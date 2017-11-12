Watch Devin Booker, T.J. Warren score 35 apiece in Suns win

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker and T.J. Warren scored 35 points apiece and the Phoenix Suns snapped a five-game losing streak by beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 118-110 on Saturday night.

Booker scored nine in the Suns’ decisive 21-7 run over the final 3:50.

Andrew Wiggins scored 27 points and Jimmy Butler had 25 in Minnesota’s second straight loss after a five-game winning streak.

In a back-and-forth second half, Phoenix took control with a late 14-0 burst.

Booker scored seven points in the streak and capped the outburst with a pass to Marquese Chriss, who sank a 3-pointer from the corner to give the Suns a 111-103 lead with 51.2 seconds to go.

Chriss was the only other Phoenix scorer in double figures with 13 and blocked five shots.

A 19-4 run to end the third quarter and start the fourth gave the Timberwolves a 94-87 lead on Shabazz Muhammad‘s basket with 9:47 to play. But the Suns scored the next 10 to go up 97-94 after Warren’s 17-footer with 6:53 left.

Minnesota responded with a 9-0 spurt and Jeff Teague‘s 3-pointer put the Timberwolves up 103-97 with 4:46 to go. Minnesota went four minutes before its next score.

Neither team had a double-digit lead all night with the Timberwolves, who never trailed in the first half, up 60-57 at the break.

Chriss sank a 3-pointer in the opening minutes of the second half to tie it at 61 and, after Chriss’ block of Karl Anthony-Townes’ shot led to Warren’s breakaway dunk, Phoenix led 83-75 with 4:06 to play in the third.

Minnesota called a timeout, then went on a 13-2 run to end the quarter to lead 88-85 entering the fourth.