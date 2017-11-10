Mark Cuban: Mavericks won’t tank until they’re eliminated

Mark Cuban admitted the Mavericks tanked last season.
Will Dallas – an NBA-worst 2-10 – tank again this season?
Cuban, via Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News:
“But not until we were eliminated,” Cuban reminded Tuesday night before his Mavericks, then 1-10, faced the Wizards in Washington D.C. “And until we’re eliminated, we ain’t tanking here, either.
“I still think we can turn this around,” he said. “We’ve been in 1-9 stretches during various parts of various seasons in the past, so it’s not like we haven’t been here before. It’s just that you never want to start the season like that.”
The Mavericks have enough talent to play better than they have, but probably not enough to seriously compete for the playoffs in a loaded Western Conference. Still, there are culture-defining benefits to trying – and even a (low) chance of succeeding.
In the likely event the Mavericks are eliminated from the playoff race, bet on them tanking. Cuban doesn’t outright say that they will, but it’s implied and quite common in that situation. The last month or so of Dallas games could be a wasteland.
The NBA appears concerned about season-long or even multi-season tanking, but this is the type of tanking Adam Silver – who disliked Cuban’s comments last year – should try to curb.
Team meetings rarely solve problems. They let players and coaches vent, it can help clear the air, but most of the time they don’t translate to much on the court.
We’ll see if the slow-starting Oklahoma City Thunder change that dynamic.
Thursday night, after blowing an 18-point lead and falling to the Denver Nuggets due to another terrible fourth quarter performance, the team held a closed-door meeting, reports Fred Katz of the Norman-Transcript.
“You have to talk about it. You have to look at it. You have to be up front with everybody,” Carmelo Anthony said. “Everybody’s got to be held accountable for what’s going on.”
“Meetings just make sure we all stay together no matter what,” point guard Raymond Felton said. “Everybody said their piece. Coach said his piece…Right now, we going through something, and we got to stick together no matter what.”
In the fourth quarter Thursday night, the Thunder shot 38 percent while allowing the Nuggets to hit 53 percent. Throughout the game (and the season) it felt like the Thunder’s big three — Russell Westbrook, Paul George, and Carmelo Anthony — were just taking turns, not working and playing in an offense or off each other. Then in the fourth it was all Westbrook, he was 1-of-6 in the fourth, while Paul George got just one shot in the final 12 minutes. Westbrook was 6-of-22 on the night, and in the fourth he took some difficult shots.
The Thunder make the fewest passes per game of any team in the league, and they get the more of their offense out of isolation than any team. As noted by Sports Illustrated’s Ben Golliver, OKC now has just three assisted field goals in the final five minutes of a game within five points all season. Meanwhile their defense struggles in the clutch as well.
OKC needs to figure out how to get this together, because it’s highly unlikely this roster is back in this form next season (George is a free agent, and if he stays and ‘Melo opts in the tax bill becomes so ridiculous there is no chance the small market Thunder will pay it, no matter what owner Clay Bennett says publicly). They need to get it together sooner rather than later.
This is peak China basketball.
The 76ers signed Robert Covington to a Hinkie special – a long-term contract at or near the minimum with latter seasons unguaranteed. It’s the ultimate form of team control, and Philadelphia reaped the rewards with Covington.
Soon, three years after he signed, it’ll be time to reward him.
Marc Stein of The New York Times:
The 76ers can use their $15,120,873 in cap space to renegotiate Covington’s salary this season from $1,577,230 to $16,698,103. Better to pay him more this year, when Philadelphia doesn’t have other uses for the money, and save more in future seasons. His salary could decrease by 40% in 2018-19 then 8% each year thereafter in an extension that could add up to four years. So, Covington’s deal could look like this:
- 2017-18: $1,577,230 $16,698,103
- 2018-19: $10,018,862
- 2019-20: $9,217,353
- 2020-21: $8,415,844
- 2021-22: $7,614,335
That’d add $50,387,267 of new money and four years to Covington’s contract.
Will he allow his salary to decline the maximum amount annually? Covington’s renegotiation-and-extension could add up to $95,912,975 in new money. So, maybe he demands more to eschew free agency.
The terms have probably been set for a while. The 76ers saved cap space for this. Soon enough, we’ll learn the exact structure of the deal.
After dunking on Brook Lopez, John Wall explained what happened: