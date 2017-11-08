Getty Images

Hot Timberwolves ready for litmus test vs. champion Warriors

Associated PressNov 8, 2017, 11:33 AM EST
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The last time the Minnesota Timberwolves won five straight games, five head coaches and nearly nine long years ago, Al Jefferson was the centerpiece of the team. Kevin Love was a rookie, still coming off the bench. Fifteen different players started at least one game.

Karl-Anthony Towns had just turned 13. President George W. Bush was still in the White House.

The woebegone Wolves have waited a long time for this. They will play at Golden State on Wednesday night, just one-half game behind the defending NBA champion Warriors for the best record in the Western Conference. Forget for a moment that the regular season is merely 12 percent complete. For the first time in, well, 13 years or so the Wolves will be a legitimate participant in a marquee national game on ESPN rather than a token opponent.

“You want to see where you are and how you measure up,” coach Tom Thibodeau said. “Everyone in the league is chasing them.”

These Wolves (7-3) have produced the franchise’s best 10-game start to the schedule since a 9-1 record in 2001 when Kevin Garnett was 25, Terrell Brandon was the point guard and Anthony Peeler was the first player the off the bench.

With only three players who’ve been on the roster longer than three years, there aren’t as many scars in the locker room as all that franchise futility would suggest. The last few seasons have been frustrating enough, though.

“It’s something that’s changing around here, and I’m glad to be a part of it,” said Shabazz Muhammad, who with fellow reserve Gorgui Dieng has the longest tenure in their fifth year.

The 2008-09 team finished 24-58, so the early January success was clearly not a harbinger.

The Wolves have lost 461 games between the end of that streak and now, so even three solid weeks to start a season is an accomplishment. Thibodeau was hired to take them much further than that, of course.

The hard-driving, no-nonsense coach sure won’t be satisfied with this team’s progress anytime soon, and neither will these players, from 17-year veteran Jamal Crawford to Towns, who’s still only 21.

“We just want to keep doing more of what we’re doing,” Crawford said after practice on Tuesday.

That’s continuing to better the defense, for one.

The Wolves have held three consecutive opponents under 100 points, with newcomers Jimmy Butler, Jeff Teague, Taj Gibson and Crawford beginning to pick up the tendencies of their returning teammates and the young core of Towns and Andrew Wiggins starting to learn the principles of helping and switching under the defensive-minded Thibodeau. Chemistry is just as important when they’re guarding the basket as it is when they have the ball.

“It’s still a work in progress,’ Thibodeau said, “but I think we are moving in the right direction.”

The depth, and the versatility of that depth, is another area of vast improvement. The second team, which Thibodeau has played together as a unit for several stretches at a time, includes Tyus Jones, Crawford, Muhammad, Nemanja Bjelica and Dieng. When they are in, there has not been a drop-off at all from the star-studded starting lineup.

The Wolves are shooting 3-pointers more effectively and often, too, another long-running weakness of this team going back dozens of players and a handful of head coaches. With Towns in the paint and Wiggins on the wing, the Wolves already have two of the league’s best offensive players.

“They can definitely score. They have three or four guys out there that can get 20 on any given night,” said Charlotte Hornets power forward Marvin Williams, whose team lost at Minnesota on Sunday night. “They are definitely tough to stop.”

Then there’s Butler, the alpha wolf who Thibodeau wanted so badly as a tough, experienced two-way player who would not only challenge his teammates to excel but selflessly defer to them on the court as needed.

“When I feel like it’s my time to shoot, I’ll shoot it,” Butler said. “But as of right now, my teammates are rolling. Feed them. Let them get us going.”

Butler’s attitude and perspective might be the biggest upgrade the Wolves have made among so many.

“Often times you hear people say things, and they never do the things that they say. But when you watch what they’re doing, it tells you what’s important to them,” Thibodeau said. “Jimmy has always played that way.”

 

NBA Power Rankings: Detroit, Minnesota crash top five party

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinNov 8, 2017, 12:33 PM EST
A few weeks into the season and we’re starting to see which hot starts are for real — Boston, Detroit — and which teams are coming back to earth (Orlando). The top three on this list have started to separate themselves from the pack… for now, it’s a long season.

 
Celtics small icon 1. Celtics (9-2, Last Week No. 1). When Gordon Hayward went down, one of the expected drop offs was that Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum were young players about to be thrust into much larger roles, and how were they going to handle it? Turns out, just fine. For example, the pair has shot 35-of-71 (49.3%) during team’s a nine-game win streak, plus they are part of a very switchable perimeter defense. They have been fantastic

 
Warriors small icon 2. Warriors (8-3 LW 3). Their offense hasn’t just been good, it’s been all-time good to start the season. The Warriors are averaging 116.4 points per 100 possessions, that is 7.5 more than the second-place Cavaliers and 1.8 per 100 better than the 1986-87 LA Lakers, who have the best mark of all time. As they were last season, the Warriors have been a dominant third quarter team to start this season.

 
Rockets small icon 3. Rockets (8-3, Last Week No. 4). The Rockets have started to pick up their pace again, and with that their offense has returned to being a force — then James Harden exploded, dropping 56 points on a very good Utah defense. Tough week with the Cavaliers, Grizzlies, Pacers, and Raptors ahead, but if Harden does this again the Rockets will be just fine.

Pistons small icon 4. Pistons (7-3, LW 10). Detroit is off to its fastest start in nine years, and one key reason is the play of Anthony Tolliver off the bench, particularly defensively. While a lot of attention has gone to Andre Drummond shooting 75% from the free throw line (with good reason), he also has improved true shooting percentage (59%), assist rate (doubled it to 12.2%), and his rebound rate (which was already the best in the league and is now at 25.8%). Drummond has been a beast.

 
timberwolves small icon 5. Timberwolves (7-3, LW 14). Winners of five in a row, and it’s not a coincidence it started with the return of Jimmy Butler to the lineup — they are 8.4 points per 100 possessions better when Butler is on the court. As Zach Lowe noted on Twitter, it’s not because he is dominating the ball, he has the fifth highest usage rate on the team, it’s because of his defense, and he is being efficient on offense.

 
Grizzlies small icon 6. Grizzlies (7-4, LW 2). The Grizzlies are 2-1 so far into a five-game road trip, splitting a pair in Los Angeles then winning in Portland. Tyreke Evans is impressing off the bench, averaging 17.5 points per game and shooting 43.1 percent from three. Watching him live this week he is moving well — which is amazing considering the knee injury he is coming off of — and hitting shots his coach wishes he wouldn’t take. So, vintage Evans.

 
Spurs small icon 7. Spurs (6-4, LW 11). The Spurs offense has not been consistent without Kawhi Leonard, as one would expect. San Antonio is 19th in the NBA in offensive rating, and they no longer shoot threes the same way (22.6 attempts per game, 29th in the league). What is surprising is their usually stout defense (even without Leonard) has fallen to 11th in the league. San Antonio’s ability to execute and not beat themselves works against the Hornets and Suns, but not against the Celtics and Warriors, where they lost.

 
Knicks small icon 8. Knicks (6-4, LW 20). While all the attention is focused on Kristaps Porzingis (he did have a monster week), the Knicks are 6-1 since steady veteran Jarrett Jack was made the starting point guard. He keeps the offense moving and puts the ball in the right place. Porzingis — who gets compared to Dirk Nowitzki all the time but reminds me more of a better Andrei Kirilenko — dropped 40 on a very good Jazz defense Sunday.

 
Raptors small icon 9. Raptors (6-4, LW 9). DeMar DeRozan is still a guy who gets his buckets in the midrange, but one thing is different this season — he is attacking earlier in the shot clock, rather than letting the defense set. It’s worked, his true shooting percentage is up to a career high 57.1% this season. After a respectable 3-3 road trip through the West, the Raptors came home and got beat by the Wizards without John Wall, a tough loss in this East.

 
Magic small icon 10. Magic (6-4, LW 7). Injuries to their top two point guards — Elfrid Payton and D.J. Augustin — set this team back against Chicago and Boston, and it continued a slide for an offense that was hot early (No. 2 in the NBA) but has since regressed to the middle of the pack. Payton should return Wednesday against the Knicks. Aaron Gordon has shown no signs of slowing down his hot shooting.

 
Sixers small icon 11. 76ers (6-4, LW 21). What team leads the NBA in passes made per game? You guessed it, the Sixers. Rookie point guard/power forward Ben Simmons is averaging the most passes made per game of any player in the league. Those are good signs for the future and speaks to a selfless team. Tuesday night in Utah (a Philly win) started a five-game road trip that includes facing the Warriors and both Los Angeles teams.

 
Blazers small icon 12. Trail Blazers (6-5 LW 13). Damian Lillard remains one of the most clutch players in the NBA. Look at it this way: Lillard shoots 42.3% in the first quarter, 32.4% in the second, 37.9% in the third, then suddenly 54.3% overall and 43.8% from four in the fourth. He was getting to the line late against the Thunder, then against the Lakers he did this.

 
Wizards small icon 13. Wizards (5-5, LW 8). The Wizards have a soft schedule for the next week plus, giving them a chance to bank some wins, but the problem is this team does not bring its focus against weaker teams. As evidence, look at the home loss to Dallas on Tuesday night. The Wizards want to be contenders but championship level teams bring it nightly. John Wall missed a couple games with a shoulder injury but returned Tuesday.

 
Clippers small icon 14. Clippers (5-5 LW 5). The Clippers just stumbled through a 1-4 homestand where you understand the loss to the Warriors but the other ones hurt, and it’s due to their defense completely falling apart (second worst in the NBA over the past six games). Tuesday’s loss to San Antonio started eight of nine on the road and that includes facing the Thunder and Cavaliers, it’s a tough stretch for a slumping L.A. that could see them tumble down these rankings and the standings.

 
Hornets small icon 15. Hornets (5-5, LW 16). Kemba Walker is once again brilliant and once again overlooked. This season he has averaged 21.8 points per game and is hitting a solid 37.1 percent from three. More importantly, the Hornets are 30.3 points per 100 possessions better when he’s on the court.The Hornets started a four-game road trip 0-3 with Boston still remaining.

 
Pelicans small icon 16. Pelicans (6-5 LW 19). This needs to be pointed out: DeMarcus Cousins is putting in real effort on defense and doing well. It’s small sample size theater, but the Pelicans’ defense is 7.1 points per 100 possessions better when Cousins is playing this season (granted, being paired with Davis for a chunk of that time helps). The Pelicans are feasting on weaker teams this season, but that’s a start.

 
Nuggets small icon 17. Nuggets (6-5, LW 22). Last season after the All-Star break — when the Nugget offense was the best in the NBA — they were taking 70 percent of their shots either at the rim or from three. This season that has fallen to 58.2 percent and that is part of the reason their offense is off 5 points per 100. The Nuggets are 3-1 in their current six game homestand after a win over the Nets (tougher matches with the Thunder and Magic are ahead).

 
Lakers small icon 18. Lakers (5-5 LW 23). Brook Lopez has been a fantastic big for what the Lakers want to do — he is their best three point shooter, a good passer, and can get buckets down low (they go to him in the post on mismatches after a switch). The Lakers start a four-game road trip in Boston on Wednesday, where Lonzo Ball matches up with Kyrie Irving.

 
Pacers small icon 19. Pacers (5-6, LW 18). Myles Turner is back, which has bumped Domantas Sabonis to the second unit — and that could be a good thing. Sabonis has been fantastic as the guy the offense ran through with the starters, if he can boost the bench it’s a big help in Indy. The loss to the Suns stings, but serves as a reminder that teams struggling on defense — the Pacers are 24th in the league this season — are more likely to have ugly losses. Indy needs to improve on that end of the court.

 
Cavaliers small icon 20. Cavaliers (5-6 LW 17). Four of the five Cleveland wins have come against the Bucks, Wizards, and Celtics — the Cavaliers show up and care against teams seen as a perceived threat. They don’t other nights. LeBron played the best game of the season last Friday night against Washington, scoring 57 points and single-handedly ending the Cavs four-game losing streak. To do that in his 15th NBA season is insane. But it just put a Band-Aid over the Cavaliers woes and their worst in the league defense. The Cavs biggest defensive problem is not chasing teams off the arc and not contesting out there — teams are shooing 41.9 percent from three against them.

 
Thunder small icon 21. Thunder (4-6 LW 6).. Their defense is second best in the NBA, but the offense remains people taking turns going in isolation, not playing like a team. They have thrown the fewest passes of any team in the league. Carmelo Anthony is taking one more three and seeing one or two fewer possessions a game in OKC, but aside that his numbers are almost identical to his last season in New York. Things are not changing for him. Anthony needs 12 points to pass Hall of Famer and former teammate Allen Iverson for 24th on the all-time scoring list.

 
Jazz small icon 22. Jazz (5-6, LW 15). Utah’s offense is 8.5 points per 100 possessions better when Rudy Gobert is sitting? There’s no one simple answer as to why, but with Ricky Rubio at the point the pick-and-roll with Gobert has no threat of someone taking an outside shot, so the spacing becomes all muddled. Rubio is being more aggressive shooting the ball this season, especially from three, but his hitting just 29.8 percent of them.

 
Bucks small icon 23. Bucks (4-6 LW 12). After dropping three straight and feeling like this might be another season they take a step back, the Bucks made the big move and traded for Eric Bledsoe. That will help the rotations: Bledsoe will start, pushing Malcolm Brogdon to the second unit, and Matthew Dellavedova out of the rotation (a good thing, he’s been awful). Ideally Tony Snell gets fewer shots. On paper this is a smart gamble, now we will see if it pays off.

 
Heat small icon 24. Heat (4-6, LW 24). Hassan Whiteside returned last Wednesday and they needed him — he helped get the win over the Bulls then had 21 and 17 against the Clippers. The Heat just need consistency out of him now. Miami has started 1-2 on a six game road trip, and they have eight road games and three home games the rest of this month.

 
Nets small icon 25. Nets (4-7, LW 26). The Nets are averaging 109.2 possessions per game (via NBA.com), 3.5 possessions faster than the second place Suns, but combine pace and a bad defense and you have five guys having dropped at least 30 points on the Nets this season. Brooklyn has dropped five of its last six, and suddenly all that talk about the pick the Cavaliers got not being all that good has been silenced.

 
Suns small icon 26. Suns (4-7, LW 25). After the Suns sent Eric Bledsoe home, they gave up all their leverage, so the first-round pick they just got back for him — despite all the odd protections — is about as good as they were going to do. The question now is can the Suns flip Greg Monroe for more assets from another trade? Probably, but they are not going to get much in return as every team knows they want to dump him.

 
Bulls small icon 27. Bulls (2-7 LW 30). Bobby Portis is back in the rotation and didn’t look bad in his first game against the Raptors. Lauri Markkanen remains impressive, and is second in the NBA among rookies in both points per game and rebounds (trailing Ben Simmons in both categories). With Robin Lopez as an anchor, the defense for the Bulls’ starting five is pretty good, but get into the bench and things get ugly fast.

 
Kings small icon 28. Kings (2-8, LW 27). They still have the worst net rating in the NBA — -11.5 per 100 possessions — but the win over the Thunder Tuesday night keeps them out of the bottom of these rankings. It’s an odd mix with coach Dave Joerger trying to get minutes for George Hill (when healthy, he’s not right now), Zach Randolph, Garrett Temple and Vince Carter, and with them win games, then also be sure their young players get run to develop.

 
Hawks small icon 29. Hawks (2-9, LW 29). Their ailing offense looked good against the Cavaliers, which speaks more to Cleveland than Atlanta. Dennis Schroder is averaging 22.6 points and 6.6 assists per game, both career highs, and he’s been efficient if not consistent this season.

 
Mavericks small icon 30. Mavericks (2-10 LW 28). It’s been a rough start to the season (save for a nice win against Memphis last week), with Dallas having the third worst defense and seventh worst offense in the NBA this season. While seven of their remaining 10 games this month are at home, it’s a brutal schedule with the Thunder and Spurs twice each, the Cavaliers, Timberwolves and Celtics also in the mix.

Watch Denver’s Nikola Jokic drop a career-high 41 on Brooklyn

By Kurt HelinNov 8, 2017, 10:00 AM EST
While the Nuggets’ offense hasn’t been as overwhelming this season as it was the second half of the last one (that may have set the bar too high), it’s not Nikola Jokic‘s fault. He has been flat-out balling.

Just ask the Brooklyn Nets, who watched him drop a career-high 41 on them Tuesday, on 16-of-25 shooting and going 4-of-9 from three, while Denver fans chanted “M-V-P.”. He was hitting from everywhere, this is the shot chart of a man having a good night.

The Nuggets beat the Nets 112-104 to improve to 6-5 on the young season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo re-signs with Nike, reportedly to get signature shoe

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinNov 8, 2017, 8:55 AM EST
The conventional wisdom is big men don’t sell shoes.

But Giannis Antetokounmpo is not Shaq or Dwight Howard — he is a positionless, ball-handling, guard in a power forward’s body who obliterates traditional roles. The Greek Freak is also one of the fastest rising stars in the NBA, a guy who broke out last season and early in 2017-18 is trying to inject himself into the MVP conversation. 

Antetokounmpo should sell shoes — and Nike is banking on that.

Antetokounmpo, who was the biggest sneaker free agent on the market, has re-signed with Nike, something he confirmed.

According to Nick DePaula and Darren Rovell of ESPN, the deal includes a signature shoe line for Antetokounmpo.

A key component of the new Nike deal for Antetokounmpo, sources said, is that it also includes the creation of a signature shoe. The process of designing a signature shoe is typically part of a 14-18 month timeline.

With the Bucks set to play the Portland Trail Blazers later this month on Nov. 30, Nike is looking to begin that process over the coming weeks and again in person at Nike headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon. It is likely that the soonest a “Giannis 1” sneaker would release would be during the fall or holiday seasons of 2019, according to insiders.

Right now LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Paul George, and Kyrie Irving are the only players with Nike signature shoes. (Other players have signature shoes with other brands, such as James Harden with Adidas, or they have shoe lines under Nike’s Air Jordan brand, as Chris Paul does.)

I can’t wait to see what the Antetokounmpo’s look like.

Three Things to Know: Cavaliers finally care and win, Thunder care still lose

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinNov 8, 2017, 7:52 AM EST
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.

1) Eric Bledsoe finally traded, heading to Milwaukee. The Suns tried to get a good young player in a trade for Eric Bledsoe, but finally gave up and were willing to settle for a protected first-round pick. The Milwaukee Bucks, losers of three in a row (before the trade, now four) and without a secondary playmaker behind Giannis Antetokounmpo, needed to make a change.

And so, we have a trade. Bledsoe is now a Buck (he did not get to suit up Tuesday night), and in exchange, the Suns get Greg Monroe, an oddly-protected first-round pick, and potentially a second rounder.

This is a win for Bledsoe, he gets his wish and is out of Phoenix and playing for a team that should make the playoffs and play meaningful games (if they don’t, Jason Kidd will want to polish up that resume for the coming job hunt). This is an excellent move for the Bucks, who desperately needed another playmaker besides the Greek Freak, and they got a good one who also can defend and will just be a heady veteran in the locker room.

The Suns did about as well as they could realistically hope, considering GM Ryan McDonough had sent Bledsoe home and away from the team, killing most of his leverage. What the Suns got that was most valuable was the first round pick, but check out these protections: Phoenix gets the pick in 2018 if it is between 11-and-16; in 2019 the Suns get it if it falls between 4-and-16; in 2020 the Suns get it if it falls between 8-and-30; and if the pick has not conveyed before the 2021 draft it is unprotected that year.

Monroe is not going to be bought out by the Suns, rather they will rehab him and then try to trade him for another asset to help their rebuilding. He is now just a pawn in the game of life, a contract to be shuffled around (although he can score inside and help some teams off the bench).

2) Cleveland cares for a night, beats Milwaukee. Let’s take a look at the wins of the now 5-6 Cavaliers: Boston on opening night, then the improving Bucks, then after a little losing streak Wizards after John Wall and Bradley Beal talked some smack in the run-up to the game, then on Tuesday night the Bucks again. (There also is a win over the Bulls in there.) Notice a theme there? Any team that has the perception of being a threat to Cleveland come the playoffs, the Cavaliers rise up and play like they care and get the win. (For the record, the losses are to Orlando, Brooklyn, New Orleans, New York, Indiana, and Atlanta — all teams that are not seen as a threat to the teams at the top of the East.)

Kevin Love had maybe his best game of the year with 32 points and 16 rebounds (he seems to always play well against the Bucks), LeBron James had 30 points and nine assists, and J.R. Smith had 20 points and was 5-of-7 from three. Don’t think this was a sign things are turning around for the Cavaliers — they were still a mess on defense, allowing the Bucks to shoot 56.6 percent for the game, it’s just that their offense was good and covered up the problems. That is what we have seen in past years when the Cavaliers decided to take a break from defense in the regular season, they still won most of their games because the offense was that good. This season, with Kyrie Irving wearing green and Isaiah Thomas rehabbing still, the offense hasn’t been the same, and it’s not covering up the defensive flaws — but it did for one night Tuesday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped 40 on the Cavaliers while taking just 21 shots. He’s a big winner from the Bledsoe trade because the man needs some help with shot creation.

3) Oklahoma City cares plenty, but that’s not enough and they lose to Sacramento. Through 10 games and 200 minutes together on the court, when Russell Westbrook, Paul George, and Carmelo Anthony share the floor the Thunder have outscored opponents by 5 points. Total. All season. They have a net rating of 0.0.

The new big three era in OKC is still a work in progress. The team’s floor spacing is bad, there is a lot of “you take a turn attacking one-on-one, then I’ll go” turn taking rather than playing together, and we have not seen much of Olympic ‘Melo because the ball is stopping in his hands. We saw a lot of all that on Tuesday night when the now 4-6 Thunder fell to a Kings team that was struggling and 1-8. In the loss, the Westbrook/George/Anthony trio shot 15-of-54 (27.7 percent). Let’s tip our hat to the Kings for a quality win, behind 21 from Buddy Hield.

But the Thunder should be better than this. They have the second best defense in the NBA this season, but the lack of shooting and depth is canceling out all that big-name firepower on offense.

We should officially note here that when LeBron returned to Cleveland (2014-15) they started 19-20 and made the NBA Finals. Same with his first year in Miami when the Heat started 9-8. Over the course of the long NBA season, those teams started to figure out how to make the necessary sacrifices to win — in Miami Chris Bosh changed how he played to accommodate LeBron, while Love and others had to do that in Cleveland, and those players were far from alone. Guys sacrificed touches and points to focus on other parts of their game to help the team win.

Will Westbrook/George/Anthony be able to do that in OKC? If so, will they do it fast enough that George is happy and decides not to explore his free agent options next summer? Those were the questions going into this season about the Thunder, and 10 games in we do not have a definitive answer — but the ones we’ve gotten are not promising.