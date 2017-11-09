Rockets convert airball, block LeBron to seal win over Cavaliers (VIDEO)

Thursday night’s game between the Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers was a doozy. It featured MVP candidate James Harden against the struggling LeBron James, and we really did get what we paid for.
We even got a lead-boosting airball(?) from Houston to secure the win. Yup, really.
It all went down late in the fourth quarter with the Rockets up by 1 point and just a minute to go. After a wild sequence that included a missed floater from Harden, Houston grabbed a sweet and-1 play thanks to what appeared to be some sort of airball/lob combination to Clint Capela.
You could certainly argue that was a planned lob from Harden to Capela. You could also tell me that Harden didn’t know the shot clock reset and he was just tossing the ball at the rim to beat it. I’d believe either.
Capela sunk the free throw, giving Houston a 4-point lead. After a LeBron James score on the other end, Capela scored once again to give the Rockets their final total of 117.
Then the Rockets big man came up with a huge block on LeBron:
There was speculation earlier this year that the Toronto Raptors could be making a move to retire Vince Carter‘s jersey. That didn’t happen, but there at least appears to be interest on the part of Carter.
Speaking to The Undefeated’s Marc Spears, Carter said that there wasn’t any doubt to whether he’d like the organization to retire his No. 15.
Carter was drafted by the Golden State Warriors with the No. 5 overall pick, then swapped for Antawn Jamison on draft night in 1998.
Of course, I’d like for [the Raptors] to retire my jersey. You’d always like your jersey retired. That is where it’s started. There have been talks about it. People talk about it, and I’m very thankful for it. But for me, I try my best not to think about it because I am still of service in this league. At the end of the day, every player’s end result is to see their jersey hanging in the rafters somewhere. That is where it started. Hopefully I will get that opportunity.
Carter, 40, signed a deal with the Sacramento Kings for a single season in 2017-18. He will be an unrestricted free agent after the season ends.
Ben Simmons thinks season at LSU was waste of time compared to 76ers
Ben Simmons was an odd get for LSU. Not a major basketball program, LSU seemed to be a weird destination for the No. 1 NBA prospect in the 2016 draft. Then again, Simmons was open about being a one-and-done player with the Tigers, and he did eventually make his exit to the Philadelphia 76ers after leading his college squad to a 19-14 season.
Simmons should have been making money in the NBA from day one, skipping the NCAA nonsense altogether. He was that good, and anyone who saw him live in high school would agree.
Not many believe the current age mandate works for the NBA. Most now seem to be in favor of what happens in college baseball, where athletes can depart for the majors after being drafted in high school or head to university where they can come out after their junior year.
Simmons knows what the deal is.
In a recent interview on Uninterrupted, Simmons talked about how beneficial his time in Philadelphia has been as he prepares for the life of an NBA athlete, and how LSU failed to lend him knowledge on the subject:
“If we didn’t, a lot of people would be losing money. I think that’s the main reason. Obviously, the NCAA if they didn’t have the stars coming through then people wouldn’t be watching.
…
“I think I would have learned a lot more by being around professional athletes. Looking at it now, I don’t even know what I learned financially or just being a person at LSU. I think I’ve learned a lot more with this last year being in Philly than I did at LSU”
The whole interview with Simmons is pretty interesting in that it’s clear that Simmons is well-versed — not that many folks have first hand experience with this subject matter, mind you — and supports changing the system during his playing time.
Watch the whole thing if you have time. Meanwhile, the NBA needs to let these kids get paid.
LeBron interested in purchase of Cavaliers if opportunity arises
LeBron James is a megastar. The most rounded top player the league has maybe ever seen, and he is the owner of not just three NBA championship rings, but a lifetime contract with Nike rumored to be worth more than $1 billion.
He’s got it all.
And while it may be old hat to joke about LeBron being the defacto general manager of some of the teams he’s been on, he’s still not the owner of a team. Yet.
According to James, that’s the next step in his journey as he starts to think about life after basketball. Speaking with The Athletic’s Jason Lloyd, LeBron said that he’s building his financial profile to make a run at owning a squad after he retires, with eyes obviously being on his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers.
“If this thing opened up and I’m in a position financially, and I’ve got the right team around me, obviously. But who’s to say Dan will (sell)? I’ve always kept it just player/owner at this point. I guess once I come down to that point, if the conversation needed to be had, I’ll have it. But I don’t have it right now.”
James said earlier in 2017 that he wanted to own a team saying, “That’s my next thing.”
Of course, there’s some reason to think the Cavaliers could be available. Owner Dan Gilbert has squabbled with the city over renovations to Quicken Loans Arena, where the team plays. It’s possible that Gilbert could be looking to sell the team in the not-so-distant future. LeBron is 32 and has said he wants to play until he’s 40, but perhaps the opportunity to transition into the next phase of his career could come sooner than that.
Jason Kidd on comparing Lonzo Ball to him: “it’s a stretch”
It’s no secret: Lonzo Ball is struggling to shoot the ball to start his NBA career. The rookie out of UCLA is shooting 29.5 percent overall and 23.1 percent from three, hitting just 32.8 percent as the pick-and-roll ball handler but just 25 percent if the defender just goes under the pick, as is becoming more common), and 32.6 percent on drives.
Jason Kidd was on ESPN’s First Take and called the comparison a stretch.
“And so far it’s still early in his career, and as someone said earlier, it’s a stretch. He has to understand what it means to play hard and what it means to win, and how to win at the highest level. And it takes time.
“In three years, hopefully there’s a better comparison, but right now it’s a stretch and he has a way to go.”
Two thoughts here. First, while Kidd was not a great shooter to start his career, he was a good defender early on and an All-Defensive Team player by the third season. Ball should improve on defense, but he’s not that guy, he does not bring everything Kidd did to the table out of Cal.
Second, and I’ve been writing this a lot lately, Lonzo Ball was always going to take a little time to develop into the NBA player the Lakers drafted him to be. He entered the league with the court vision, the passing, and the “it” factor that gives him the potential to be special, but he’s still a 20-year-old rookie just playing his 12th NBA game Thursday night. The shooting, the level of conditioning, learning to finish around the rim when defended, playing under a little more control — that was all going to take some time. Now he’s pressing. Everyone needs to tune out his father, be patient, and give Lonzo a chance to find out who he is going to be in the NBA. It can’t be rushed.