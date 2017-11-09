Rockets convert airball, block LeBron to seal win over Cavaliers (VIDEO)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Thursday night’s game between the Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers was a doozy. It featured MVP candidate James Harden against the struggling LeBron James, and we really did get what we paid for.

We even got a lead-boosting airball(?) from Houston to secure the win. Yup, really.

It all went down late in the fourth quarter with the Rockets up by 1 point and just a minute to go. After a wild sequence that included a missed floater from Harden, Houston grabbed a sweet and-1 play thanks to what appeared to be some sort of airball/lob combination to Clint Capela.

Here’s the play as it happened on the floor:

You could certainly argue that was a planned lob from Harden to Capela. You could also tell me that Harden didn’t know the shot clock reset and he was just tossing the ball at the rim to beat it. I’d believe either.

Capela sunk the free throw, giving Houston a 4-point lead. After a LeBron James score on the other end, Capela scored once again to give the Rockets their final total of 117.

Then the Rockets big man came up with a huge block on LeBron:

This is what “bearding” looks like. pic.twitter.com/27wYp9hb6g — ESPN (@espn) November 10, 2017

That’s pretty crazy considering Cleveland was down by four points and the risk of fouling LeBron was extremely high in that scenario.

Houston came out with the win, 117-113.