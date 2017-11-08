Associated Press

Winners, losers from the Eric Bledsoe trade to Milwaukee

By Kurt HelinNov 8, 2017, 3:08 AM EST
Eric Bledsoe got his wish — he is no longer a Phoenix Sun. He has been traded to the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for Greg Monroe, an oddly-protected first-round pick, and potentially a second rounder. Who came out on top on that deal, and who didn’t? Let’s make some flash judgments (which could look foolish in a few months) and say who won and lost in Tuesday’s trade.

WINNER: Eric Bledsoe. He asked for a trade, he wanted out of Phoenix and to play for a team headed to the postseason where the games would matter — he got his wish. Bledsoe landed in a spot at the top of his wish list in Milwaukee, a team with a top-five NBA Greek Freak player, but one who could use a secondary playmaker to take the next step. Bledsoe can be a good defender when he cares, he just hasn’t cared for a couple of years now. Can he still flip that switch? Either way, he forced his way out of a bad situation into a potentially very good one, that’s a win in any book.

WINNER: Milwaukee Bucks. Losers of three in a row before the trade and four in a row now (after a Tuesday night loss to Cleveland), it quickly became clear this season that the Giannis vs. the world offense was not going to be enough. Now the 4-6 Bucks have gone from “can they make the playoffs” to “can they contend in the East?” Probably not yet, but this trade certainly fills a need and creates the potential.

LOSER: Phoenix Suns. This isn’t a “Bucks trade Dirk Nowitzki to the Mavericks for Robert Traylor” level disaster, but they gave up the best player in the trade and when that happens you don’t get to call it a win. I’d grade them a “C” on this trade, really. Phoenix gets a very oddly protected pick (my guess is it doesn’t convey until 2020), maybe a second rounder, and Greg Monroe, who the Suns will try to flip again. It’s a trade that gets them a piece or two for their rebuild, but not true value back for a quality player.

WINNER: Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Greek Freak has been a one-man show in Milwaukee in part out of necessity — they didn’t have another playmaker. Jabari Parker can create shots for himself, but he’s out injured, Malcolm Brogdon at the point is not a shot creator, and so it was all Antetokounmpo. No longer. Bledsoe is a good playmaker for himself and others, and it will take the load off and give Jason Kidd more options in calling plays and going after mismatches. Antetokounmpo could see his raw counting stats go down a little with this trade, but he should be able to be more efficient.

LOSER: Greg Monroe. The Bucks leaned on him in the playoffs a year ago, but he was never part of the future (especially with the emergence of Thon Maker). Now Monroe goes to a genuinely bad team in Phoenix, one that will use him as an asset to trade at the deadline for another pick. He shouldn’t unpack his bags, he’s just a pawn in the salary moving chess match that is the NBA.

WINNER: Jon Horst (the Bucks GM). Milwaukee’s young new GM saw a team once again stumbling and not taking a step forward — this has been a “two steps up, one step back” team for years — and he did something about it. The Bucks gave up very little and got a quality point guard and shot creator who can also defend. The most valuable asset surrendered was the future first-round pick, and it is so heavily protected it’s not a problem. The new guy did well.

LOSER: Matthew Dellavedova. He has been genuinely terrible this season — shooting 34.8 percent from the field with a PER of 5.9 — but coach Kidd played him because he didn’t have a choice. Now, he does. Soon Bledsoe will start, Brogdon will back him up at the point, and the feisty Dellavedova will be reduced to playing only garbage time.

GUY NOW FEELING THE PRESSURE: Jason Kidd. Milwaukee is a team that needed to take a step forward this year, and the 4-6 start they got off to is certainly not that. This trade means the Bucks have the talent to make the postseason in the East (and maybe even do some damage there), but if Kidd’s gambling defense and older-school offense doesn’t get them there he’s the one that pays the price. The Bucks have their GM in Horst, and he didn’t hire Kidd, which already put the coach on shaky ground. Now he has to get this team some wins or start polishing his resume.

Report: After Eric Bledsoe swap, Suns want to trade Greg Monroe

By Dane CarbaughNov 8, 2017, 12:30 AM EST
It’s possible that Greg Monroe ends the 2017-18 NBA season with yet another team.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Phoenix Suns will be looking to offload Monroe’s expiring $17.8 million deal after swapping him for Eric Bledsoe.

That would leave the Suns with an acquisition package that amounts to whomever they get in return for Monroe as well as the first and second round picks the Milwaukee Bucks sent over in the original trade.

Via ESPN:

Monroe, 27, doesn’t fit into the Suns’ long-term rebuilding plans, and he likely would prefer to join a contending team as a free agent to increase his value on his way into the summer marketplace. Talks could eventually come on a contract buyout, and it’s unlikely that he would remain in Phoenix beyond the February trading deadline — leaving either by buyout or trade.

That’s a tough position to be put in as a team looking to acquire Monroe. First, if he’s looking to hit the market in free agency — and who can blame him after sticking with the Bucks last time around — then you’re trading a rental. That narrows it to teams who would want to sign him this summer or who might need him for a championship run.

Monroe’s considerable salary could be a problem for championship-hopeful teams, although it’s not clear what Phoenix wants in return. My inclination is that they’d want more picks, but that might be tough given the cap hit.

The market for expiring deals has softened over the past decade and you rarely see squads taking on big salaries like that just for the cap relief the next year. Teams like the Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers have cap room, but we don’t yet know whether they’d be interested in Monroe.

Portland is over the cap but has a significant $12.9 million trade exception from the Allen Crabbe deal. Neil Olshey was reportedly interested in trading for Monroe in prior seasons, but whether he still is isn’t clear. The Blazers would still have to unload some salary in a swap for Monroe, likely one of Meyers Leonard, Shabazz Napier, or Noah Vonleh.

It’s fun to speculate now, but the Suns might have a tough time finding a suitor for Monroe. This NBA season has already been exceptionally weird, so I wouldn’t rule it out.

Gregg Popovich says Kawhi Leonard’s recovery is coming along slowly

By Dane CarbaughNov 8, 2017, 12:18 AM EST
There’s some concern to be had with the San Antonio Spurs. Star Kawhi Leonard, recently seen struggling to board a team plane, still does not have a date to return to the floor from injury. Coach Gregg Popovich confirmed as much last week.

Now, Popovich has said that Leonard’s recovery is coming along slower than expected and that he’s not really sure why.

Popovich was asked about Leonard and his quadriceps injury and gave his answer with context compared to Spurs PG Tony Parker.

Via ESPN:

“He’s just coming along more slowly for whatever reason. It’s just been more difficult for him to get through the rehab routine. So his body hasn’t reacted the same way as Tony [Parker]. Tony’s at the point where he’s been going five-on-five and that kind of thing. He’s not totally confident. It’ll be a few more weeks. But he’s definitely going the right direction. And so is Kawhi. It’s just been taking a little bit longer.” Asked if Leonard would have to go through same process as Parker to be cleared to play, Popovich said, “Sure. I wouldn’t want him to go right from rehab to jumping on the court. He’s got to go three-on-three, five-on-five, feel comfortable because in the end, that confidence is what’s going to…anybody who’s been out for any length of time has to get that back; even if the doctors say, ‘Yep, you’re ready to go.’ You’re really not until you’re mentally ready to go.”

That’s got to be concerning for San Antonio fans. Yes, the team is in good shape early as they sit at 6th in the Western Conference — a feat by itself given the star power in the West these days — but not having Leonard long term due to injury doesn’t bode well.

Soft tissue injuries are troublesome in the first place, and when teams aren’t able to give relevant time frames you start wondering just what kind of season the Spurs are in for. If and when Leonard returns, he’ll have a hell of a time getting himself back into game shape and ready for San Antonio’s playoff push toward the end of the season. Assuming, of course, he’s back by then.

Kristaps Porzingis leads Knicks comeback against Hornets (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughNov 7, 2017, 11:00 PM EST
Kristaps Porzingis is thriving this season now that Carmelo Anthony is with the Oklahoma City Thunder and he’s the top dog.

On Tuesday night, Porzingis reached into his bag of tricks and pulled out a clutch win against the Charlotte Hornets, 118-113, despite being down by as much as 15 points. The win came just two days after Porzingis and the Knicks came back from an 19-point deficit to the Indiana Pacers.

Porzingis led the night with 28 points, five rebounds, three blocks, and one assist. Doug McDermott added 20 points off the bench, going 3-of-3 from 3-point range.

Perhaps most impressive was a sequence in which Porzingis recorded two of his blocks in short order:

After the game, Porzingis was interviewed about the team’s grit in games they trailed in. His answer felt about right:

New York plays Wednesday against Orlando.

Austin Rivers says Blake Griffin, Chris Paul tension led dysfunction

By Dane CarbaughNov 7, 2017, 9:30 PM EST
You’ve read the title, now stop and take a big, fat grain of salt.

According to Los Angeles Clippers guard Austin Rivers, the team had significant internal dysfunction thanks to the relationship between Blake Griffin and Chris Paul due to leadership conflict and general irritability.

This came to the surface during a recent piece by the master Lee Jenkins over at Sports Illustrated, one which focuses on LA’s decision to go “all-in” on Griffin.

As usual, it’s worth reading the whole piece because Jenkins is so good, but here’s the juicy quote in context:

Before training camp Griffin rented a house in San Diego on Airbnb and invited the team to join him. Rookies doubled up in rooms. Griffin grabbed a twin bed, ceding the master to homesick first-year Serbian guard Miloš Teodosić. By day the Clippers practiced at the University of San Diego, and by night they hung out on a deck, a peekaboo view of the Pacific Ocean in the distance. “It felt like we were taking all our bulls—, putting it in a trash can and dumping it in the water,” recalls guard Austin Rivers. “The dynamic with Blake and Chris was weird. I don’t know why. It was just strange. No one knew who the leader was, and if you had something to say, it would turn into an argument. I think people were sometimes scared to say something to Blake, because you didn’t know how he’d react. [Now] he’s a whole different person, more approachable, and I think it’s because we’ve embraced him. We know who our leader is. We’re all-in with Blake Griffin.”

Of course, if you know anything about this team or who was giving the quote, there’s some qualifiers to be had here.

First, there was reportedly a rift between Paul and the team specifically because of Rivers’ involvement in the team. Head coach and father Doc Rivers, formerly the president of the team, was stripped of that power in August. This came after Doc Rivers had handed out a massive 3-year extension to his son at a number many deemed unearned.

That deal also reportedly created friction within the team, including with Paul. According to one report, Paul also felt the elder Rivers didn’t criticize his son fairly compared to other players, and was annoyed that Doc once vetoed a trade for Carmelo Anthony because it involved Austin.

Of course, it’s not as though Austin Rivers would openly criticize the only remaining superstar on a team which he could now freely be ejected from, so it does make sense that he would pin Paul as the main agitation for Griffin’s unhappiness.

This is to say nothing of what Paul did or didn’t do — to that end, we’re not sure — but the quote itself is so blatantly self-serving and hilarious within the context of the organization the past three seasons.

To reiterate: Austin Rivers digs Blake Griffin, his teammate, and doesn’t dig Chris Paul, a former teammate who was apparently annoyed by him.

Houston and LA face off on Dec. 22 in Texas.