteran Mike James said last season. “So from this year to next year, you’re going to see more familiar names playing in this league, you’ll see more ex-superstars that played the game. And then you’ve got guys on their last leg in the NBA, they got something to look forward to.”
That’s what Ice Cube and the backers of the Big3 are counting on.
Jordan Clarkson might no longer fit into the Lakers’ long-term plans, as they want to clear cap space to chase stars next summer.
But still in Los Angeles for now, Clarkson is having a career year coming off the Lakers’ bench.
Clarkson, via Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times:
“To me it’s motivation,” Clarkson said of the trade rumors. “It’s a business, you’re either going to be here or you ain’t. Wherever I am I want to be productive.”
Clarkson was asked if there is someone for whom he wants to succeed.
“I mean my pops, my family, that’s always No. 1,” Clarkson said. “But second probably the girls and stuff. Females. Know what I mean? I love women.”
He chuckled mischievously as he added: “They don’t like you when you’re down.”
A lot of players feel that way. Clarkson is just more candid about his true motivations.
Maybe that openness will also appeal to the ladies?
It’d certainly be better than his alleged previous tactics.