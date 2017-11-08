Getty

Gregg Popovich says Kawhi Leonard’s recovery is coming along slowly

Nov 8, 2017
There’s some concern to be had with the San Antonio Spurs. Star Kawhi Leonard, recently seen struggling to board a team plane, still does not have a date to return to the floor from injury. Coach Gregg Popovich confirmed as much last week.

Now, Popovich has said that Leonard’s recovery is coming along slower than expected and that he’s not really sure why.

Popovich was asked about Leonard and his quadriceps injury and gave his answer with context compared to Spurs PG Tony Parker.

Via ESPN:

“He’s just coming along more slowly for whatever reason. It’s just been more difficult for him to get through the rehab routine. So his body hasn’t reacted the same way as Tony [Parker]. Tony’s at the point where he’s been going five-on-five and that kind of thing. He’s not totally confident. It’ll be a few more weeks. But he’s definitely going the right direction. And so is Kawhi. It’s just been taking a little bit longer.” Asked if Leonard would have to go through same process as Parker to be cleared to play, Popovich said, “Sure. I wouldn’t want him to go right from rehab to jumping on the court. He’s got to go three-on-three, five-on-five, feel comfortable because in the end, that confidence is what’s going to…anybody who’s been out for any length of time has to get that back; even if the doctors say, ‘Yep, you’re ready to go.’ You’re really not until you’re mentally ready to go.”

That’s got to be concerning for San Antonio fans. Yes, the team is in good shape early as they sit at 6th in the Western Conference — a feat by itself given the star power in the West these days — but not having Leonard long term due to injury doesn’t bode well.

Soft tissue injuries are troublesome in the first place, and when teams aren’t able to give relevant time frames you start wondering just what kind of season the Spurs are in for. If and when Leonard returns, he’ll have a hell of a time getting himself back into game shape and ready for San Antonio’s playoff push toward the end of the season. Assuming, of course, he’s back by then.

Report: After Eric Bledsoe swap, Suns want to trade Greg Monroe

Nov 8, 2017
It’s possible that Greg Monroe ends the 2017-18 NBA season with yet another team.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Phoenix Suns will be looking to offload Monroe’s expiring $17.8 million deal after swapping him for Eric Bledsoe.

That would leave the Suns with an acquisition package that amounts to whomever they get in return for Monroe as well as the first and second round picks the Milwaukee Bucks sent over in the original trade.

Via ESPN:

Monroe, 27, doesn’t fit into the Suns’ long-term rebuilding plans, and he likely would prefer to join a contending team as a free agent to increase his value on his way into the summer marketplace. Talks could eventually come on a contract buyout, and it’s unlikely that he would remain in Phoenix beyond the February trading deadline — leaving either by buyout or trade.

That’s a tough position to be put in as a team looking to acquire Monroe. First, if he’s looking to hit the market in free agency — and who can blame him after sticking with the Bucks last time around — then you’re trading a rental. That narrows it to teams who would want to sign him this summer or who might need him for a championship run.

Monroe’s considerable salary could be a problem for championship-hopeful teams, although it’s not clear what Phoenix wants in return. My inclination is that they’d want more picks, but that might be tough given the cap hit.

The market for expiring deals has softened over the past decade and you rarely see squads taking on big salaries like that just for the cap relief the next year. Teams like the Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers have cap room, but we don’t yet know whether they’d be interested in Monroe.

Portland is over the cap but has a significant $12.9 million trade exception from the Allen Crabbe deal. Neil Olshey was reportedly interested in trading for Monroe in prior seasons, but whether he still is isn’t clear. The Blazers would still have to unload some salary in a swap for Monroe, likely one of Meyers Leonard, Shabazz Napier, or Noah Vonleh.

It’s fun to speculate now, but the Suns might have a tough time finding a suitor for Monroe. This NBA season has already been exceptionally weird, so I wouldn’t rule it out.

Kristaps Porzingis leads Knicks comeback against Hornets (VIDEO)

Nov 7, 2017
Kristaps Porzingis is thriving this season now that Carmelo Anthony is with the Oklahoma City Thunder and he’s the top dog.

On Tuesday night, Porzingis reached into his bag of tricks and pulled out a clutch win against the Charlotte Hornets, 118-113, despite being down by as much as 15 points. The win came just two days after Porzingis and the Knicks came back from an 19-point deficit to the Indiana Pacers.

Porzingis led the night with 28 points, five rebounds, three blocks, and one assist. Doug McDermott added 20 points off the bench, going 3-of-3 from 3-point range.

Perhaps most impressive was a sequence in which Porzingis recorded two of his blocks in short order:

After the game, Porzingis was interviewed about the team’s grit in games they trailed in. His answer felt about right:

New York plays Wednesday against Orlando.

Austin Rivers says Blake Griffin, Chris Paul tension led dysfunction

Nov 7, 2017
3 Comments

You’ve read the title, now stop and take a big, fat grain of salt.

According to Los Angeles Clippers guard Austin Rivers, the team had significant internal dysfunction thanks to the relationship between Blake Griffin and Chris Paul due to leadership conflict and general irritability.

This came to the surface during a recent piece by the master Lee Jenkins over at Sports Illustrated, one which focuses on LA’s decision to go “all-in” on Griffin.

As usual, it’s worth reading the whole piece because Jenkins is so good, but here’s the juicy quote in context:

Before training camp Griffin rented a house in San Diego on Airbnb and invited the team to join him. Rookies doubled up in rooms. Griffin grabbed a twin bed, ceding the master to homesick first-year Serbian guard Miloš Teodosić. By day the Clippers practiced at the University of San Diego, and by night they hung out on a deck, a peekaboo view of the Pacific Ocean in the distance. “It felt like we were taking all our bulls—, putting it in a trash can and dumping it in the water,” recalls guard Austin Rivers. “The dynamic with Blake and Chris was weird. I don’t know why. It was just strange. No one knew who the leader was, and if you had something to say, it would turn into an argument. I think people were sometimes scared to say something to Blake, because you didn’t know how he’d react. [Now] he’s a whole different person, more approachable, and I think it’s because we’ve embraced him. We know who our leader is. We’re all-in with Blake Griffin.”

Of course, if you know anything about this team or who was giving the quote, there’s some qualifiers to be had here.

First, there was reportedly a rift between Paul and the team specifically because of Rivers’ involvement in the team. Head coach and father Doc Rivers, formerly the president of the team, was stripped of that power in August. This came after Doc Rivers had handed out a massive 3-year extension to his son at a number many deemed unearned.

That deal also reportedly created friction within the team, including with Paul. According to one report, Paul also felt the elder Rivers didn’t criticize his son fairly compared to other players, and was annoyed that Doc once vetoed a trade for Carmelo Anthony because it involved Austin.

Of course, it’s not as though Austin Rivers would openly criticize the only remaining superstar on a team which he could now freely be ejected from, so it does make sense that he would pin Paul as the main agitation for Griffin’s unhappiness.

This is to say nothing of what Paul did or didn’t do — to that end, we’re not sure — but the quote itself is so blatantly self-serving and hilarious within the context of the organization the past three seasons.

To reiterate: Austin Rivers digs Blake Griffin, his teammate, and doesn’t dig Chris Paul, a former teammate who was apparently annoyed by him.

Houston and LA face off on Dec. 22 in Texas.

Jimmy Butler says he has game against Bulls “marked on my calendar” (VIDEO)

Nov 7, 2017
3 Comments

Jimmy Butler has helped the Minnesota Timberwolves to the third-best record in the Western Conference early in this NBA season. Butler is averaging 15.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1.6 steals per-game for Tom Thibodeau.

The Chicago Bulls, meanwhile, are just 2-6 on the year and have a riff between two players caused by a punch and a broken face.

Uh … huh.

Still, Butler is ready to take on his former team, who famously swapped him for Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn, and the No. 7 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Lauri Markkanen. During a recent interview with ESPN, Butler said that he had previously made some mistakes with Chicago, but that wasn’t going to stop him from being ready on February 9th when the Timberwolves head to the United Center.

“I said from the beginning it was either going to be me, or the Fred Hoiberg route, and rightfully so they took Fred,” said Butler. “I got that came marked on my calendar, February 9th baby I’m back.”

Meanwhile, the best part of the video was when Butler fell out of the canoe he was being interviewed in. The fact that Butler was wearing two life jackets really sealed the deal on the comedy aspect of the whole thing.

Chicago plays Minnesota February 9th at 8 PM EST on ESPN.