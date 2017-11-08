Even Enes Kanter aghast at how off-center jump ball he won was (video)

Monty McCutchen didn’t get off to the sharpest start for Knicks-Magic tonight.
Just look at Enes Kanter‘s reaction to McCutchen after New York secured the ball.
Monty McCutchen didn’t get off to the sharpest start for Knicks-Magic tonight.
Just look at Enes Kanter‘s reaction to McCutchen after New York secured the ball.
Suns general manager Ryan McDonough said Eric Bledsoe requested a trade after Phoenix refused to renegotiate-and-extend the guard’s contract over the offseason.
Bledsoe, traded to the Bucks, provided a different reason.
Bledsoe, via Chris Haynes of ESPN:
“I felt like it was time [to leave], especially when they sat me down last year,” Bledsoe said. “It gave me a better picture, a more clearer picture of what I needed to do.”
At the time, word trickled out that he was dealing with “knee soreness,” possibly to justify shutting him down.
“I was 100 percent healthy then, and I’m 100 percent healthy now,” Bledsoe said adamantly.
Phoenix shut down Bledsoe for the final month of the season in a transparent bid to tank.
Bledsoe – healthy and in his prime – rightfully took umbrage. By manipulating Bledsoe’s playing time in order to lose, the Suns lost the moral high ground. They suddenly wanted unquestioned devotion from him after showing so little care for his aspirations – like helping his team win.
Maybe Bledsoe was also upset about not getting a renegotiation-and-extension (which Phoenix was right to deny). Either way, this explanation is good enough for me.
Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball, as quiet as he is, has become a central figure in the attention-generating Ball Family hype machine run by LaVar Ball.
So, when his younger brother, LiAngelo Ball, got arrested for allegedly shoplifting during a UCLA team trip to China, of course Lonzo was asked about it.
Lonzo Ball says he has not yet spoken to his family, including his brother, UCLA freshman LiAngelo Ball, who was released on bail in Hangzhou, China, after being arrested for allegedly shoplifting Tuesday afternoon.
“No, I haven’t talked to any of them yet,” Lonzo Ball said after the Lakers’ shootaround on Wednesday morning. “I know they are all over there in China taking care of it, so I will talk to them when they get back.”
I’m not entirely convinced Lonzo hasn’t spoken to his family, but what is he supposed to say about it? This is LiAngelo’s problem. There isn’t much Lonzo can do. (LaVar, in China, is a different story.)
Lonzo is used to focusing on basketball amid LaVar’s numerous self-generated controversies. I suspect Lonzo is employing similar strategy here.
After Russell Westbrook taking a hit to the face was called for just a common foul then Carmelo Anthony got ejected for elbowing Jusuf Nurkic while Anthony attempted a layup shortly, the Thunder sounded off.
Westbrook, via Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman:
Paul George, via Fred Katz of The Oklahoman:
Billy Donovan, via Katz:
“I’ve never seen in the history of the game a guy get an and-one play and then get ejected from the game,” Thunder coach Billy Donovan said. “That’s probably something you’ve got to talk to the league about.”
“They told me it was incidental contact, a basketball play, but they ended up reviewing those other ones,” Donovan said. “So to me, that’s something the league is going to have to address or deal with because the explanation on Carmelo was that it was a flagrant foul.”
“I told them they needed to review that, and they said that there was no reason to because it was off the ball,” he said. “And I said, ‘Well, a foul can still occur off the ball.’ I thought that play should’ve been reviewed. It may have proven nothing, but I think when someone gets hit in the face and goes down to the floor and you’ve got to call a timeout, you should at least review it just to make sure. I don’t know why they reviewed the other one. Maybe whoever it was, Nurkic, whoever it was, stayed down longer. I probably didn’t ask Russell to stay down on the court long enough to get it reviewed.”
The predictable result?
NBA release:
Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Billy Donovan, forward Paul George and guard Russell Westbrook have each been fined $15,000 for public criticism of the officiating, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.
The comments were made following the Thunder’s 103-99 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, Nov. 5
George’s and Donovan’s statements didn’t seem particularly egregious to me. But swept into Westbrook’s heated response, the league cracked down.
That’s not how it should be. That’s how it sometimes is, though.
Al Horford took a blow to the head from Kent Bazemore in the second quarter of the Celtics’ win over the Hawks on Monday. Horford attempted his free throws, stayed in the game and played 19 more minutes.
One problem: He might have suffered a concussion.
Celtics:
The concussion policy states:
If a player is suspected of having a concussion, or exhibits the signs or symptoms of concussion, he will be removed from participation and undergo evaluation by the medical staff in a quiet, distraction-free environment conducive to conducting a neurological evaluation.
Nobody suspected Horford of having a concussion?
I actually find that plausible. The impact didn’t seem extraordinary. It’s quite common for players not to experience symptoms until the following day.
But Horford missed nine games with a concussion last season. With him susceptible to another, Boston’s coaches and medical personnel should be more vigilant with him than a typical player.
Again, maybe they were. I wasn’t taken aback by the real-time reaction.
However, Horford would have been ineligible to return to the game if he went to a “quiet, distraction-free environment” for evaluation instead of taking his free throws. The NBA’s rules pressure teams to err on the side of not suspecting a concussion in these circumstances.
If Horford took the blow just before halftime on a non-shooting foul instead of before his free throws, would the Celtics have evaluated him then for a concussion in the locker room? That’s the question I’d want answered.
Perhaps, an immediate evaluation would have revealed nothing. Delayed symptoms are not uncommon.
But the fact that Horford never underwent that evaluation shows a shortcoming of the NBA’s concussion policy.