Winners, losers from the Eric Bledsoe trade to Milwaukee

Eric Bledsoe got his wish — he is no longer a Phoenix Sun. He has been traded to the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for Greg Monroe, an oddly-protected first-round pick, and potentially a second rounder. Who came out on top on that deal, and who didn’t? Let’s make some flash judgments (which could look foolish in a few months) and say who won and lost in Tuesday’s trade.

WINNER: Eric Bledsoe. He asked for a trade, he wanted out of Phoenix and to play for a team headed to the postseason where the games would matter — he got his wish. Bledsoe landed in a spot at the top of his wish list in Milwaukee, a team with a top-five NBA Greek Freak player, but one who could use a secondary playmaker to take the next step. Bledsoe can be a good defender when he cares, he just hasn’t cared for a couple of years now. Can he still flip that switch? Either way, he forced his way out of a bad situation into a potentially very good one, that’s a win in any book.

WINNER: Milwaukee Bucks. Losers of three in a row before the trade and four in a row now (after a Tuesday night loss to Cleveland), it quickly became clear this season that the Giannis vs. the world offense was not going to be enough. Now the 4-6 Bucks have gone from “can they make the playoffs” to “can they contend in the East?” Probably not yet, but this trade certainly fills a need and creates the potential.

LOSER: Phoenix Suns. This isn’t a “Bucks trade Dirk Nowitzki to the Mavericks for Robert Traylor” level disaster, but they gave up the best player in the trade and when that happens you don’t get to call it a win. I’d grade them a “C” on this trade, really. Phoenix gets a very oddly protected pick (my guess is it doesn’t convey until 2020), maybe a second rounder, and Greg Monroe, who the Suns will try to flip again. It’s a trade that gets them a piece or two for their rebuild, but not true value back for a quality player.

WINNER: Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Greek Freak has been a one-man show in Milwaukee in part out of necessity — they didn’t have another playmaker. Jabari Parker can create shots for himself, but he’s out injured, Malcolm Brogdon at the point is not a shot creator, and so it was all Antetokounmpo. No longer. Bledsoe is a good playmaker for himself and others, and it will take the load off and give Jason Kidd more options in calling plays and going after mismatches. Antetokounmpo could see his raw counting stats go down a little with this trade, but he should be able to be more efficient.

LOSER: Greg Monroe. The Bucks leaned on him in the playoffs a year ago, but he was never part of the future (especially with the emergence of Thon Maker). Now Monroe goes to a genuinely bad team in Phoenix, one that will use him as an asset to trade at the deadline for another pick. He shouldn’t unpack his bags, he’s just a pawn in the salary moving chess match that is the NBA.

WINNER: Jon Horst (the Bucks GM). Milwaukee’s young new GM saw a team once again stumbling and not taking a step forward — this has been a “two steps up, one step back” team for years — and he did something about it. The Bucks gave up very little and got a quality point guard and shot creator who can also defend. The most valuable asset surrendered was the future first-round pick, and it is so heavily protected it’s not a problem. The new guy did well.

LOSER: Matthew Dellavedova. He has been genuinely terrible this season — shooting 34.8 percent from the field with a PER of 5.9 — but coach Kidd played him because he didn’t have a choice. Now, he does. Soon Bledsoe will start, Brogdon will back him up at the point, and the feisty Dellavedova will be reduced to playing only garbage time.

GUY NOW FEELING THE PRESSURE: Jason Kidd. Milwaukee is a team that needed to take a step forward this year, and the 4-6 start they got off to is certainly not that. This trade means the Bucks have the talent to make the postseason in the East (and maybe even do some damage there), but if Kidd’s gambling defense and older-school offense doesn’t get them there he’s the one that pays the price. The Bucks have their GM in Horst, and he didn’t hire Kidd, which already put the coach on shaky ground. Now he has to get this team some wins or start polishing his resume.