Kristaps Porzingis says he might need offseason elbow procedure

Rising star Kristaps Porzingis missed the Knicks’ loss to the Magic last night with a sprained left ankle and contused right elbow.
That isn’t the end of his problems.
Porzingis, via Marc Berman of the New York Post:
“When I hit it again it just swells up and it’s sensitive and I can’t stretch my arm,’’ Porzingis said of his ballooning elbow. “It bothers me a little bit but not that bad. It’s always, I have to get the swelling down and then I’ll be fine again. But I think once the season’s over. I might have to do something about it. I just can’t keep going like this every year.”
Porzingis said he could “drain it” or “do some stuff with it.”
Porzingis seems to deal with minor issues rather frequently, especially for someone so young.
Maybe this is something he can safely play through, but the Knicks ought to be cautious with their franchise player. Better to let him miss some games now during a season unlikely to end in the playoffs anyway than have this problem worsen.
Hopefully, he gets this cleared up, because Porzingis is darn fun on the court.
Andre Iguodala started for an injured Kevin Durant against the Timberwolves tonight.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr revealed that lineup decision in his pregame press conference – then found a clever way to kill time while reporters inevitably tweeted about it.
Suns general manager Ryan McDonough said Eric Bledsoe requested a trade after Phoenix refused to renegotiate-and-extend the guard’s contract over the offseason.
Bledsoe, traded to the Bucks, provided a different reason.
Bledsoe, via Chris Haynes of ESPN:
“I felt like it was time [to leave], especially when they sat me down last year,” Bledsoe said. “It gave me a better picture, a more clearer picture of what I needed to do.”
At the time, word trickled out that he was dealing with “knee soreness,” possibly to justify shutting him down.
“I was 100 percent healthy then, and I’m 100 percent healthy now,” Bledsoe said adamantly.
Phoenix shut down Bledsoe for the final month of the season in a transparent bid to tank.
Bledsoe – healthy and in his prime – rightfully took umbrage. By manipulating Bledsoe’s playing time in order to lose, the Suns lost the moral high ground. They suddenly wanted unquestioned devotion from him after showing so little care for his aspirations – like helping his team win.
Maybe Bledsoe was also upset about not getting a renegotiation-and-extension (which Phoenix was right to deny). Either way, this explanation is good enough for me.
Monty McCutchen didn’t get off to the sharpest start for Knicks-Magic tonight.
Just look at Enes Kanter‘s reaction to McCutchen after New York secured the ball.
Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball, as quiet as he is, has become a central figure in the attention-generating Ball Family hype machine run by LaVar Ball.
So, when his younger brother, LiAngelo Ball, got arrested for allegedly shoplifting during a UCLA team trip to China, of course Lonzo was asked about it.
Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN:
Lonzo Ball says he has not yet spoken to his family, including his brother, UCLA freshman LiAngelo Ball, who was released on bail in Hangzhou, China, after being arrested for allegedly shoplifting Tuesday afternoon.
“No, I haven’t talked to any of them yet,” Lonzo Ball said after the Lakers’ shootaround on Wednesday morning. “I know they are all over there in China taking care of it, so I will talk to them when they get back.”
I’m not entirely convinced Lonzo hasn’t spoken to his family, but what is he supposed to say about it? This is LiAngelo’s problem. There isn’t much Lonzo can do. (LaVar, in China, is a different story.)
Lonzo is used to focusing on basketball amid LaVar’s numerous self-generated controversies. I suspect Lonzo is employing similar strategy here.