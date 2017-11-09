AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Report: Julius Randle ‘very unlikely to continue with Lakers’

By Dan FeldmanNov 9, 2017, 10:00 AM EST
The Lakers have made no secret of their plan to chase two max free agents next summer.

LeBron James? Paul George? DeMarcus Cousins?

Los Angeles wants to be in the mix.

A wrinkle: Julius Randle will be a restricted free agent with a $12,447,727 cap hold.

Adrian Wojnarowski on ESPN:

One player whose future is very unlikely to continue with the Lakers is Julius Randle.

Randle is arguably the Lakers’ best player right now, and he’s just 22. He shouldn’t be hastily cast aside.

Still, when the prize could be LeBron and George, renouncing Randle would be a small price to pay. That’s the simplest route to clearing major cap space.

In an ideal world for the Lakers, it wouldn’t come to that. They could trade Randle before February’s deadline for value. Knowing he might no longer fit in Los Angeles will drive down the Lakers’ return, but there’s still value in acquiring his Bird and matching rights. The Lakers could get a future draft pick that wouldn’t count against the cap next summer and might even be useful for unloading Luol Deng and/or Jordan Clarkson or even trade Deng and/or Clarkson with Randle now.

But what if the Lakers strike out on major free agents? They’d regret selling low on Randle now.

So, the Lakers could keep him into the summer as a hedge. If LeBron, George, Cousins, etc. sign elsewhere, the Lakers could re-sign Randle. But there’s always a chance Randle is unwilling to wait around for those stars to decide and presses the issue with an offer sheet. Even in the best-case scenario with keeping Randle past the trade deadline, two stars picking Los Angeles, the Lakers would lose Randle for nothing.

Now, it’s just a matter of the Lakers determining how aggressively they want to pursue outside free agents. They could go all-in and trade Randle before the deadline or hedge by waiting until the offseason to determine how to handle him.

Marcin Gortat on Wizards rocky start: “We are in a s***hole”

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinNov 9, 2017, 2:59 PM EST
When Gordon Hayward went down just 5:15 into the season, one of the themes that came up was that the door had opened for the Wizards to make the Eastern Conference Finals and challenge the Cavaliers. (Turns out the Celtics are just fine, and the Cavaliers are the ones with pressing questions.)

However, the Wizards are 5-5 to start the season, they have an unimpressive defense that is 20th in the league, and they have lost to Dallas, Phoenix, and the Los Angeles Lakers.

You could say the Wizards look nothing like a contender. Or, you could be far more colorful and direct, as Marcin Gortat was talking to NBC Sports Washington.

“Sorry for my language, but we are in a s***hole. We’ve gotta get out of that hole and start to win some games,” he said. “We’ve gotta show up, show up at the game as NBA players who want to compete and play hard every possession. Take pride in what we do. That’s the most important thing…

“This is super disrespectful. Bottom-line, I feel embarrassed for those games,” Gortat said. “We definitely owe a huge apology to our fans for our performance. That’s not who we are and that’s not who we want to be in the future.”

He’s right. After the loss to the Lakers a couple of weeks back, Bradley Beal was honest and said Washington did not take Los Angeles seriously, and it cost them. That has been true other nights this season as well.

Maybe the Wizards need Scott Brooks to go Durham Bulls’ manager to burst into the showers postgame.

Beal and John Wall also talked before the Wizards took on the Cavaliers, about how they think they can play with and beat the team that has dominated the East the last three years. LeBron James then went out and dropped 57 points on them and handed Washington another loss.

Here’s the thing: LeBron brings it nightly. He has another gear he saves for the playoffs (or specific nights, or even possessions, during the season), but the man is averaging 28.9 points on 58.9 percent shooting, 9.1 assists, and 7.5 rebounds a night this season. For going on 15 seasons, LeBron has had guys targeting him and going at him every game, and he rises up to that — he is mentally tough. The Cavs are stumbling to start the season, but that’s not on LeBron (mostly, anyway).

Can you say that about the Wizards? Gortat has your answer right now.

Report: Lakers expected amnesty in new CBA

AP Photo/Gus Ruelas
By Dan FeldmanNov 9, 2017, 2:00 PM EST
The Lakers signed Luol Deng (four years, $72 million) and Timofey Mozgov (four years, $64 million) last summer to contracts that have become significant impediments to Los Angeles’ ability to upgrade its roster.

The Lakers had to include D'Angelo Russell to dump Mozgov, and now they’re trying to unload Deng – which will also surely require massive sweeteners.

What were they thinking?

Eric Pincus of Basketball Insiders:

It wasn’t hard to look around the league and see that few teams would benefit from an amnesty clause. Though the previous two Collective Bargaining Agreements allowed teams to amnesty a single player (removing his salary from the cap and luxury tax), a rapidly rising salary cap reduced most teams’ desire for that out. The votes just weren’t going to be there.

Why didn’t former Lakers executives Jim Buss and Mitch Kupchak, who were in charge in the summer of 2016, realize that? Maybe because communication broke down between them and controlling owner Jeanie Buss, who would have been more involved in negotiating the CBA.

Even if there were an amnesty, it’d be beyond dumb to overpay someone with the intent of amnestying him. Far better to save it for an unintentionally bad contract. The Lakers were bound to have one of those.

After all, there has never been more than one amnesty allowed in a CBA, and the Lakers signed both Deng and Mozgov.

I’m not sure we completely understand what Jim Buss and Kupchack were thinking with Deng and Mozgov. But this is just more evidence these signings defied all reasonable logic.

Andre Drummond talks about steps to improved free throw shooting

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinNov 9, 2017, 1:08 PM EST
Wednesday night in a win over the Pacers, Andre Drummond was 0-of-7 from the free throw line.

In years past that would have been a normal night — he shot just 38.6 percent from the stripe the season before and that was an improvement over the season before. But coming into Wednesday night Drummond was shooting 75 percent from the free throw line this season, after an impressive preseason putting up similar numbers.

What did Drummond do this past summer to change his form? He talked about it with Nick Friedell of ESPN about the process.

The journey started when the 24 year-old reconnected with trainer Idan Ravin, a man who helped him prepare for the 2012 NBA draft…

“We have to scrap all the stuff that you’ve been told,” Ravin told Drummond. “All the stuff that you’ve been doing. And that’s a lot because it’s like asking someone to change their handwriting, their signature. Even if they have a messy signature, it’s just something that they’ve done for a very, very long time…

“The focus wasn’t [let’s] make you a better free throw shooter,” Ravin said. “The focus was let’s make you a better player. The free throw shooting was just a byproduct of everything else. We didn’t spend 400 hours working on free throws. We spent thousands of hours on working on becoming a better player. We weren’t doing Five Star basketball 1985 form shooting.”

It worked. With that not only could Drummond be on the court at the end of games, he was more aggressive seeking out contact on drives and powering through, not fearing trips to the free throw line. It had him with the highest true shooting percentage and playing the best basketball of his NBA career.

Was Wednesday night a blip, just an off night? Time will tell, but Drummond seems to have found his form. He doesn’t need to shoot 75 percent from the line, if he’s around 60 than fouling him to stop a shot — or in a hack-a-Dre plan — is no longer a good strategy. And that’s part of the reason the Pistons are 8-3.

Lonzo Ball on shooting woes: “It’s in my head to be honest”

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinNov 9, 2017, 12:04 PM EST
After a 4-of-15 shooting performance on a big, national stage against the Celtics’ Wednesday, it’s been time in the media for another round of “what’s wrong with Lonzo Ball‘s shooting?”

Ball is shooting 29.5 percent overall and 23.1 percent from three. He’s shooting 32.8 percent as the pick-and-roll ball handler (but just 25 percent if the defender just goes under the pick) and 22.2 percent on spot ups (stats via Synergy Sports). He is shooting 14.8 percent on catch-and-shoot threes, and 32.6 percent on drives.

Ball was a better finisher and shooter in college, and while not expected to be a tremendous scorer shooting was not supposed to be an issue. Ball addressed the matter again after the game and said this is getting in his head.

The Lakers coaches think he can shoot his way out of this, with a little work.

“I want him to keep shooting. I’m glad he’s not turning them down,” Lakers’ coach Luke Walton said. “I’m glad he’s trying to put pressure on the rim. The way to break through (his rough start shooting) is to keep working, at practice coming in early and get the shots up, then keep doing it in the game. Eventually, you will figure it out, especially if you’ve been a good shooter your entire life.”

It’s far, far too early to say what Ball will or will not be in the NBA. He’s a just-turned 20-year-old who has played all of 11 NBA games.

However, he clearly has work to do.

Ball’s unusual shot release has been well documented, but watch how far forward he jumps on his threes (hat tip Lakers Film Room). Ball is trying to play fast to pick up the team’s tempo, but in the halfcourt when Ball drives he does it so fast he’s a bit out of control, and when multiple defenders collapse on him he attempts difficult shots (he’s no Kyrie Iriving around the rim).

With time the game will slow down for him, and with some tweaks he should find a comfort level with his shot. Welcome to the development part of the game, something everybody seemed to intellectually understand was needed, but the hype machine spun out of control with Lonzo (you can thank LaVar and a desperate Laker fan base for that). It was always going to take time. Part of that time now is just getting Ball out of his own head.