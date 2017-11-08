Thunder’s Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Billy Donovan fined

By Dan FeldmanNov 8, 2017, 7:01 PM EST
After Russell Westbrook taking a hit to the face was called for just a common foul then Carmelo Anthony got ejected for elbowing Jusuf Nurkic while Anthony attempted a layup shortly, the Thunder sounded off.

Westbrook, via Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman:

Paul George, via Fred Katz of The Oklahoman:

Billy Donovan, via Katz:

“I’ve never seen in the history of the game a guy get an and-one play and then get ejected from the game,” Thunder coach Billy Donovan said. “That’s probably something you’ve got to talk to the league about.”

“They told me it was incidental contact, a basketball play, but they ended up reviewing those other ones,” Donovan said. “So to me, that’s something the league is going to have to address or deal with because the explanation on Carmelo was that it was a flagrant foul.”

“I told them they needed to review that, and they said that there was no reason to because it was off the ball,” he said. “And I said, ‘Well, a foul can still occur off the ball.’ I thought that play should’ve been reviewed. It may have proven nothing, but I think when someone gets hit in the face and goes down to the floor and you’ve got to call a timeout, you should at least review it just to make sure. I don’t know why they reviewed the other one. Maybe whoever it was, Nurkic, whoever it was, stayed down longer. I probably didn’t ask Russell to stay down on the court long enough to get it reviewed.”

The predictable result?

NBA release:

Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Billy Donovan, forward Paul George and guard Russell Westbrook have each been fined $15,000 for public criticism of the officiating, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

 

The comments were made following the Thunder’s 103-99 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, Nov. 5

George’s and Donovan’s statements didn’t seem particularly egregious to me. But swept into Westbrook’s heated response, the league cracked down.

That’s not how it should be. That’s how it sometimes is, though.

Lonzo Ball: I’ll let family take care of LiAngelo’s arrest in China

By Dan FeldmanNov 8, 2017, 8:01 PM EST
Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball, as quiet as he is, has become a central figure in the attention-generating Ball Family hype machine run by LaVar Ball.

So, when his younger brother, LiAngelo Ball, got arrested for allegedly shoplifting during a UCLA team trip to China, of course Lonzo was asked about it.

Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN:

Lonzo Ball says he has not yet spoken to his family, including his brother, UCLA freshman LiAngelo Ball, who was released on bail in Hangzhou, China, after being arrested for allegedly shoplifting Tuesday afternoon.

“No, I haven’t talked to any of them yet,” Lonzo Ball said after the Lakers’ shootaround on Wednesday morning. “I know they are all over there in China taking care of it, so I will talk to them when they get back.”

I’m not entirely convinced Lonzo hasn’t spoken to his family, but what is he supposed to say about it? This is LiAngelo’s problem. There isn’t much Lonzo can do. (LaVar, in China, is a different story.)

Lonzo is used to focusing on basketball amid LaVar’s numerous self-generated controversies. I suspect Lonzo is employing similar strategy here.

Celtics’ Al Horford played with ‘possible concussion’

By Dan FeldmanNov 8, 2017, 6:01 PM EST
Al Horford took a blow to the head from Kent Bazemore in the second quarter of the Celtics’ win over the Hawks on Monday. Horford attempted his free throws, stayed in the game and played 19 more minutes.

One problem: He might have suffered a concussion.

Celtics:

The concussion policy states:

If a player is suspected of having a concussion, or exhibits the signs or symptoms of concussion, he will be removed from participation and undergo evaluation by the medical staff in a quiet, distraction-free environment conducive to conducting a neurological evaluation.

Nobody suspected Horford of having a concussion?

I actually find that plausible. The impact didn’t seem extraordinary. It’s quite common for players not to experience symptoms until the following day.

But Horford missed nine games with a concussion last season. With him susceptible to another, Boston’s coaches and medical personnel should be more vigilant with him than a typical player.

Again, maybe they were. I wasn’t taken aback by the real-time reaction.

However, Horford would have been ineligible to return to the game if he went to a “quiet, distraction-free environment” for evaluation instead of taking his free throws. The NBA’s rules pressure teams to err on the side of not suspecting a concussion in these circumstances.

If Horford took the blow just before halftime on a non-shooting foul instead of before his free throws, would the Celtics have evaluated him then for a concussion in the locker room? That’s the question I’d want answered.

Perhaps, an immediate evaluation would have revealed nothing. Delayed symptoms are not uncommon.

But the fact that Horford never underwent that evaluation shows a shortcoming of the NBA’s concussion policy.

Rumor: Bulls siding with Bobby Portis over Nikola Mirotic

By Dan FeldmanNov 8, 2017, 5:01 PM EST
Nikola Mirotic essentially told the Bulls to choose between him and Bobby Portis, who punched Mirotic to the face and caused an injury that still has Mirotic sidelined.

Well, Mirotic’s teammates are choosing.

Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times:

According to at least two Bulls players, the ultimatum issued by Nikola Mirotic and his camp that either he or Bobby Portis has to go is carrying zero weight. If anything, it has further entrenched Portis with his teammates with one telling the Sun-Times, “This is Niko’s problem now.’’

Portis tried to reach out to Mirotic via text and in a message, but received no response. That’s why in talking to Bulls players it’s becoming obvious that Mirotic has to go.

The feeling is Portis has done his part to repair things, and the reality of the situation is Portis is looked at by teammates as a guy that has put in all the work this summer, is a better teammate, and is just more liked.

It probably didn’t hurt that Portis had 21 points, 13 rebounds and four assists in his first game back from a team-issued eight-game suspension. That likely didn’t directly swing support directly toward Portis – though it might have – but it could have empowered teammates in his corner to speak out.

Chicago has much more invested in Mirotic than Portis. But if Portis is playing well, that could affect the team’s plan.

Mirotic has grumbled while away from the team and, per Portis, not returned Portis’ call or text. Meanwhile, Portis plays with confidence and energy that endear him to teammates. And he’s around everyone while Mirotic rehabs on his own.

Yes, Portis punched Mirotic, but the Bulls laid blame for the practice incident on both players. No matter where fault precisely belongs, the end result won’t necessarily be “fair.”

PBT Extra Player of the Week: James Harden

By Kurt HelinNov 8, 2017, 4:01 PM EST
With Chris Paul sidelined, the Houston Rockets have gone back to a familiar playbook — all James Harden all the time.

It’s worked. The Rockets are 8-3, they are playing up-tempo again after a slow start, and last week at that pace Harden dominated — he dropped 31 on the Knicks in a win, 29 points and 11 assists on the Hawks, and then exploded against an elite Utah defense for 56 points on just 25 shots, plus 13 assists.

That earned him the PBT Extra Player of the Week honors (just edging out Kristaps Porzingis).

This season, Harden has taken on a little more of the offense than he did a year ago and is even more efficient in the process (mostly because he’s shooting better than 40 percent from three). He’s been brilliant. But it will get interesting in the coming weeks when CP3 returns.