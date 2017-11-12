AP

Celtics survive after offensive foul, DeRozan jumper in final seconds

By Dane CarbaughNov 12, 2017, 9:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

Sunday’s game between the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics came down to the wire, but in the end Brad Stevens’ squad came out on top at home for their 12th straight victory.

Boston was without guard Kyrie Irving, who suffered a minor facial fracture this week and underwent a fitting for a mask. He visited a facial specialist on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Celtics played it tight with the Raptors, needing 21 points from Al Horford and another 18 from Jaylen Brown to get the job done.

Boston almost gave it away in the final 15 seconds, with Jayson Tatum committing an offensive foul against Toronto’s Fred VanVleet. Celtics announcers couldn’t believe it when Tatum was whistled for the foul, and audio on the floor featured a kid nearby screaming about it.

Here’s what the foul looked like:

VanVleet would would have to have excellent pop & lock skills to be able to make his neck make that little jolt so convincing. The turnover gave Toronto the ball with 13.4 seconds to go, but neither DeMar DeRozan nor Serge Ibaka could find the basket at the end of the game:

Boston beat Toronto, 95-94.

LeBron’s Knicks comments prompt defense from Porzingis, Kanter

By Dane CarbaughNov 12, 2017, 6:50 PM EST
1 Comment

LeBron James has been a kind of mentor to Dallas Mavericks rookie Dennis Smith Jr., and this weekend the Cleveland Cavaliers forward made comments that turned heads about the New York Knicks passing on the NC State product in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Speaking to reporters, James praised Smith Jr.’s athletic ability and said that, “The Knicks passed on a really good one. Dallas got the diamond in the rough.”

Of course, that comment was seen as a dig at the Knicks and perhaps former team president Phil Jackson. Smith Jr. went at No. 9, and the Knicks took fellow PG prospect Frank Ntilikina at No. 8.

Now that the dust has settled on LeBron’s comment, folks in New York are expanding that interpretation to include disrespect to Ntilikina as well. On Sunday, several New York teammates including Kristaps Porzingis and Enes Kanter came to the defense of the French point guard.

Via ESPN:

“I mean, I don’t know why he made those comments, but all I can say is we love Frank, we’re happy with him,” Kristaps Porzingis told reporters after the Knicks’ practice on Sunday. “He’s doing a great job. He’s playing great, and he’s doing what he’s supposed to. And I would not change Frank for anybody. Simple.”

“I don’t care who, I just cannot let anyone disrespect my family like that, because when I play for an organization, I see my teammates and that organization as like a family,” Kanter told reporters on Sunday. “And it doesn’t matter if it’s LeBron or whoever it is, I cannot just let him disrespect him like that. The coaches, the GMs, the president, this organization knows what they’re doing. … I mean, come on. That’s a rookie. You cannot just say anything like that about him.

“I don’t care, it doesn’t matter LeBron or whoever it is. I don’t care who. I cannot let anyone disrespect my family like that.”

For his part, Ntilikina wasn’t worried about what LeBron said about him. “I think in life people can think whatever they want,” said Ntilikina. “However, it’s not gonna affect us and me.”

It’s always funny to see how NBA players turn things like this on their head to use it for motivation. Obviously there is some ranking going on from LeBron here, but saying the guy one below you in the draft should have gone in your spot isn’t the worst thing that’s ever happened between players. Remember, this is a league where Matt Barnes once got in a fight with Derek Fisher for dating his ex-wife.

NBA players could take a misspelled name on a Starbucks cup and use it to fuel their competitive fire, so in the meantime I suppose we just get to sit here and watch.

Report: Rudy Gobert to miss 4-6 weeks with knee injury after Dion Waiters dive

Getty
By Dane CarbaughNov 12, 2017, 4:17 PM EST
1 Comment

More bad news for the Utah Jazz.

After Miami Heat wing Dion Waiters undercut Rudy Gobert while diving for a loose ball on Friday, we now have word that Gobert will miss 4-6 weeks with a bone bruise in his right knee.

This comes as a serious blow for the Jazz, who have been holding on in the Western Conference. The team is just 6-7 as of this writing, but they sit in 9th place above the Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Clippers.

Via Twitter:

A bone bruise is less severe than a fracture of course, but it does mean some kind of notable damage. It’s relatively common in the NBA, and Gobert himself suffered a bone bruise in his left knee earlier in 2017. Diagnosed in mid-April, Gobert came back sooner than expected and helped the Jazz beat the Clippers in their first round playoff series.

Obviously the context of the playoffs likely made Gobert accelerate his plan of return. The Jazz have the rest of the season ahead of them, and they should keep their highest-paid player off the floor long enough for him to fully recover.

Report: D’Angelo Russell to miss multiple games with knee injury

AP
By Dane CarbaughNov 12, 2017, 2:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Brooklyn Nets are already without one point guard this season. The team lost Jeremy Lin to a knee injury earlier in the year.

Now, it looks like the Nets will be without D'Angelo Russell for multiple games.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Russell suffered a left knee contusion in Saturday’s 114-106 loss to the Utah Jazz.

Russell, 21, has been a star for Brooklyn this season, taking off since his trade from the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Nets play next on Tuesday against the Boston Celtics.

Bucks’ mascot Bango trolls Ball family with sign

Courtesy imgur.com
By Kurt HelinNov 12, 2017, 12:00 PM EST
2 Comments

On the court Saturday night, Lakers’ rookie Lonzo Ball had his best night as a pro becoming the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double. It wasn’t enough as the Bucks still got the win, which frustrated Ball.

Off the court, the win went to Bango, the Bucks’ mascot, who savagely trolled the Ball family.

LiAngelo Ball, the middle brother of the Ball family and younger brother to Lonzo, was arrested with two other UCLA teammates in China and is under house arrest there for allegedly shoplifting from a Louis Vuitton store.

My favorite part of this is not the sign, rather the Bango Baller Brand T-shirt — now that is awesome.

Thanks to father LaVar, the Ball family is ripe for some trolling. This will not be the last of it. LaVar is just lucky the level-headed and focused Lonzo is the oldest of the three, he handles it well.