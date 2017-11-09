Will Ferrell told LeBron James to run for president

By Kurt HelinNov 9, 2017, 4:23 PM EST
Mavericks’ owner Mark Cuban is considering throwing his hat in the ring for the 2020 presidential election (as an independent?). He said he probably will not, because his wife and family don’t want him to, but he’s considering it. If not in 2020, maybe down the line.

It would be awesome if he had to run against LeBron James.

Comedian Will Ferrell was on NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers this week and told the story of running into LeBron during the playoffs and telling him he should run for president.

“I went over to LeBron, I was like, ‘I just have to say hello. How are you?’ And I said, ‘I was just telling my wife the other night that you need to run for president. You’re from the Midwest. You’re very famous, you’re very popular, you’re very articulate. Please run for office.’ So, LeBron, I’m telling you now… we need you.”

Technically, we don’t elect Kings in the United States.

That said, considering everything going on in the political sphere right now, does President LeBron seem all that crazy? It’s not like he’s going to do a worse job.

Jason Kidd fined $15,000 for criticizing officiating

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinNov 9, 2017, 4:57 PM EST
Bucks’ coach Jason Kidd knew this was coming.

After his team lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers 124-119 Tuesday, Kidd said “I just got fined” after pointing out that in the previous three games combined opponents had shot 55 more free throws than his Bucks (95-40). Kidd said, “The different crews that we’ve had have been awful.”

Thursday Kidd got what he expected, the league fined him $15,000 for public criticism of the officiating.

There have been a lot of stars frustrated with calls this season. Kevin Pelton at ESPN did the math and James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Jimmy Butler, Joel Embiid, LeBron James, Kevin Durant and others have seen their percentage of fouls per shot attempt go down — guys are not getting the superstar treatment from referees quite the same way this season. Giannis Antetokounmpo is in that mix as well. It’s going to be an adjustment for players. And coaches.

Maybe Kidd will get his point across with the comment and fines. He seems to feel it was worth it.

Marcin Gortat on Wizards rocky start: ‘We are in a s***hole’

AP Photo
By Kurt HelinNov 9, 2017, 2:59 PM EST
When Gordon Hayward went down just 5:15 into the season, one of the themes that came up was that the door had opened for the Wizards to make the Eastern Conference Finals and challenge the Cavaliers. (Turns out the Celtics are just fine, and the Cavaliers are the ones with pressing questions.)

However, the Wizards are 5-5 to start the season, they have an unimpressive defense that is 20th in the league, and they have lost to Dallas, Phoenix, and the Los Angeles Lakers.

You could say the Wizards look nothing like a contender. Or, you could be far more colorful and direct, as Marcin Gortat was talking to NBC Sports Washington.

“Sorry for my language, but we are in a s***hole. We’ve gotta get out of that hole and start to win some games,” he said. “We’ve gotta show up, show up at the game as NBA players who want to compete and play hard every possession. Take pride in what we do. That’s the most important thing…

“This is super disrespectful. Bottom-line, I feel embarrassed for those games,” Gortat said. “We definitely owe a huge apology to our fans for our performance. That’s not who we are and that’s not who we want to be in the future.”

He’s right. After the loss to the Lakers a couple of weeks back, Bradley Beal was honest and said Washington did not take Los Angeles seriously, and it cost them. That has been true other nights this season as well.

Maybe the Wizards need Scott Brooks to go Durham Bulls’ manager to burst into the showers postgame.

Beal and John Wall also talked before the Wizards took on the Cavaliers, about how they think they can play with and beat the team that has dominated the East the last three years. LeBron James then went out and dropped 57 points on them and handed Washington another loss.

Here’s the thing: LeBron brings it nightly. He has another gear he saves for the playoffs (or specific nights, or even possessions, during the season), but the man is averaging 28.9 points on 58.9 percent shooting, 9.1 assists, and 7.5 rebounds a night this season. For going on 15 seasons, LeBron has had guys targeting him and going at him every game, and he rises up to that — he is mentally tough. The Cavs are stumbling to start the season, but that’s not on LeBron (mostly, anyway).

Can you say that about the Wizards? Gortat has your answer right now.

Report: Lakers expected amnesty in new CBA

AP Photo/Gus Ruelas
By Dan FeldmanNov 9, 2017, 2:00 PM EST
The Lakers signed Luol Deng (four years, $72 million) and Timofey Mozgov (four years, $64 million) last summer to contracts that have become significant impediments to Los Angeles’ ability to upgrade its roster.

The Lakers had to include D'Angelo Russell to dump Mozgov, and now they’re trying to unload Deng – which will also surely require massive sweeteners.

What were they thinking?

Eric Pincus of Basketball Insiders:

It wasn’t hard to look around the league and see that few teams would benefit from an amnesty clause. Though the previous two Collective Bargaining Agreements allowed teams to amnesty a single player (removing his salary from the cap and luxury tax), a rapidly rising salary cap reduced most teams’ desire for that out. The votes just weren’t going to be there.

Why didn’t former Lakers executives Jim Buss and Mitch Kupchak, who were in charge in the summer of 2016, realize that? Maybe because communication broke down between them and controlling owner Jeanie Buss, who would have been more involved in negotiating the CBA.

Even if there were an amnesty, it’d be beyond dumb to overpay someone with the intent of amnestying him. Far better to save it for an unintentionally bad contract. The Lakers were bound to have one of those.

After all, there has never been more than one amnesty allowed in a CBA, and the Lakers signed both Deng and Mozgov.

I’m not sure we completely understand what Jim Buss and Kupchack were thinking with Deng and Mozgov. But this is just more evidence these signings defied all reasonable logic.

Andre Drummond talks about steps to improved free throw shooting

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinNov 9, 2017, 1:08 PM EST
Wednesday night in a win over the Pacers, Andre Drummond was 0-of-7 from the free throw line.

In years past that would have been a normal night — he shot just 38.6 percent from the stripe the season before and that was an improvement over the season before. But coming into Wednesday night Drummond was shooting 75 percent from the free throw line this season, after an impressive preseason putting up similar numbers.

What did Drummond do this past summer to change his form? He talked about it with Nick Friedell of ESPN about the process.

The journey started when the 24 year-old reconnected with trainer Idan Ravin, a man who helped him prepare for the 2012 NBA draft…

“We have to scrap all the stuff that you’ve been told,” Ravin told Drummond. “All the stuff that you’ve been doing. And that’s a lot because it’s like asking someone to change their handwriting, their signature. Even if they have a messy signature, it’s just something that they’ve done for a very, very long time…

“The focus wasn’t [let’s] make you a better free throw shooter,” Ravin said. “The focus was let’s make you a better player. The free throw shooting was just a byproduct of everything else. We didn’t spend 400 hours working on free throws. We spent thousands of hours on working on becoming a better player. We weren’t doing Five Star basketball 1985 form shooting.”

It worked. With that not only could Drummond be on the court at the end of games, he was more aggressive seeking out contact on drives and powering through, not fearing trips to the free throw line. It had him with the highest true shooting percentage and playing the best basketball of his NBA career.

Was Wednesday night a blip, just an off night? Time will tell, but Drummond seems to have found his form. He doesn’t need to shoot 75 percent from the line, if he’s around 60 than fouling him to stop a shot — or in a hack-a-Dre plan — is no longer a good strategy. And that’s part of the reason the Pistons are 8-3.