Getty Images

Stephen Curry calls for real conversation on veterans’ issues, not just kneeling

By Kurt HelinNov 11, 2017, 6:00 PM EST
4 Comments

Stephen Curry has had his name in the center of the swirling vortex of controversy that is President Donald Trump’s Twitter account — the president called out Curry and said he rescinded an invitation to the White House for the Warriors (trying to beat them to the punch, they were going to vote not to go).

Curry, like a lot of athletes (particularly in the NFL), have heard from fans who think they are disrespecting the flag, the nation, and veterans by protesting during the anthem, whether by locking arms (as many NBA teams do) or kneeling (an issue that would have faded by now if it wasn’t useful for the president to fan those flames).

On Veteran’s Day, Curry took to the Player’s Tribune in a thoughtful piece that calls for a real discussion of veterans’ issues — and flag protests are not on that list.

One of the most rewarding conversations that I’ve had this year was with a veteran — it was just the other night, actually. My wife, Ayesha, held the opening for her restaurant, and we all came out to eat dinner there and support her. And one of the guests who came in that night was a man named Michael, who was there with his wife. He came up and introduced himself, and we just got to talking.

He happened to have served in Afghanistan — and he told me about how much he had been through, both physically and mentally, just in trying to transition back into society, and into his daily life. He offered some advice to me, about how I could help to raise awareness about some of the serious issues that veterans are going through — for example, with the Veterans Affairs medical system, and how its administration is broken. And he educated me on demographics — telling me about how less than 1% of the population today serves in the military, which makes it a real struggle for veterans, as a political constituency, to get the representation that they need….

We hear all the time on TV and social media about “supporting our troops.” But it’s not just about saluting them or thanking them for their service at the airport — and it’s definitely not just about how we observe the national anthem. Michael told me that our veterans need real action. They need real help with medical services, and access to jobs, and readjusting to society….

So that’s why I’m writing this — that’s my plea to y’all for this Veterans Day: Let’s please not get lost in another one of these endless debates about who means what when they’re doing what, or who is disrespecting whom.

Instead, let’s respect — let’s celebrate — our veterans, by having a conversation about the actual ways that we as civilians, as their fellow Americans they’ve fought to protect, can hold up our end of the bargain. Let’s talk about the broken VA medical system, and traumatic brain injuries, and PTSD. But let’s also talk about homelessness, and unemployment, and mental health, and, yes, racial inequality.

Let’s talk about how we can do better, to make their lives easier.

Seconded.

Go read the entire article from Curry.

We are a nation that loves to be angry right now, and with that, we are easily distracted. Politicians across the spectrum see more short-term value in riling up their bases and using that anger than having rational conversations, ones that lead to —gasp! — compromise and real progress (not that compromise is always an option, see the Civil War as an example). Washington is deadlocked, but with virtually all of the House of Representatives in safe districts politicians can play to the fringes with little consequence. If change that will help veterans and other Americans is coming, it is coming from the bottom up.

We can and need to do better.

Report: Kyrie Irving suffers facial facture, out Sunday then will play in mask

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinNov 11, 2017, 6:49 PM EST
Leave a comment

Kyrie Irving has worn masks before. He wore a black one back in 2012 after suffering a facial fracture, then the next season wore one for a couple of weeks more as a precaution after another blow to the face.

Irving took another blow to the face on Friday night, this one from teammate Aron Baynes.

This one will cause him to miss Sunday’s game, the team announced.

Irving will wear a mask for a few weeks after, reports Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.

Boston Celtics All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving will likely miss Sunday’s game against the Toronto Raptors because of a facial fracture but plans to get fitted for a mask and play through the injury, league sources told The Vertical.

He will have the mask for a couple of weeks, according to the report.

Irving has led the Celtics to the best record in the East averaging 22 points and 5.2 assists per game. He has developed fast chemistry with Al Horford, which has helped the Celtics rattle off 11 wins in a row despite the loss of Gordon Hayward for the season.

Rudy Gobert on Dion Waiters crashing into knee: “I think it was a dirty play”

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinNov 11, 2017, 4:19 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Utah Jazz got a real scare in the third quarter of their eventual loss to the visiting Heat on Friday night.

In the scramble for a loose ball, Dion Waiters crashed into the knee of Rudy Gobert and took down the Jazz big man. It looked horrible (wait for the second angle of the video below).

Credit all the strength and flexibility work Gobert has done on the lower half of his body, and credit a little luck, it wasn’t serious, and Gobert returned to the game. He is listed as questionable for Saturday’s back-to-back game against the Nets.

Afterwards, Gobert was not happy with the play, speaking to Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel:

“I think it was a dirty play, but no matter what the most important thing is to keep getting better.”

“He just dove right into my knee,” Gobert claimed afterward, according to the Deseret News. “Kind of like the same thing that happened before on my MCL, so my knee just went inside and kind of popped inside and back out.”

“I was feeling a little sore,” he said. “I know that my ligaments were fine, so it was just pain.”

We will see if the league looks at this and sees a fine or a retroactive technical foul, but I don’t think this was intentional. Reckless, okay. Waiters was lunging for the ball, lost control, and went into Gobert — you can argue that Waiters has to control his body and suffer the consequences, but dirty implies intent and I don’t see that.

The good news is this ended up not being a severe injury to Gobert.

PED ban ends, Joakim Noah will return to Knicks roster Monday

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinNov 11, 2017, 2:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

Joakim Noah is back. Almost.

Noah was suspended for 20 games during last season for testing positive for the PED Androgen, and he entered this season with 12 of those games left. The Knicks (6-5) play their 12th game Saturday vs. Sacramento, and then Noah can return to the lineup.

Where he fits in — and how often he sees the court — are different questions. Ones Noah may not like the answer to.

For now, Noah is just happy to be back, as he told Anthony Rieber of Newsday.

“I’m not going to lie,” Noah said on Friday after practice. “It was very humbling, very tough, to not be able to be with the guys, to have to stay back and watch the games alone. That’s been tough. It’s been a long couple weeks. I’m happy we’re playing well. And I’m just happy to be back with the team.”

Noah now may be watching the games from the bench rather than alone on a television. Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek has found a rotation he likes at center with Enes Kanter starting and Kyle O’Quinn coming off the bench.

It’s not like Noah’s play last season would demand playing time. Noah’s came to New York last season after signing a four-year, $72 million deal and it was a disaster — he was not completely healthy and only played in 46 games, averaging 5.5 points on 49 percent shooting, plus 8.8 rebounds a game in those. He was not great on the offensive end and on the defensive end he was a step slow and not anywhere near the former Defensive Player of the Year.

Noah knows he has a lot to prove.

“All I can do is just be as ready as possible,” Noah said. “Whatever my role is, I’ll accept it.”

The Knicks have a full 15-man roster and have reportedly tried to gauge trade interest in forward Mindaugas Kuzminskas. (The Knicks have only one none-guaranteed contract on their roster in Jarrett Jack, but he has been so good he’s now the starting point guard, so he stays.)

Move over Messi, Stephen Curry kicks ball into hoop from long distance (VIDEO)

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinNov 11, 2017, 11:58 AM EST
Leave a comment

We know Stephen Curry has range…

But kicking the ball a court and a half straight into the hoop? That is insane, even for him. Heck, even for Cristiano Ronaldo.

There is video evidence, courtesy Yahoo Sports.

GOOOOOAAAAAALLLL!!

Pretty much no shot Curry makes anymore seems a shock.