Report: D’Angelo Russell to miss multiple games with knee injury

By Dane CarbaughNov 12, 2017, 2:00 PM EST
The Brooklyn Nets are already without one point guard this season. The team lost Jeremy Lin to a knee injury earlier in the year.

Now, it looks like the Nets will be without D'Angelo Russell for multiple games.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Russell suffered a left knee contusion in Saturday’s 114-106 loss to the Utah Jazz.

Russell, 21, has been a star for Brooklyn this season, taking off since his trade from the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Nets play next on Tuesday against the Boston Celtics.

Bucks’ mascot Bango trolls Ball family with sign

By Kurt HelinNov 12, 2017, 12:00 PM EST
On the court Saturday night, Lakers’ rookie Lonzo Ball had his best night as a pro becoming the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double. It wasn’t enough as the Bucks still got the win, which frustrated Ball.

Off the court, the win went to Bango, the Bucks’ mascot, who savagely trolled the Ball family.

LiAngelo Ball, the middle brother of the Ball family and younger brother to Lonzo, was arrested with two other UCLA teammates in China and is under house arrest there for allegedly shoplifting from a Louis Vuitton store.

My favorite part of this is not the sign, rather the Bango Baller Brand T-shirt — now that is awesome.

Thanks to father LaVar, the Ball family is ripe for some trolling. This will not be the last of it. LaVar is just lucky the level-headed and focused Lonzo is the oldest of the three, he handles it well.

Watch Devin Booker, T.J. Warren score 35 apiece in Suns win

Associated PressNov 12, 2017, 10:00 AM EST
PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker and T.J. Warren scored 35 points apiece and the Phoenix Suns snapped a five-game losing streak by beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 118-110 on Saturday night.

Booker scored nine in the Suns’ decisive 21-7 run over the final 3:50.

Andrew Wiggins scored 27 points and Jimmy Butler had 25 in Minnesota’s second straight loss after a five-game winning streak.

In a back-and-forth second half, Phoenix took control with a late 14-0 burst.

Booker scored seven points in the streak and capped the outburst with a pass to Marquese Chriss, who sank a 3-pointer from the corner to give the Suns a 111-103 lead with 51.2 seconds to go.

Chriss was the only other Phoenix scorer in double figures with 13 and blocked five shots.

A 19-4 run to end the third quarter and start the fourth gave the Timberwolves a 94-87 lead on Shabazz Muhammad‘s basket with 9:47 to play. But the Suns scored the next 10 to go up 97-94 after Warren’s 17-footer with 6:53 left.

Minnesota responded with a 9-0 spurt and Jeff Teague‘s 3-pointer put the Timberwolves up 103-97 with 4:46 to go. Minnesota went four minutes before its next score.

Neither team had a double-digit lead all night with the Timberwolves, who never trailed in the first half, up 60-57 at the break.

Chriss sank a 3-pointer in the opening minutes of the second half to tie it at 61 and, after Chriss’ block of Karl Anthony-Townes’ shot led to Warren’s breakaway dunk, Phoenix led 83-75 with 4:06 to play in the third.

Minnesota called a timeout, then went on a 13-2 run to end the quarter to lead 88-85 entering the fourth.

 

Lonzo Ball on first triple double: “We took a loss, so, it doesn’t really mean nothing”

By Kurt HelinNov 12, 2017, 8:00 AM EST
Lonzo Ball grabbed a piece of NBA history Saturday night when he grabbed the rebound on a Thon Maker airballed three — it was his 10th rebound of the game, making him the youngest player in NBA history with a triple-double. Ball finished with 17 points, 12 rebounds, and 12 assists on the night, he shot 7-of-12 and 3-of-5 from three, and his decision making while playing fast was the best it has been all season.

Just don’t think he was impressed.

“I really don’t care. We took a loss, so, it doesn’t really mean nothing,” Ball said in his televised press conference postgame.

The Lakers, like the rest of the league, had no answer for Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scored 33 and led the Bucks to the 98-90 win. The Lakers didn’t shoot well (6-of-22 from three) and turned the ball over on 21.8 percent of their possessions, and that did them in against a young and improving Milwaukee team.

That left Ball frustrated.

“No, it don’t matter to me, to be honest,” Ball said of his triple-double record. “I just wanted to win tonight. I thought we put ourself in a good position to get it, but it didn’t happen.”

For Lakers fans, that’s another good sign from the night — Ball puts winning in front of personal stats.

He did a good job pushing the tempo in this game — as he has done all season — but when playing fast he has struggled some with his decision making this season. He has great vision, something especially dangerous in transition, but in the half court he drove into trouble and too often chose ill-advised shots instead of passes to open teammates. Saturday he was making good decisions — nine of his assists were either for threes or dunks. He was getting teammates efficient shots.

Keep doing that and the wins will come eventually. Then he can enjoy his big nights and bits of history.

LeBron James on Dennis Smith Jr.: “He should be a Knick”

By Kurt HelinNov 12, 2017, 1:07 AM EST
LeBron James has taken another shot at Phil Jackson.

When Jackson was still at the helm of the Knicks last June, they drafted Frank Ntilikina No. 8, one spot in front of Dennis Smith Jr., who fell to Dallas.

Since then Smith has looked like far better pick — Smith is averaging 14.2 points per game to Ntilikina’s 4.7, Smith has the ball in his hands and has been the more efficient shooter (although neither is efficient), and Smith has looked like a potential future star while Ntilikina has looked like a project.

After his Cavaliers beat the Mavericks, LeBron fired a shot at Jackson talking about Smith, via the Dallas Morning News’ Brad Townsend.

“The Knicks passed on a really good on. Dallas got the diamond in the rough. He should be a Knick. That’s going to make some headlines, but he should be a Knick. … He’s an unbelievable talent. Athleticism. He’s very poised to be his age. Can shoot the ball, can penetrate. He’s only going to get better and better with the opportunities that he’s given here to play. Dallas got a good one.”

There were plenty of scouts and others who thought Smith fell too far down the board draft night, but Jackson and others were high on the potential of Ntilikina. That said, he was always a project, a gut that was more about five years from now than this season.

LeBron is right. That doesn’t mean he wasn’t savoring a shot at Jackson.