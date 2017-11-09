Kristaps Porzingis says he might need offseason elbow procedure

Rising star Kristaps Porzingis missed the Knicks’ loss to the Magic last night with a sprained left ankle and contused right elbow.

That isn’t the end of his problems.

Porzingis, via Marc Berman of the New York Post:

“When I hit it again it just swells up and it’s sensitive and I can’t stretch my arm,’’ Porzingis said of his ballooning elbow. “It bothers me a little bit but not that bad. It’s always, I have to get the swelling down and then I’ll be fine again. But I think once the season’s over. I might have to do something about it. I just can’t keep going like this every year.” Porzingis said he could “drain it” or “do some stuff with it.”

Porzingis seems to deal with minor issues rather frequently, especially for someone so young.

Maybe this is something he can safely play through, but the Knicks ought to be cautious with their franchise player. Better to let him miss some games now during a season unlikely to end in the playoffs anyway than have this problem worsen.

Hopefully, he gets this cleared up, because Porzingis is darn fun on the court.