Lakers’ Jordan Clarkson: I want to play well so women like me more

Jordan Clarkson might no longer fit into the Lakers’ long-term plans, as they want to clear cap space to chase stars next summer.
But still in Los Angeles for now, Clarkson is having a career year coming off the Lakers’ bench.
Clarkson, via Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times:
“To me it’s motivation,” Clarkson said of the trade rumors. “It’s a business, you’re either going to be here or you ain’t. Wherever I am I want to be productive.”
Clarkson was asked if there is someone for whom he wants to succeed.
“I mean my pops, my family, that’s always No. 1,” Clarkson said. “But second probably the girls and stuff. Females. Know what I mean? I love women.”
He chuckled mischievously as he added: “They don’t like you when you’re down.”
A lot of players feel that way. Clarkson is just more candid about his true motivations.
Maybe that openness will also appeal to the ladies?
It’d certainly be better than his alleged previous tactics.
Gunners are made, not born.
Since joining LeBron James in Cleveland, J.R. Smith has been less of a gunner without conscience than he was with the Knicks or previous stops, but the man still doesn’t fear to jack it up. He’s not in there to pass.
Where did this mentality come from? His father, as he told the Cavs’ website.
Somewhere, Kobe Bryant silently nods.
Smith is averaging 26.4 passes per game, which is right about the same number as Ryan Anderson in Houston or Buddy Hield in Sacramento — two other guys in the game to shoot every chance they get. He’s moving the ball a little more than last year, but he’s still no passer. His dad’s words still ring in his ears.
Wayne Gretzky’s dad told him “you miss every shot you don’t take,” which is sort of the same thing. Although Gretzky had an unrivaled gift for passing, not just shooting. He played less defense than Smith, though.
Big3 co-founder Ice Cube knew it was going to take a year or two to get bigger names to play on his summer circuit.
“In a lot of ways, (last season) was definitely a ‘show me’ year,” Ice Cube told NBC Sports. “Some (players) actually told us they would wait to see how we did this year before they would want to be a part of it. We knew trying to introduce something this new would have people kind of taking a wait-and-see approach.”
Cube seems to be prescient — players are coming.
Metta World Peace will play next season — under his old name Ron Artest — the league announced Monday, as the co-captain of Stephen Jackson’s Killer 3’s. This NBA season World Peace is working as a player development coach for the Lakers’ G-League team.
Also, Allen Iverson will return for his second season as a Big3 coach and possibly spot player.
A lot of people checked out the Big3 in person and on Fox Sports 1 last season, but as much out of curiosity as anything. Like the NBA, the Big3 needs star power to sell, and the ownership of the league understands that. They are on the recruiting trail, and former players of the league expect it to work.
“People were trying to see if this was a joke or how serious it is, but now the retired players are seeing this game and they’re excited about what is taking place,” 11-year NBA veteran Mike James said last season. “So from this year to next year, you’re going to see more familiar names playing in this league, you’ll see more ex-superstars that played the game. And then you’ve got guys on their last leg in the NBA, they got something to look forward to.”
That’s what Ice Cube and the backers of the Big3 are counting on.
What’s the difference between Kristaps Porzingis (No. 4 pick by Knicks in 2015) and Willie Cauley-Stein (No. 6 pick by Kings in 2015) now?
Cauley-Stein, via Howie Kussoy of the New York Post:
“I think I just gotta get more selfish,” said Cauley-Stein, who hit 2-of-6 shots, and is averaging 8.9 points this season. “Offensively, I gotta get to the point that I’m just going at dudes like him. Guarding him, and then watching his game, you take away, oh, this is what he’s doing. I have the same body size, the same skill-level, just transfer it over to a game now. But being behind in the race, he’s been doing it for a while.”
“This league’s all about situations,” Cauley-Stein said. “I went to a situation where I’m playing behind the best center in the league [DeMarcus Cousins], or I could’ve gone to somewhere where they don’t have a guy, and now you’re the guy, and you’re getting all the touches. That helps a lot.
This is obviously absurd. Cauley-Stein has never made a 3-pointer in the NBA, and his free-throw percentage is 15 points lower than Porzingis’. Cauley-Stein isn’t nearly as skilled as Porzingis, whose sweet shooting and ball-handling have earned him unicorn status.
That said, Cauley-Stein has shown promise in a small sample of long 2s. He’s an adept passer for his size. I’d be shocked if Cauley-Stein ever reaches Porzingis’ level, but it might behoove him and Sacramento (3-9) to increase his role. Cauley-Stein might look closer to Porzingis than expected when they were rookies.
In New York for tonight’s Cavaliers-Knicks game, LeBron James is making headlines, riding the subway and annoying the guy sitting next to him.
That must have been how Kyrie Irving felt.
Channing Frye provided more footage of the Cavs’ subway journey, via Slam: