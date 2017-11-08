Giannis Antetokounmpo re-signs with Nike, reportedly to get signature shoe

The conventional wisdom is big men don’t sell shoes.
But Giannis Antetokounmpo is not Shaq or Dwight Howard — he is a positionless, ball-handling, guard in a power forward’s body who obliterates traditional roles. The Greek Freak is also one of the fastest rising stars in the NBA, a guy who broke out last season and early in 2017-18 is trying to inject himself into the MVP conversation.
Antetokounmpo should sell shoes — and Nike is banking on that.
Antetokounmpo, who was the biggest sneaker free agent on the market, has re-signed with Nike, something he confirmed.
A key component of the new Nike deal for Antetokounmpo, sources said, is that it also includes the creation of a signature shoe. The process of designing a signature shoe is typically part of a 14-18 month timeline.
With the Bucks set to play the Portland Trail Blazers later this month on Nov. 30, Nike is looking to begin that process over the coming weeks and again in person at Nike headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon. It is likely that the soonest a “Giannis 1” sneaker would release would be during the fall or holiday seasons of 2019, according to insiders.
1) Eric Bledsoe finally traded, heading to Milwaukee. The Suns tried to get a good young player in a trade for Eric Bledsoe, but finally gave up and were willing to settle for a protected first-round pick. The Milwaukee Bucks, losers of three in a row (before the trade, now four) and without a secondary playmaker behind Giannis Antetokounmpo, needed to make a change.
This is a win for Bledsoe, he gets his wish and is out of Phoenix and playing for a team that should make the playoffs and play meaningful games (if they don’t, Jason Kidd will want to polish up that resume for the coming job hunt). This is an excellent move for the Bucks, who desperately needed another playmaker besides the Greek Freak, and they got a good one who also can defend and will just be a heady veteran in the locker room.
The Suns did about as well as they could realistically hope, considering GM Ryan McDonough had sent Bledsoe home and away from the team, killing most of his leverage. What the Suns got that was most valuable was the first round pick, but check out these protections: Phoenix gets the pick in 2018 if it is between 11-and-16; in 2019 the Suns get it if it falls between 4-and-16; in 2020 the Suns get it if it falls between 8-and-30; and if the pick has not conveyed before the 2021 draft it is unprotected that year.
Monroe is not going to be bought out by the Suns, rather they will rehab him and then try to trade him for another asset to help their rebuilding. He is now just a pawn in the game of life, a contract to be shuffled around (although he can score inside and help some teams off the bench).
2) Cleveland cares for a night, beats Milwaukee. Let’s take a look at the wins of the now 5-6 Cavaliers: Boston on opening night, then the improving Bucks, then after a little losing streak Wizards after John Wall and Bradley Beal talked some smack in the run-up to the game, then on Tuesday night the Bucks again. (There also is a win over the Bulls in there.) Notice a theme there? Any team that has the perception of being a threat to Cleveland come the playoffs, the Cavaliers rise up and play like they care and get the win. (For the record, the losses are to Orlando, Brooklyn, New Orleans, New York, Indiana, and Atlanta — all teams that are not seen as a threat to the teams at the top of the East.)
Kevin Love had maybe his best game of the year with 32 points and 16 rebounds (he seems to always play well against the Bucks), LeBron James had 30 points and nine assists, and J.R. Smith had 20 points and was 5-of-7 from three. Don’t think this was a sign things are turning around for the Cavaliers — they were still a mess on defense, allowing the Bucks to shoot 56.6 percent for the game, it’s just that their offense was good and covered up the problems. That is what we have seen in past years when the Cavaliers decided to take a break from defense in the regular season, they still won most of their games because the offense was that good. This season, with Kyrie Irving wearing green and Isaiah Thomas rehabbing still, the offense hasn’t been the same, and it’s not covering up the defensive flaws — but it did for one night Tuesday.
Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped 40 on the Cavaliers while taking just 21 shots. He’s a big winner from the Bledsoe trade because the man needs some help with shot creation.
3) Oklahoma City cares plenty, but that’s not enough and they lose to Sacramento. Through 10 games and 200 minutes together on the court, when Russell Westbrook, Paul George, and Carmelo Anthony share the floor the Thunder have outscored opponents by 5 points. Total. All season. They have a net rating of 0.0.
The new big three era in OKC is still a work in progress. The team’s floor spacing is bad, there is a lot of “you take a turn attacking one-on-one, then I’ll go” turn taking rather than playing together, and we have not seen much of Olympic ‘Melo because the ball is stopping in his hands. We saw a lot of all that on Tuesday night when the now 4-6 Thunder fell to a Kings team that was struggling and 1-8. In the loss, the Westbrook/George/Anthony trio shot 15-of-54 (27.7 percent). Let’s tip our hat to the Kings for a quality win, behind 21 from Buddy Hield.
But the Thunder should be better than this. They have the second best defense in the NBA this season, but the lack of shooting and depth is canceling out all that big-name firepower on offense.
We should officially note here that when LeBron returned to Cleveland (2014-15) they started 19-20 and made the NBA Finals. Same with his first year in Miami when the Heat started 9-8. Over the course of the long NBA season, those teams started to figure out how to make the necessary sacrifices to win — in Miami Chris Bosh changed how he played to accommodate LeBron, while Love and others had to do that in Cleveland, and those players were far from alone. Guys sacrificed touches and points to focus on other parts of their game to help the team win.
Will Westbrook/George/Anthony be able to do that in OKC? If so, will they do it fast enough that George is happy and decides not to explore his free agent options next summer? Those were the questions going into this season about the Thunder, and 10 games in we do not have a definitive answer — but the ones we’ve gotten are not promising.
WINNER: Eric Bledsoe. He asked for a trade, he wanted out of Phoenix and to play for a team headed to the postseason where the games would matter — he got his wish. Bledsoe landed in a spot at the top of his wish list in Milwaukee, a team with a top-five NBA Greek Freak player, but one who could use a secondary playmaker to take the next step. Bledsoe can be a good defender when he cares, he just hasn’t cared for a couple of years now. Can he still flip that switch? Either way, he forced his way out of a bad situation into a potentially very good one, that’s a win in any book.
WINNER: Milwaukee Bucks. Losers of three in a row before the trade and four in a row now (after a Tuesday night loss to Cleveland), it quickly became clear this season that the Giannis vs. the world offense was not going to be enough. Now the 4-6 Bucks have gone from “can they make the playoffs” to “can they contend in the East?” Probably not yet, but this trade certainly fills a need and creates the potential.
LOSER: Phoenix Suns. This isn’t a “Bucks trade Dirk Nowitzki to the Mavericks for Robert Traylor” level disaster, but they gave up the best player in the trade and when that happens you don’t get to call it a win. I’d grade them a “C” on this trade, really. Phoenix gets a very oddly protected pick (my guess is it doesn’t convey until 2020), maybe a second rounder, and Greg Monroe, who the Suns will try to flip again. It’s a trade that gets them a piece or two for their rebuild, but not true value back for a quality player.
WINNER: Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Greek Freak has been a one-man show in Milwaukee in part out of necessity — they didn’t have another playmaker. Jabari Parker can create shots for himself, but he’s out injured, Malcolm Brogdon at the point is not a shot creator, and so it was all Antetokounmpo. No longer. Bledsoe is a good playmaker for himself and others, and it will take the load off and give Jason Kidd more options in calling plays and going after mismatches. Antetokounmpo could see his raw counting stats go down a little with this trade, but he should be able to be more efficient.
LOSER: Greg Monroe. The Bucks leaned on him in the playoffs a year ago, but he was never part of the future (especially with the emergence of Thon Maker). Now Monroe goes to a genuinely bad team in Phoenix, one that will use him as an asset to trade at the deadline for another pick. He shouldn’t unpack his bags, he’s just a pawn in the salary moving chess match that is the NBA.
WINNER: Jon Horst (the Bucks GM). Milwaukee’s young new GM saw a team once again stumbling and not taking a step forward — this has been a “two steps up, one step back” team for years — and he did something about it. The Bucks gave up very little and got a quality point guard and shot creator who can also defend. The most valuable asset surrendered was the future first-round pick, and it is so heavily protected it’s not a problem. The new guy did well.
LOSER: Matthew Dellavedova. He has been genuinely terrible this season — shooting 34.8 percent from the field with a PER of 5.9 — but coach Kidd played him because he didn’t have a choice. Now, he does. Soon Bledsoe will start, Brogdon will back him up at the point, and the feisty Dellavedova will be reduced to playing only garbage time.
GUY NOW FEELING THE PRESSURE: Jason Kidd. Milwaukee is a team that needed to take a step forward this year, and the 4-6 start they got off to is certainly not that. This trade means the Bucks have the talent to make the postseason in the East (and maybe even do some damage there), but if Kidd’s gambling defense and older-school offense doesn’t get them there he’s the one that pays the price. The Bucks have their GM in Horst, and he didn’t hire Kidd, which already put the coach on shaky ground. Now he has to get this team some wins or start polishing his resume.
Report: After Eric Bledsoe swap, Suns want to trade Greg Monroe
It’s possible that Greg Monroe ends the 2017-18 NBA season with yet another team.
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Phoenix Suns will be looking to offload Monroe’s expiring $17.8 million deal after swapping him for Eric Bledsoe.
That would leave the Suns with an acquisition package that amounts to whomever they get in return for Monroe as well as the first and second round picks the Milwaukee Bucks sent over in the original trade.
Monroe, 27, doesn’t fit into the Suns’ long-term rebuilding plans, and he likely would prefer to join a contending team as a free agent to increase his value on his way into the summer marketplace. Talks could eventually come on a contract buyout, and it’s unlikely that he would remain in Phoenix beyond the February trading deadline — leaving either by buyout or trade.
That’s a tough position to be put in as a team looking to acquire Monroe. First, if he’s looking to hit the market in free agency — and who can blame him after sticking with the Bucks last time around — then you’re trading a rental. That narrows it to teams who would want to sign him this summer or who might need him for a championship run.
Monroe’s considerable salary could be a problem for championship-hopeful teams, although it’s not clear what Phoenix wants in return. My inclination is that they’d want more picks, but that might be tough given the cap hit.
The market for expiring deals has softened over the past decade and you rarely see squads taking on big salaries like that just for the cap relief the next year. Teams like the Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers have cap room, but we don’t yet know whether they’d be interested in Monroe.
Portland is over the cap but has a significant $12.9 million trade exception from the Allen Crabbe deal. Neil Olshey was reportedly interested in trading for Monroe in prior seasons, but whether he still is isn’t clear. The Blazers would still have to unload some salary in a swap for Monroe, likely one of Meyers Leonard, Shabazz Napier, or Noah Vonleh.
It’s fun to speculate now, but the Suns might have a tough time finding a suitor for Monroe. This NBA season has already been exceptionally weird, so I wouldn’t rule it out.
Gregg Popovich says Kawhi Leonard’s recovery is coming along slowly
“He’s just coming along more slowly for whatever reason. It’s just been more difficult for him to get through the rehab routine. So his body hasn’t reacted the same way as Tony [Parker]. Tony’s at the point where he’s been going five-on-five and that kind of thing. He’s not totally confident. It’ll be a few more weeks. But he’s definitely going the right direction. And so is Kawhi. It’s just been taking a little bit longer.” Asked if Leonard would have to go through same process as Parker to be cleared to play, Popovich said, “Sure. I wouldn’t want him to go right from rehab to jumping on the court. He’s got to go three-on-three, five-on-five, feel comfortable because in the end, that confidence is what’s going to…anybody who’s been out for any length of time has to get that back; even if the doctors say, ‘Yep, you’re ready to go.’ You’re really not until you’re mentally ready to go.”
That’s got to be concerning for San Antonio fans. Yes, the team is in good shape early as they sit at 6th in the Western Conference — a feat by itself given the star power in the West these days — but not having Leonard long term due to injury doesn’t bode well.
Soft tissue injuries are troublesome in the first place, and when teams aren’t able to give relevant time frames you start wondering just what kind of season the Spurs are in for. If and when Leonard returns, he’ll have a hell of a time getting himself back into game shape and ready for San Antonio’s playoff push toward the end of the season. Assuming, of course, he’s back by then.