Associated Press

Rudy Gobert on Dion Waiters crashing into knee: “I think it was a dirty play”

By Kurt HelinNov 11, 2017, 4:19 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Utah Jazz got a real scare in the third quarter of their eventual loss to the visiting Heat on Friday night.

In the scramble for a loose ball, Dion Waiters crashed into the knee of Rudy Gobert and took down the Jazz big man. It looked horrible (wait for the second angle of the video below).

Credit all the strength and flexibility work Gobert has done on the lower half of his body, and credit a little luck, it wasn’t serious, and Gobert returned to the game. He is listed as questionable for Saturday’s back-to-back game against the Nets.

Afterwards, Gobert was not happy with the play, speaking to Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel:

“I think it was a dirty play, but no matter what the most important thing is to keep getting better.”

“He just dove right into my knee,” Gobert claimed afterward, according to the Deseret News. “Kind of like the same thing that happened before on my MCL, so my knee just went inside and kind of popped inside and back out.”

“I was feeling a little sore,” he said. “I know that my ligaments were fine, so it was just pain.”

We will see if the league looks at this and sees a fine or a retroactive technical foul, but I don’t think this was intentional. Reckless, okay. Waiters was lunging for the ball, lost control, and went into Gobert — you can argue that Waiters has to control his body and suffer the consequences, but dirty implies intent and I don’t see that.

The good news is this ended up not being a severe injury to Gobert.

PED ban ends, Joakim Noah will return to Knicks roster Monday

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinNov 11, 2017, 2:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

Joakim Noah is back. Almost.

Noah was suspended for 20 games during last season for testing positive for the PED Androgen, and he entered this season with 12 of those games left. The Knicks (6-5) play their 12th game Saturday vs. Sacramento, and then Noah can return to the lineup.

Where he fits in — and how often he sees the court — are different questions. Ones Noah may not like the answer to.

For now, Noah is just happy to be back, as he told Anthony Rieber of Newsday.

“I’m not going to lie,” Noah said on Friday after practice. “It was very humbling, very tough, to not be able to be with the guys, to have to stay back and watch the games alone. That’s been tough. It’s been a long couple weeks. I’m happy we’re playing well. And I’m just happy to be back with the team.”

Noah now may be watching the games from the bench rather than alone on a television. Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek has found a rotation he likes at center with Enes Kanter starting and Kyle O’Quinn coming off the bench.

It’s not like Noah’s play last season would demand playing time. Noah’s came to New York last season after signing a four-year, $72 million deal and it was a disaster — he was not completely healthy and only played in 46 games, averaging 5.5 points on 49 percent shooting, plus 8.8 rebounds a game in those. He was not great on the offensive end and on the defensive end he was a step slow and not anywhere near the former Defensive Player of the Year.

Noah knows he has a lot to prove.

“All I can do is just be as ready as possible,” Noah said. “Whatever my role is, I’ll accept it.”

The Knicks have a full 15-man roster and have reportedly tried to gauge trade interest in forward Mindaugas Kuzminskas. (The Knicks have only one none-guaranteed contract on their roster in Jarrett Jack, but he has been so good he’s now the starting point guard, so he stays.)

Move over Messi, Stephen Curry kicks ball into hoop from long distance (VIDEO)

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinNov 11, 2017, 11:58 AM EST
Leave a comment

We know Stephen Curry has range…

But kicking the ball a court and a half straight into the hoop? That is insane, even for him. Heck, even for Cristiano Ronaldo.

There is video evidence, courtesy Yahoo Sports.

GOOOOOAAAAAALLLL!!

Pretty much no shot Curry makes anymore seems a shock.

Eric Bledsoe throws alley-oop to Giannis Antetokounmpo for thunderous slam (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinNov 11, 2017, 10:00 AM EST
3 Comments

This could be the start of a beautiful friendship.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the second half charge that had the Bucks beating the Spurs in San Antonio Friday night, the Greek Freak may have found a running mate in Eric Bledsoe. In their first game together they connected for a few highlight plays — such as the alley-oop dunk above — and it shows some promise for the future. The Bucks needed a secondary playmaker and Bledsoe looked the part putting up 13 points, seven assists, four rebounds and playing strong defense on the Spurs guards.

But as it is with the Bucks, it was Antetokounmpo putting on the show. He just may have a new partner.

 

Watch Paul George drop 42, lead Thunder past Clippers to snap 4-game skid

Associated PressNov 11, 2017, 7:54 AM EST
Leave a comment

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Paul George scored 42 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Los Angeles Clippers 120-111 on Friday night to snap a four-game losing streak.

It was George’s highest points total since joining the Thunder in an offseason trade. He made 13 of 22 shots and had nine rebounds and seven assists.

Russell Westbrook had 22 points and eight assists and Carmelo Anthony and Alex Abrines each scored 14 points in the Thunder’s highest-scoring game of the season.

Lou Williams scored 35 points for the Clippers, and Blake Griffin had 17 points on 5-for-19 shooting. Los Angeles has lost four straight.

The Thunder led 63-55 at halftime behind 21 points by George and 17 by Westbrook. The Clippers shot 54 percent before the break, but they turned it over 11 times and were outscored 17-12 at the free throw line.

The Thunder continued their surge early in the third quarter. A 3-pointer by Anthony pushed Oklahoma City ahead by 15. The Thunder increased their lead to 20 before the Clippers chipped away late in the quarter to cut their deficit to 94-86 at the end of the period. A 3-pointer by Austin Rivers tied it at 105 midway through the fourth.

The Thunder held the Clippers to one field goal in the final three minutes.

 