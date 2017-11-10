Getty Images

Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis turning heads after being panned in Paul George trade

By Dan FeldmanNov 10, 2017, 5:04 PM EST
DETROIT – Victor Oladipo is playing like an All-Star, hitting big shots, leading the surprisingly competitive Pacers and – along with Domantas Sabonis, who is suddenly showing why he was a lottery pick last year – forcing us to rethink the Paul George trade.

It has been just a dozen games, but if this is Oladipo’s and Sabonis’ new baseline, their careers – and Indiana’s future – look much brighter. Or this could be just a hot start in a small sample.

“I think this is who I am,” Oladipo said. “I think I can bring that every night, and I’m going to. At the end of the day, this is what it is. People might think it’s a high. It’s fine. Hey, I guess I haven’t proven myself yet. So, I mean, they’re going to think that. But just going to go out there and play as hard as I can every night.”

Oladipo and Sabonis have escaped Russell Westbrook‘s orbit. The Thunder rightfully built their scheme around the ball-dominant superstar, but that probably didn’t benefit Oladipo and Sabonis. Both spent far more time spotting up on the perimeter than optimal for them.

A Maryland native who played for the Indiana Hoosiers, Oladipo says he’s back in his “second home” – and looks far more comfortable. The ball is in his hands more, and he’s sparking a zippy attack. Oladipo is scoring a career-high 22.8 points per game, meeting the biggest role he has ever held with, by far, career-best efficiency.

Sabonis is attacking in the paint far more tenaciously, both as a scorer and a rebounder. He’s averaging a double-double with 3.0 assists per game, helpful halfcourt playmaking for a big man.

Neither player chafes at their role in Oklahoma City. “You’re in the NBA. You’re not the best player on your team anymore, in college,” Sabonis said. “You’ve just got to adapt to the role that you’re given and take advantage of it.” Oladipo says he learned a lot from Westbrook, especially his relentlessness. “You can have that mindset, but there’s levels to it,” Oladipo said. “He definitely hits the ultimate level, and it’s something I learned.”

But spending so much time trying to fit around Westbrook bottomed out Sabonis’ and Oladipo’s value. Oladipo looked like he wouldn’t provide surplus value on his $21 million annual salary, and Sabonis appeared to be more bust than boom.

That’s why the consensus, including me, labeled the Pacers big losers in the George trade.

“It doesn’t really bother us,” Sabonis said. “Maybe we want to show everyone on the court that we’re not just those other guys.”

Said Oladipo: “I was already motivated even before I heard that.”

That’s a very Russ answer. But can Oladipo sustain the Russ-lite production?

He might be coming down to Earth. The Pacers have lost four straight, and in his last three games, Oladipo has shot 7-for-21, 6-for-17 and 8-for-21. With a previous career high of 36%, Oladipo probably won’t keep making 45% of his 3-pointers.

Sabonis’ performance seems more reliable. He’s younger, and he’s now playing with the style it appeared he’d bring from Gonzaga.

At minimum, both players have shown the jury is still out on the George trade.

“I’m just happy I’m somewhere where the team wants me,” Sabonis said.

Eric Bledsoe to start in debut with Bucks against Spurs Friday

By Kurt HelinNov 10, 2017, 6:04 PM EST
Jason Kidd is not going to start slowly and break things in over time.

Newly acquired point guard Eric Bledsoe is going to start in his debut with the Bucks, Kidd said at shootaround on Friday in San Antonio, where the Bucks will take on the Spurs later that night. Via Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

“For his first day of shootaround, you could see the dynamic of his speed, something that we don’t have at that position,” Bucks coach Jason Kidd said. “We’ll find out here quickly (how he fits with the team). It’s going to take some time for him to understand his teammates and understand the defensive and offensive schemes, but he’s a pro, he’s a very smart young man and he can help us, hopefully. He’s going to start tonight. We’re going to start him and start that relationship with the starting group.”

The move bounces reigning Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon to the bench, but he could end up playing more minutes than Bledsoe, who has not played in a game since Oct. 21 and may be on a bit of a minute’s limit.

“They talk about 20 minutes, so we’ll see when that approaches how he feels,” Kidd said. “Again, it’s not like he’s coming off an injury. He hasn’t played and so we don’t want to throw him out there and have him play 35 minutes.”

Bledsoe should be a big boost to the Bucks — he is a secondary shot creator next to Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Bledsoe can play off the ball and knock down shots. The Bucks have the seventh best offense in the NBA, and he could be a boost to it. If he can improve the Bucks’ defense — second worst in the NBA and the reason they are 4-6 — it would be a bigger help.

It’s official: 2020 NBA All-Star Game coming to Chicago

By Kurt HelinNov 10, 2017, 4:05 PM EST
We knew about it yesterday, but now it is official:

The 2020 NBA All-Star Game will take place in Chicago.

“Chicago is an iconic city with a storied basketball history.  We are thrilled to bring the NBA All-Star Game back,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.  “We thank Mayor Emanuel, Jerry and Michael Reinsdorf and the entire Bulls organization and look forward to an exciting week of activities celebrating the game of basketball.”

“Chicago is looking forward to hosting NBA All-Star 2020 and welcoming players and fans from across the country and around the world to our great city,” said Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel.  “Chicago is a global hub for sports, entertainment, and culture.  Bringing the NBA All-Star Game back to the city for the first time in over three decades is a win for our city, our businesses, and fans of all ages who will have the chance to be part of one of basketball’s biggest events.”

We’ll see if the 2020 All-Star weekend can live up to the last time the game was in Chicago, back in 1988. That was the year Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins had one of the (if not THE) greatest All-Star Dunk contest ever.

Then in Sunday’s showcase game, Jordan dropped 40 points, led the East to the win, and was named MVP.

The Bulls’ home, the United Center, will host the All-Star Game, the Rising Stars Challenge, and the All-Star Saturday Night events (which includes the dunk contest).  The new Wintrust Arena, home of the WNBA’s Chicago Sky starting next season, will host the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game and Rising Stars and All-Star Game practices.  There also will be events throughout the city, including Navy Pier.

The NBA received applications from a number of cities wanting to host either the 2020 and 2021 All-Star Games, ranging Indiana through the Golden State  (who will be in a new building by then). The 2021 location has yet to be decided.

The 2018 All-Star Game will be in Los Angeles, then in 2019 the game heads to Charlotte.

Pelicans release veteran forward Josh Smith

By Kurt HelinNov 10, 2017, 3:44 PM EST
The Pelicans were desperate. They had lost Solomon Hill, Omer Asik, and Alexis Ajinca, Rajon Rondo and Frank Jackson to injury. The league granted New Orleans a hardship waiver to add another body to the roster, and needing help mostly up front the Pelicans signed Josh Smith.

But the plan was never to keep him long term, and on Friday Smith was let go after just 14 days with the team, reported Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.

Smith, 31, played just 12 minutes total across three games in garbage time for New Orleans (shooting 1-of-4). He was hoping to prove to teams that he still has something left in the tank and he would land another gig. I’m not sure he did that, but other teams may call coach Alvin Gentry and GM Dell Demps and ask as injuries eventually pile up for other teams.

 

Mark Cuban: Mavericks won’t tank until they’re eliminated

By Dan FeldmanNov 10, 2017, 2:14 PM EST
Mark Cuban admitted the Mavericks tanked last season.

Will Dallas – an NBA-worst 2-10 – tank again this season?

Cuban, via Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News:

“But not until we were eliminated,” Cuban reminded Tuesday night before his Mavericks, then 1-10, faced the Wizards in Washington D.C. “And until we’re eliminated, we ain’t tanking here, either.

“I still think we can turn this around,” he said. “We’ve been in 1-9 stretches during various parts of various seasons in the past, so it’s not like we haven’t been here before. It’s just that you never want to start the season like that.”

The Mavericks have enough talent to play better than they have, but probably not enough to seriously compete for the playoffs in a loaded Western Conference. Still, there are culture-defining benefits to trying – and even a (low) chance of succeeding.

In the likely event the Mavericks are eliminated from the playoff race, bet on them tanking. Cuban doesn’t outright say that they will, but it’s implied and quite common in that situation. The last month or so of Dallas games could be a wasteland.

The NBA appears concerned about season-long or even multi-season tanking, but this is the type of tanking Adam Silver – who disliked Cuban’s comments last year – should try to curb.