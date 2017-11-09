LeBron interested in purchase of Cavaliers if opportunity arises

LeBron James is a megastar. The most rounded top player the league has maybe ever seen, and he is the owner of not just three NBA championship rings, but a lifetime contract with Nike rumored to be worth more than $1 billion.

He’s got it all.

And while it may be old hat to joke about LeBron being the defacto general manager of some of the teams he’s been on, he’s still not the owner of a team. Yet.

According to James, that’s the next step in his journey as he starts to think about life after basketball. Speaking with The Athletic’s Jason Lloyd, LeBron said that he’s building his financial profile to make a run at owning a squad after he retires, with eyes obviously being on his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers.

Quote via Yahoo! Sports from The Athletic:

“If this thing opened up and I’m in a position financially, and I’ve got the right team around me, obviously. But who’s to say Dan will (sell)? I’ve always kept it just player/owner at this point. I guess once I come down to that point, if the conversation needed to be had, I’ll have it. But I don’t have it right now.”

James said earlier in 2017 that he wanted to own a team saying, “That’s my next thing.”

Of course, there’s some reason to think the Cavaliers could be available. Owner Dan Gilbert has squabbled with the city over renovations to Quicken Loans Arena, where the team plays. It’s possible that Gilbert could be looking to sell the team in the not-so-distant future. LeBron is 32 and has said he wants to play until he’s 40, but perhaps the opportunity to transition into the next phase of his career could come sooner than that.