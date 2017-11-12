LeBron James on Dennis Smith Jr.: “He should be a Knick”

LeBron James has taken another shot at Phil Jackson.
When Jackson was still at the helm of the Knicks last June, they drafted Frank Ntilikina No. 8, one spot in front of Dennis Smith Jr., who fell to Dallas.
Since then Smith has looked like far better pick — Smith is averaging 14.2 points per game to Ntilikina’s 4.7, Smith has the ball in his hands and has been the more efficient shooter (although neither is efficient), and Smith has looked like a potential future star while Ntilikina has looked like a project.
After his Cavaliers beat the Mavericks, LeBron fired a shot at Jackson talking about Smith, via the Dallas Morning News’ Brad Townsend.
“The Knicks passed on a really good on. Dallas got the diamond in the rough. He should be a Knick. That’s going to make some headlines, but he should be a Knick. … He’s an unbelievable talent. Athleticism. He’s very poised to be his age. Can shoot the ball, can penetrate. He’s only going to get better and better with the opportunities that he’s given here to play. Dallas got a good one.”
There were plenty of scouts and others who thought Smith fell too far down the board draft night, but Jackson and others were high on the potential of Ntilikina. That said, he was always a project, a gut that was more about five years from now than this season.
LeBron is right. That doesn’t mean he wasn’t savoring a shot at Jackson.
Lonzo Ball found his shot Saturday in Milwaukee — at least for a night — and that combined with a fast tempo led to a little bit of history.
Lonzo Ball’s 17 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists made him the youngest player in NBA history with a triple-double. At 20 years and 20 days, he beat LeBron James by five days. Ball got his first triple-double going against the team of Jason Kidd, the future Hall-of-Fame point guard who is third on the all-time triple-double list.
Ball’s passing has been strong all season (even if his decision making on drives needed to improve), and his rebounding for his position has been strong, but it’s the shooting which has held him back. On Saturday he was 7-of-12 overall, and 3-of-5 from three. Let’s not call it a trend yet, but it’s a good sign.
The Bucks went on to win the game 98-90 behind 33 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Boris Diaw couldn’t find an NBA contract for this season, so he packed up his espresso maker and headed to his native France to play there, signing with Levallois Metropolitans of the LNB Pro A league.
But the man is still making plays.
He crushed the dream of Bourg-en-Bresse, who had just tied the game with a late three, only to have Diaw drain the game-winning half-courter.
Kyrie Irving has worn masks before. He wore a black one back in 2012 after suffering a facial fracture, then the next season wore one for a couple of weeks more as a precaution after another blow to the face.
Irving took another blow to the face on Friday night, this one from teammate Aron Baynes.
This one will cause him to miss Sunday’s game, the team announced.
Irving will wear a mask for a few weeks after, reports Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.
Boston Celtics All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving will likely miss Sunday’s game against the Toronto Raptors because of a facial fracture but plans to get fitted for a mask and play through the injury, league sources told The Vertical.
He will have the mask for a couple of weeks, according to the report.
Irving has led the Celtics to the best record in the East averaging 22 points and 5.2 assists per game. He has developed fast chemistry with Al Horford, which has helped the Celtics rattle off 11 wins in a row despite the loss of Gordon Hayward for the season.
Stephen Curry has had his name in the center of the swirling vortex of controversy that is President Donald Trump’s Twitter account — the president called out Curry and said he rescinded an invitation to the White House for the Warriors (trying to beat them to the punch, they were going to vote not to go).
Curry, like a lot of athletes (particularly in the NFL), have heard from fans who think they are disrespecting the flag, the nation, and veterans by protesting during the anthem, whether by locking arms (as many NBA teams do) or kneeling (an issue that would have faded by now if it wasn’t useful for the president to fan those flames).
On Veteran’s Day, Curry took to the Player’s Tribune in a thoughtful piece that calls for a real discussion of veterans’ issues — and flag protests are not on that list.
One of the most rewarding conversations that I’ve had this year was with a veteran — it was just the other night, actually. My wife, Ayesha, held the opening for her restaurant, and we all came out to eat dinner there and support her. And one of the guests who came in that night was a man named Michael, who was there with his wife. He came up and introduced himself, and we just got to talking.
He happened to have served in Afghanistan — and he told me about how much he had been through, both physically and mentally, just in trying to transition back into society, and into his daily life. He offered some advice to me, about how I could help to raise awareness about some of the serious issues that veterans are going through — for example, with the Veterans Affairs medical system, and how its administration is broken. And he educated me on demographics — telling me about how less than 1% of the population today serves in the military, which makes it a real struggle for veterans, as a political constituency, to get the representation that they need….
We hear all the time on TV and social media about “supporting our troops.” But it’s not just about saluting them or thanking them for their service at the airport — and it’s definitely not just about how we observe the national anthem. Michael told me that our veterans need real action. They need real help with medical services, and access to jobs, and readjusting to society….
So that’s why I’m writing this — that’s my plea to y’all for this Veterans Day: Let’s please not get lost in another one of these endless debates about who means what when they’re doing what, or who is disrespecting whom.
Instead, let’s respect — let’s celebrate — our veterans, by having a conversation about the actual ways that we as civilians, as their fellow Americans they’ve fought to protect, can hold up our end of the bargain. Let’s talk about the broken VA medical system, and traumatic brain injuries, and PTSD. But let’s also talk about homelessness, and unemployment, and mental health, and, yes, racial inequality.
Let’s talk about how we can do better, to make their lives easier.
Seconded.
Go read the entire article from Curry.
We are a nation that loves to be angry right now, and with that, we are easily distracted. Politicians across the spectrum see more short-term value in riling up their bases and using that anger than having rational conversations, ones that lead to —gasp! — compromise and real progress (not that compromise is always an option, see the Civil War as an example). Washington is deadlocked, but with virtually all of the House of Representatives in safe districts politicians can play to the fringes with little consequence. If change that will help veterans and other Americans is coming, it is coming from the bottom up.
We can and need to do better.