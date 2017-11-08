Warriors coach Steve Kerr clips nails while waiting for reporters to tweet lineup change (video)

By Dan FeldmanNov 8, 2017, 11:01 PM EST
Leave a comment

Andre Iguodala started for an injured Kevin Durant against the Timberwolves tonight.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr revealed that lineup decision in his pregame press conference – then found a clever way to kill time while reporters inevitably tweeted about it.

Eric Bledsoe: Suns shutting me down healthy last season sparked trade request

Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanNov 8, 2017, 10:01 PM EST
2 Comments

Suns general manager Ryan McDonough said Eric Bledsoe requested a trade after Phoenix refused to renegotiate-and-extend the guard’s contract over the offseason.

Bledsoe, traded to the Bucks, provided a different reason.

Bledsoe, via Chris Haynes of ESPN:

“I felt like it was time [to leave], especially when they sat me down last year,” Bledsoe said. “It gave me a better picture, a more clearer picture of what I needed to do.”

At the time, word trickled out that he was dealing with “knee soreness,” possibly to justify shutting him down.

“I was 100 percent healthy then, and I’m 100 percent healthy now,” Bledsoe said adamantly.

Phoenix shut down Bledsoe for the final month of the season in a transparent bid to tank.

Bledsoe – healthy and in his prime – rightfully took umbrage. By manipulating Bledsoe’s playing time in order to lose, the Suns lost the moral high ground. They suddenly wanted unquestioned devotion from him after showing so little care for his aspirations – like helping his team win.

Maybe Bledsoe was also upset about not getting a renegotiation-and-extension (which Phoenix was right to deny). Either way, this explanation is good enough for me.

Even Enes Kanter aghast at how off-center jump ball he won was (video)

By Dan FeldmanNov 8, 2017, 9:01 PM EST
1 Comment

Monty McCutchen didn’t get off to the sharpest start for Knicks-Magic tonight.

Just look at Enes Kanter‘s reaction to McCutchen after New York secured the ball.

Lonzo Ball: I’ll let family take care of LiAngelo’s arrest in China

Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Crosswalk Productions
By Dan FeldmanNov 8, 2017, 8:01 PM EST
3 Comments

Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball, as quiet as he is, has become a central figure in the attention-generating Ball Family hype machine run by LaVar Ball.

So, when his younger brother, LiAngelo Ball, got arrested for allegedly shoplifting during a UCLA team trip to China, of course Lonzo was asked about it.

Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN:

Lonzo Ball says he has not yet spoken to his family, including his brother, UCLA freshman LiAngelo Ball, who was released on bail in Hangzhou, China, after being arrested for allegedly shoplifting Tuesday afternoon.

“No, I haven’t talked to any of them yet,” Lonzo Ball said after the Lakers’ shootaround on Wednesday morning. “I know they are all over there in China taking care of it, so I will talk to them when they get back.”

I’m not entirely convinced Lonzo hasn’t spoken to his family, but what is he supposed to say about it? This is LiAngelo’s problem. There isn’t much Lonzo can do. (LaVar, in China, is a different story.)

Lonzo is used to focusing on basketball amid LaVar’s numerous self-generated controversies. I suspect Lonzo is employing similar strategy here.

Thunder’s Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Billy Donovan fined

By Dan FeldmanNov 8, 2017, 7:01 PM EST
2 Comments

After Russell Westbrook taking a hit to the face was called for just a common foul then Carmelo Anthony got ejected for elbowing Jusuf Nurkic while Anthony attempted a layup shortly, the Thunder sounded off.

Westbrook, via Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman:

Paul George, via Fred Katz of The Oklahoman:

Billy Donovan, via Katz:

“I’ve never seen in the history of the game a guy get an and-one play and then get ejected from the game,” Thunder coach Billy Donovan said. “That’s probably something you’ve got to talk to the league about.”

“They told me it was incidental contact, a basketball play, but they ended up reviewing those other ones,” Donovan said. “So to me, that’s something the league is going to have to address or deal with because the explanation on Carmelo was that it was a flagrant foul.”

“I told them they needed to review that, and they said that there was no reason to because it was off the ball,” he said. “And I said, ‘Well, a foul can still occur off the ball.’ I thought that play should’ve been reviewed. It may have proven nothing, but I think when someone gets hit in the face and goes down to the floor and you’ve got to call a timeout, you should at least review it just to make sure. I don’t know why they reviewed the other one. Maybe whoever it was, Nurkic, whoever it was, stayed down longer. I probably didn’t ask Russell to stay down on the court long enough to get it reviewed.”

The predictable result?

NBA release:

Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Billy Donovan, forward Paul George and guard Russell Westbrook have each been fined $15,000 for public criticism of the officiating, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

 

The comments were made following the Thunder’s 103-99 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, Nov. 5

George’s and Donovan’s statements didn’t seem particularly egregious to me. But swept into Westbrook’s heated response, the league cracked down.

That’s not how it should be. That’s how it sometimes is, though.