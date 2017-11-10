Getty Images

Suns’ rookie Josh Jackson: “The physicality of the NBA game is crazy”

By Kurt HelinNov 10, 2017, 8:01 PM EST
Leave a comment

You hear the same thing from guys making the jump from college to the NFL — the speed and physicality of the game makes an enormous leap.

NBA Rookies say the same thing every year. They have gone from going against other 19-20-year-olds still trying to fill out their frame in college to grown-ass men who play a physical game, and it’s an adjustment.

Just look at what Suns rookie Josh Jackson told Bleacher Report.

“The physicality of the NBA game is crazy,” he tells Bleacher Report. “Like our [third] game of the season, I’m f–king guarding Blake Griffin. And I’m barely 200 pounds.”

Welcome to the NBA.

The Bleacher Report story also gets into the adjustment challenges by rookies in the NBA. For example, a changing diet. In college they ate in the dining hall and whatever they wanted — burgers, pizzas, fried food and the like — but when they get to the NBA and realize they need to add muscle and that means altering their diet. Healthy, lean proteins are in and everything they ate growing up is out.

“I had my mom in town for like two weeks, and she was just cooking everything,” Jackson says. “I was like, ‘Ma, I can’t eat this!’ That was one of the hardest parts.”

Kyrie Irving leaves game with possible concussion after blow to head from teammate

By Kurt HelinNov 10, 2017, 8:18 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Celtics’ 10-game win streak is in jeopardy falling behind early to Charlotte Friday night in Boston — and that’s the least of the Celtics’ concerns.

Kyrie Irving had to leave the game after an accidental blow to the head from teammate Aron Baynes left him bloodied, and he is out for the night due to possible concussion symptoms, the team announced.

The Celtics were already without Al Horford in this game due to a concussion. The Celtics have been +15.5 points per 100 possessions better than their opponents when Irving and Horford — who have developed some real chemistry — are on the court together.

Irving has led the Celtics to the best record in the East averaging 22 points a game, and the Celtics were

 

Eric Bledsoe to start in debut with Bucks against Spurs Friday

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinNov 10, 2017, 6:04 PM EST
Leave a comment

Jason Kidd is not going to start slowly and break things in over time.

Newly acquired point guard Eric Bledsoe is going to start in his debut with the Bucks, Kidd said at shootaround on Friday in San Antonio, where the Bucks will take on the Spurs later that night. Via Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

“For his first day of shootaround, you could see the dynamic of his speed, something that we don’t have at that position,” Bucks coach Jason Kidd said. “We’ll find out here quickly (how he fits with the team). It’s going to take some time for him to understand his teammates and understand the defensive and offensive schemes, but he’s a pro, he’s a very smart young man and he can help us, hopefully. He’s going to start tonight. We’re going to start him and start that relationship with the starting group.”

The move bounces reigning Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon to the bench, but he could end up playing more minutes than Bledsoe, who has not played in a game since Oct. 21 and may be on a bit of a minute’s limit.

“They talk about 20 minutes, so we’ll see when that approaches how he feels,” Kidd said. “Again, it’s not like he’s coming off an injury. He hasn’t played and so we don’t want to throw him out there and have him play 35 minutes.”

Bledsoe should be a big boost to the Bucks — he is a secondary shot creator next to Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Bledsoe can play off the ball and knock down shots. The Bucks have the seventh best offense in the NBA, and he could be a boost to it. If he can improve the Bucks’ defense — second worst in the NBA and the reason they are 4-6 — it would be a bigger help.

Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis turning heads after being panned in Paul George trade

Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanNov 10, 2017, 5:04 PM EST
1 Comment

DETROIT – Victor Oladipo is playing like an All-Star, hitting big shots, leading the surprisingly competitive Pacers and – along with Domantas Sabonis, who is suddenly showing why he was a lottery pick last year – forcing us to rethink the Paul George trade.

It has been just a dozen games, but if this is Oladipo’s and Sabonis’ new baseline, their careers – and Indiana’s future – look much brighter. Or this could be just a hot start in a small sample.

“I think this is who I am,” Oladipo said. “I think I can bring that every night, and I’m going to. At the end of the day, this is what it is. People might think it’s a high. It’s fine. Hey, I guess I haven’t proven myself yet. So, I mean, they’re going to think that. But just going to go out there and play as hard as I can every night.”

Oladipo and Sabonis have escaped Russell Westbrook‘s orbit. The Thunder rightfully built their scheme around the ball-dominant superstar, but that probably didn’t benefit Oladipo and Sabonis. Both spent far more time spotting up on the perimeter than optimal for them.

A Maryland native who played for the Indiana Hoosiers, Oladipo says he’s back in his “second home” – and looks far more comfortable. The ball is in his hands more, and he’s sparking a zippy attack. Oladipo is scoring a career-high 22.8 points per game, meeting the biggest role he has ever held with, by far, career-best efficiency.

Sabonis is attacking in the paint far more tenaciously, both as a scorer and a rebounder. He’s averaging a double-double with 3.0 assists per game, helpful halfcourt playmaking for a big man.

Neither player chafes at their role in Oklahoma City. “You’re in the NBA. You’re not the best player on your team anymore, in college,” Sabonis said. “You’ve just got to adapt to the role that you’re given and take advantage of it.” Oladipo says he learned a lot from Westbrook, especially his relentlessness. “You can have that mindset, but there’s levels to it,” Oladipo said. “He definitely hits the ultimate level, and it’s something I learned.”

But spending so much time trying to fit around Westbrook bottomed out Sabonis’ and Oladipo’s value. Oladipo looked like he wouldn’t provide surplus value on his $21 million annual salary, and Sabonis appeared to be more bust than boom.

That’s why the consensus, including me, labeled the Pacers big losers in the George trade.

“It doesn’t really bother us,” Sabonis said. “Maybe we want to show everyone on the court that we’re not just those other guys.”

Said Oladipo: “I was already motivated even before I heard that.”

That’s a very Russ answer. But can Oladipo sustain the Russ-lite production?

He might be coming down to Earth. The Pacers have lost four straight, and in his last three games, Oladipo has shot 7-for-21, 6-for-17 and 8-for-21. With a previous career high of 36%, Oladipo probably won’t keep making 45% of his 3-pointers.

Sabonis’ performance seems more reliable. He’s younger, and he’s now playing with the style it appeared he’d bring from Gonzaga.

At minimum, both players have shown the jury is still out on the George trade.

“I’m just happy I’m somewhere where the team wants me,” Sabonis said.

It’s official: 2020 NBA All-Star Game coming to Chicago

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinNov 10, 2017, 4:05 PM EST
Leave a comment

We knew about it yesterday, but now it is official:

The 2020 NBA All-Star Game will take place in Chicago.

“Chicago is an iconic city with a storied basketball history.  We are thrilled to bring the NBA All-Star Game back,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.  “We thank Mayor Emanuel, Jerry and Michael Reinsdorf and the entire Bulls organization and look forward to an exciting week of activities celebrating the game of basketball.”

“Chicago is looking forward to hosting NBA All-Star 2020 and welcoming players and fans from across the country and around the world to our great city,” said Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel.  “Chicago is a global hub for sports, entertainment, and culture.  Bringing the NBA All-Star Game back to the city for the first time in over three decades is a win for our city, our businesses, and fans of all ages who will have the chance to be part of one of basketball’s biggest events.”

We’ll see if the 2020 All-Star weekend can live up to the last time the game was in Chicago, back in 1988. That was the year Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins had one of the (if not THE) greatest All-Star Dunk contest ever.

Then in Sunday’s showcase game, Jordan dropped 40 points, led the East to the win, and was named MVP.

The Bulls’ home, the United Center, will host the All-Star Game, the Rising Stars Challenge, and the All-Star Saturday Night events (which includes the dunk contest).  The new Wintrust Arena, home of the WNBA’s Chicago Sky starting next season, will host the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game and Rising Stars and All-Star Game practices.  There also will be events throughout the city, including Navy Pier.

The NBA received applications from a number of cities wanting to host either the 2020 and 2021 All-Star Games, ranging Indiana through the Golden State  (who will be in a new building by then). The 2021 location has yet to be decided.

The 2018 All-Star Game will be in Los Angeles, then in 2019 the game heads to Charlotte.