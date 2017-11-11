Report: Kyrie Irving suffers facial facture, out Sunday then will play in mask

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Kyrie Irving has worn masks before. He wore a black one back in 2012 after suffering a facial fracture, then the next season wore one for a couple of weeks more as a precaution after another blow to the face.

Irving took another blow to the face on Friday night, this one from teammate Aron Baynes.

Kyrie leaves the game with a bloody nose after Baynes accidentally catches him with an elbow… Celtics Rewind presented by @NissanUSA. pic.twitter.com/G1TG8KJREs — Celtics on NBCSB (@NBCSCeltics) November 11, 2017

This one will cause him to miss Sunday’s game, the team announced.

#NEBHInjuryReport Kyrie Irving suffered a minor facial fracture last night. He is currently listed as doubtful for tomorrow’s game. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 11, 2017

Irving will wear a mask for a few weeks after, reports Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.

Boston Celtics All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving will likely miss Sunday’s game against the Toronto Raptors because of a facial fracture but plans to get fitted for a mask and play through the injury, league sources told The Vertical.

He will have the mask for a couple of weeks, according to the report.

Irving has led the Celtics to the best record in the East averaging 22 points and 5.2 assists per game. He has developed fast chemistry with Al Horford, which has helped the Celtics rattle off 11 wins in a row despite the loss of Gordon Hayward for the season.