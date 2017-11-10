Pelicans release veteran forward Josh Smith

Smith, 31, played just 12 minutes total across three games in garbage time for New Orleans (shooting 1-of-4). He was hoping to prove to teams that he still has something left in the tank and he would land another gig. I’m not sure he did that, but other teams may call coach Alvin Gentry and GM Dell Demps and ask as injuries eventually pile up for other teams.
It’s official: 2020 NBA All-Star Game coming to Chicago
We knew about it yesterday, but now it is official:
The 2020 NBA All-Star Game will take place in Chicago.
“Chicago is an iconic city with a storied basketball history. We are thrilled to bring the NBA All-Star Game back,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. “We thank Mayor Emanuel, Jerry and Michael Reinsdorf and the entire Bulls organization and look forward to an exciting week of activities celebrating the game of basketball.”
“Chicago is looking forward to hosting NBA All-Star 2020 and welcoming players and fans from across the country and around the world to our great city,” said Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel. “Chicago is a global hub for sports, entertainment, and culture. Bringing the NBA All-Star Game back to the city for the first time in over three decades is a win for our city, our businesses, and fans of all ages who will have the chance to be part of one of basketball’s biggest events.”
We’ll see if the 2020 All-Star weekend can live up to the last time the game was in Chicago, back in 1988. That was the year Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins had one of the (if not THE) greatest All-Star Dunk contest ever.
Then in Sunday’s showcase game, Jordan dropped 40 points, led the East to the win, and was named MVP.
The Bulls’ home, the United Center, will host the All-Star Game, the Rising Stars Challenge, and the All-Star Saturday Night events (which includes the dunk contest). The new Wintrust Arena, home of the WNBA’s Chicago Sky starting next season, will host the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game and Rising Stars and All-Star Game practices. There also will be events throughout the city, including Navy Pier.
The NBA received applications from a number of cities wanting to host either the 2020 and 2021 All-Star Games, ranging Indiana through the Golden State (who will be in a new building by then). The 2021 location has yet to be decided.
The 2018 All-Star Game will be in Los Angeles, then in 2019 the game heads to Charlotte.
Mark Cuban: Mavericks won’t tank until they’re eliminated
“But not until we were eliminated,” Cuban reminded Tuesday night before his Mavericks, then 1-10, faced the Wizards in Washington D.C. “And until we’re eliminated, we ain’t tanking here, either.
“I still think we can turn this around,” he said. “We’ve been in 1-9 stretches during various parts of various seasons in the past, so it’s not like we haven’t been here before. It’s just that you never want to start the season like that.”
The Mavericks have enough talent to play better than they have, but probably not enough to seriously compete for the playoffs in a loaded Western Conference. Still, there are culture-defining benefits to trying – and even a (low) chance of succeeding.
In the likely event the Mavericks are eliminated from the playoff race, bet on them tanking. Cuban doesn’t outright say that they will, but it’s implied and quite common in that situation. The last month or so of Dallas games could be a wasteland.
The NBA appears concerned about season-long or even multi-season tanking, but this is the type of tanking Adam Silver – who disliked Cuban’s comments last year – should try to curb.
After fourth-straight loss, Thunder have long closed-door team meeting
“You have to talk about it. You have to look at it. You have to be up front with everybody,” Carmelo Anthony said. “Everybody’s got to be held accountable for what’s going on.”
“Meetings just make sure we all stay together no matter what,” point guard Raymond Felton said. “Everybody said their piece. Coach said his piece…Right now, we going through something, and we got to stick together no matter what.”
In the fourth quarter Thursday night, the Thunder shot 38 percent while allowing the Nuggets to hit 53 percent. Throughout the game (and the season) it felt like the Thunder’s big three — Russell Westbrook, Paul George, and Carmelo Anthony — were just taking turns, not working and playing in an offense or off each other. Then in the fourth it was all Westbrook, he was 1-of-6 in the fourth, while Paul George got just one shot in the final 12 minutes. Westbrook was 6-of-22 on the night, and in the fourth he took some difficult shots.
The Thunder make the fewest passes per game of any team in the league, and they get the more of their offense out of isolation than any team. As noted by Sports Illustrated’s Ben Golliver, OKC now has just three assisted field goals in the final five minutes of a game within five points all season. Meanwhile their defense struggles in the clutch as well.
OKC needs to figure out how to get this together, because it’s highly unlikely this roster is back in this form next season (George is a free agent, and if he stays and ‘Melo opts in the tax bill becomes so ridiculous there is no chance the small market Thunder will pay it, no matter what owner Clay Bennett says publicly). They need to get it together sooner rather than later.
Jimmer Fredette and Stephon Marbury get into scuffle in China (video)