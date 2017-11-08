Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Celtics’ Al Horford played with ‘possible concussion’

By Dan FeldmanNov 8, 2017, 6:01 PM EST
Al Horford took a blow to the head from Kent Bazemore in the second quarter of the Celtics’ win over the Hawks on Monday. Horford attempted his free throws, stayed in the game and played 19 more minutes.

One problem: He might have suffered a concussion.

Celtics:

The concussion policy states:

If a player is suspected of having a concussion, or exhibits the signs or symptoms of concussion, he will be removed from participation and undergo evaluation by the medical staff in a quiet, distraction-free environment conducive to conducting a neurological evaluation.

Nobody suspected Horford of having a concussion?

I actually find that plausible. The impact didn’t seem extraordinary. It’s quite common for players not to experience symptoms until the following day.

But Horford missed nine games with a concussion last season. With him susceptible to another, Boston’s coaches and medical personnel should be more vigilant with him than a typical player.

Again, maybe they were. I wasn’t taken aback by the real-time reaction.

However, Horford would have been ineligible to return to the game if he went to a “quiet, distraction-free environment” for evaluation instead of taking his free throws. The NBA’s rules pressure teams to err on the side of not suspecting a concussion in these circumstances.

If Horford took the blow just before halftime on a non-shooting foul instead of before his free throws, would the Celtics have evaluated him then for a concussion in the locker room? That’s the question I’d want answered.

Perhaps, an immediate evaluation would have revealed nothing. Delayed symptoms are not uncommon.

But the fact that Horford never underwent that evaluation shows a shortcoming of the NBA’s concussion policy.

Thunder’s Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Billy Donovan fined

By Dan FeldmanNov 8, 2017, 7:01 PM EST
After Russell Westbrook taking a hit to the face was called for just a common foul then Carmelo Anthony got ejected for elbowing Jusuf Nurkic while Anthony attempted a layup shortly, the Thunder sounded off.

Westbrook, via Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman:

Paul George, via Fred Katz of The Oklahoman:

Billy Donovan, via Katz:

“I’ve never seen in the history of the game a guy get an and-one play and then get ejected from the game,” Thunder coach Billy Donovan said. “That’s probably something you’ve got to talk to the league about.”

“They told me it was incidental contact, a basketball play, but they ended up reviewing those other ones,” Donovan said. “So to me, that’s something the league is going to have to address or deal with because the explanation on Carmelo was that it was a flagrant foul.”

“I told them they needed to review that, and they said that there was no reason to because it was off the ball,” he said. “And I said, ‘Well, a foul can still occur off the ball.’ I thought that play should’ve been reviewed. It may have proven nothing, but I think when someone gets hit in the face and goes down to the floor and you’ve got to call a timeout, you should at least review it just to make sure. I don’t know why they reviewed the other one. Maybe whoever it was, Nurkic, whoever it was, stayed down longer. I probably didn’t ask Russell to stay down on the court long enough to get it reviewed.”

The predictable result?

NBA release:

Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Billy Donovan, forward Paul George and guard Russell Westbrook have each been fined $15,000 for public criticism of the officiating, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

 

The comments were made following the Thunder’s 103-99 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, Nov. 5

George’s and Donovan’s statements didn’t seem particularly egregious to me. But swept into Westbrook’s heated response, the league cracked down.

That’s not how it should be. That’s how it sometimes is, though.

Rumor: Bulls siding with Bobby Portis over Nikola Mirotic

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez
By Dan FeldmanNov 8, 2017, 5:01 PM EST
Nikola Mirotic essentially told the Bulls to choose between him and Bobby Portis, who punched Mirotic to the face and caused an injury that still has Mirotic sidelined.

Well, Mirotic’s teammates are choosing.

Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times:

According to at least two Bulls players, the ultimatum issued by Nikola Mirotic and his camp that either he or Bobby Portis has to go is carrying zero weight. If anything, it has further entrenched Portis with his teammates with one telling the Sun-Times, “This is Niko’s problem now.’’

Portis tried to reach out to Mirotic via text and in a message, but received no response. That’s why in talking to Bulls players it’s becoming obvious that Mirotic has to go.

The feeling is Portis has done his part to repair things, and the reality of the situation is Portis is looked at by teammates as a guy that has put in all the work this summer, is a better teammate, and is just more liked.

It probably didn’t hurt that Portis had 21 points, 13 rebounds and four assists in his first game back from a team-issued eight-game suspension. That likely didn’t directly swing support directly toward Portis – though it might have – but it could have empowered teammates in his corner to speak out.

Chicago has much more invested in Mirotic than Portis. But if Portis is playing well, that could affect the team’s plan.

Mirotic has grumbled while away from the team and, per Portis, not returned Portis’ call or text. Meanwhile, Portis plays with confidence and energy that endear him to teammates. And he’s around everyone while Mirotic rehabs on his own.

Yes, Portis punched Mirotic, but the Bulls laid blame for the practice incident on both players. No matter where fault precisely belongs, the end result won’t necessarily be “fair.”

PBT Extra Player of the Week: James Harden

By Kurt HelinNov 8, 2017, 4:01 PM EST
With Chris Paul sidelined, the Houston Rockets have gone back to a familiar playbook — all James Harden all the time.

It’s worked. The Rockets are 8-3, they are playing up-tempo again after a slow start, and last week at that pace Harden dominated — he dropped 31 on the Knicks in a win, 29 points and 11 assists on the Hawks, and then exploded against an elite Utah defense for 56 points on just 25 shots, plus 13 assists.

That earned him the PBT Extra Player of the Week honors (just edging out Kristaps Porzingis).

This season, Harden has taken on a little more of the offense than he did a year ago and is even more efficient in the process (mostly because he’s shooting better than 40 percent from three). He’s been brilliant. But it will get interesting in the coming weeks when CP3 returns.

Paul George on Thunder’s slow start: “We have a whole year to figure it out”

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinNov 8, 2017, 3:37 PM EST
The Oklahoma City Thunder have the second best defense in the NBA, allowing less than a point per possession (96.9 per 100 possessions). They are long, athletic, and have a big backstop in Steven Adams in the paint.

Yet, they are just 4-6. Tuesday night, they lost to a Sacramento Kings team that was 1-8 coming in.

Despite having reigning MVP Russell Westbrook plus Paul George and Carmelo Anthony on the roster, the Thunder have the 22nd ranked offense. Watch them play and it reminds you of the 2010-11 Miami Heat when LeBron James first arrived there: guys played next to each other taking turns in isolation, not getting plays out of the offense. The Thunder make the fewest passes per game of any team in the league (via the SportVU tracking cameras in arenas). They run more isolation than any team in the league — 12.3 percent of their shot attempts come out of isos, and they shoot just 42.7 percent on them, scoring only 0.87 points per possession on them (19th in the league). Anthony still stops the ball, and the Thunder are predictable. And predictable is defendable.

Paul George is not worried, he is still preaching patience, as he told Tim Bontemps of the Washington Post.

“We have a whole year to figure it out,” George said. “We can’t really try to rush this. It’s something that’s step-by-step, day-by-day [and], at this point, game-by-game.

“We’ve got to slowly get on the same page.”

Carmelo Anthony is preaching from the same book.

“This is all new to everybody, new situations for everybody,” said Anthony, who along with George joined the team this summer. “Even though we losing games, I think it’s more of lessons being learned than actually losing the game. So right now, we’re learning a lesson in these last couple games.”

Hard lessons. However, they are right, it was always going to take a while to figure out, it would take time for these players who speak glowingly of making sacrifices to win actually put that into practice. We’ve seen it when LeBron James jumped ships (first to Miami, then back to Cleveland), there are rough patches. Even last year’s Golden State Warriors had some bumps integrating Kevin Durant into the fold.

The challenge is this: Will they figure it out in time to keep Paul George? Westbrook signed a massive extension and is going nowhere, and Anthony has a $27.9 million player option next season that most around the league think he will pick up (unless he reaches a wink-wink deal with the Thunder for multiple years at a little less money). However, George is a free agent. The people around him were not shy about talking Lakers before the trade.

Next summer, with the chemistry be worked out and the pull of staying in OKC be so strong that George re-signs? That’s the real deadline for this team. But they’ve got 72 more regular season games to put it together, that’s plenty of time.