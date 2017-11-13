Rajon Rondo cleared, will make debut for Pelicans tonight

Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins have fit together beautifully in New Orleans — the Pelicans are +7.7 points per 100 possessions when they share the court this season.

What we don’t know is how the backcourt of Jrue Holiday and Rajon Rondo is going to fit together. Rondo has missed the start of the season following sports hernia surgery, but that ends Monday and he is set to return.

Injury Update: #Pelicans G Rajon Rondo has been cleared to play up to six minutes tonight vs. Atlanta. — Pelicans PR (@PelicansPR) November 14, 2017

We’re not going to learn a lot in six minutes, but it’s a start as Rondo plays his way back into shape.

Rondo is a gifted passer and floor general who can help set up the big men scorers, however, he provides no floor spacing and his defense is not good. Teams can play off him and protect the paint, crowding things inside for Davis and Cousins (both of whom can step out and hit jumpers).

Maybe the Rondo/Holiday backcourt works. I’m skeptical, but we will find out soon, starting on Monday night.