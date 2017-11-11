Watch Paul George drop 42, lead Thunder past Clippers to snap 4-game skid

Associated PressNov 11, 2017, 7:54 AM EST
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Paul George scored 42 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Los Angeles Clippers 120-111 on Friday night to snap a four-game losing streak.

It was George’s highest points total since joining the Thunder in an offseason trade. He made 13 of 22 shots and had nine rebounds and seven assists.

Russell Westbrook had 22 points and eight assists and Carmelo Anthony and Alex Abrines each scored 14 points in the Thunder’s highest-scoring game of the season.

Lou Williams scored 35 points for the Clippers, and Blake Griffin had 17 points on 5-for-19 shooting. Los Angeles has lost four straight.

The Thunder led 63-55 at halftime behind 21 points by George and 17 by Westbrook. The Clippers shot 54 percent before the break, but they turned it over 11 times and were outscored 17-12 at the free throw line.

The Thunder continued their surge early in the third quarter. A 3-pointer by Anthony pushed Oklahoma City ahead by 15. The Thunder increased their lead to 20 before the Clippers chipped away late in the quarter to cut their deficit to 94-86 at the end of the period. A 3-pointer by Austin Rivers tied it at 105 midway through the fourth.

The Thunder held the Clippers to one field goal in the final three minutes.

 

Even without Kyrie Irving, Celtics hold off Hornets 90-87

Associated Press
Associated PressNov 11, 2017, 12:49 AM EST
BOSTON (AP) — Another game, another injury, another win for the Boston Celtics.

Jayson Tatum had 16 points, Shane Larkin added 16 off the bench and the Celtics overcame an injury to Kyrie Irving and a 12-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Charlotte Hornets 90-87 on Friday night.

Terry Rozier finished with 15 points, seven rebounds, and four assists, playing an increased role after Irving left the game in the first quarter after taking an elbow to the face. Jaylen Brown added 10 points and 13 rebounds.

The Celtics extended their win streak to 11 games. Charlotte has lost four straight.

“We just got a lot of fighters, a lot of resilient guys,” Larkin said of a team that’s now seen Gordon Hayward, Al Horford and now Irving beset by injuries.

He said his teammates’ misfortunes have underlined the necessity of staying ready.

“I’m always locked it. That’s my job. I don’t know when my opportunity’s gonna be there,” Larkin said. “Tonight I hit some shots early, coach kept rocking with me, so I tried to throw my best.”

Celtics center Aron Baynes‘ elbow inadvertently struck Irving when Baynes was landing after a rebound attempt. Irving fell to the floor and was bleeding from the nose as he was escorted back to the locker room. Irving was ruled out for the rest of the game while he was monitored for possible concussion symptoms.

Larkin said Irving spoke to the team at halftime and texted them all congratulations on the win.

Kemba Walker led the Hornets with 20 points and 11 assists.

Celtics trailed by 12 after three quarters, but opened the fourth on a 16-3 run and took the lead with 4:05 to play on a basket by Brown.

The lead grew to five before Walker’s three-point play got the Hornets back within 86-85. Marcus Morris connected on a jumper, but Walker responded with a driving layup to get it back to a point.

Boston called timeout, but Rozier accidently stepped out of bounds on the ensuing inbounds play. Walker dribbled the clock down, but his jumper bounced off the back of the rim and was rebounded by Rozier. He was fouled and sank two free throws with 3.6 seconds left.

Charlotte struggled throughout the final period, going 4 of 20 from the field and committing six turnovers.

“We’re giving up huge leads. We’re not maintaining our game,” Walker said. “We’ve got to be better as a whole.”

With Irving out, Charlotte took advantage against Boston’s reserves early, stretching its lead to as many as 18 in the second quarter and taking a 16-point lead into halftime.

 

Victor Oladipo breaks out the in-game 360 dunk

By Kurt HelinNov 10, 2017, 10:04 PM EST
“I think this is who I am. I think I can bring that every night, and I’m going to.”

That is what Victor Oladpio of the Pacers told NBC Sports’ Dan Feldman — and he was certainly brought it on Friday night against the Bulls. After a couple of good games he bounced back against the Chicago “defense,” and that included a 360 in-game dunk.

He was brought in originally to be the sixth man in Oklahoma City (the guy who would lead the second unit when Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook sat), but when KD left Oladipo’s role changed — and he got hammered for how he played it.

But put in a better spot in Indiana he has thrived.

Kyrie Irving leaves game with possible concussion after blow to head from teammate

By Kurt HelinNov 10, 2017, 8:18 PM EST
The Celtics’ 10-game win streak is in jeopardy falling behind early to Charlotte Friday night in Boston — and that’s the least of the Celtics’ concerns.

Kyrie Irving had to leave the game after an accidental blow to the head from teammate Aron Baynes left him bloodied, and he is out for the night due to possible concussion symptoms, the team announced.

The Celtics were already without Al Horford in this game due to a concussion. The Celtics have been +15.5 points per 100 possessions better than their opponents when Irving and Horford — who have developed some real chemistry — are on the court together.

Suns’ rookie Josh Jackson: “The physicality of the NBA game is crazy”

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinNov 10, 2017, 8:01 PM EST
You hear the same thing from guys making the jump from college to the NFL — the speed and physicality of the game makes an enormous leap.

NBA Rookies say the same thing every year. They have gone from going against other 19-20-year-olds still trying to fill out their frame in college to grown-ass men who play a physical game, and it’s an adjustment.

Just look at what Suns rookie Josh Jackson told Bleacher Report.

“The physicality of the NBA game is crazy,” he tells Bleacher Report. “Like our [third] game of the season, I’m f–king guarding Blake Griffin. And I’m barely 200 pounds.”

Welcome to the NBA.

The Bleacher Report story also gets into the adjustment challenges by rookies in the NBA. For example, a changing diet. In college they ate in the dining hall and whatever they wanted — burgers, pizzas, fried food and the like — but when they get to the NBA and realize they need to add muscle and that means altering their diet. Healthy, lean proteins are in and everything they ate growing up is out.

“I had my mom in town for like two weeks, and she was just cooking everything,” Jackson says. “I was like, ‘Ma, I can’t eat this!’ That was one of the hardest parts.”