Report: Kyrie Irving suffers facial facture, out Sunday then will play in mask

Kyrie Irving has worn masks before. He wore a black one back in 2012 after suffering a facial fracture, then the next season wore one for a couple of weeks more as a precaution after another blow to the face.
Irving took another blow to the face on Friday night, this one from teammate Aron Baynes.
This one will cause him to miss Sunday’s game, the team announced.
Irving will wear a mask for a few weeks after, reports Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.
Boston Celtics All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving will likely miss Sunday’s game against the Toronto Raptors because of a facial fracture but plans to get fitted for a mask and play through the injury, league sources told The Vertical.
He will have the mask for a couple of weeks, according to the report.
Irving has led the Celtics to the best record in the East averaging 22 points and 5.2 assists per game. He has developed fast chemistry with Al Horford, which has helped the Celtics rattle off 11 wins in a row despite the loss of Gordon Hayward for the season.