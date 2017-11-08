Celtics’ Al Horford played with ‘possible concussion’

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Al Horford took a blow to the head from Kent Bazemore in the second quarter of the Celtics’ win over the Hawks on Monday. Horford attempted his free throws, stayed in the game and played 19 more minutes.

One problem: He might have suffered a concussion.

Celtics:

Al Horford will miss tonight’s game after entering the NBA’s concussion protocol. Horford’s first symptoms linking him to a possible concussion occurred this morning. Initially struck in the head on a foul called in the second quarter of Boston’s Nov. 6 contest at Atlanta. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 8, 2017

The concussion policy states:

If a player is suspected of having a concussion, or exhibits the signs or symptoms of concussion, he will be removed from participation and undergo evaluation by the medical staff in a quiet, distraction-free environment conducive to conducting a neurological evaluation.

Nobody suspected Horford of having a concussion?

I actually find that plausible. The impact didn’t seem extraordinary. It’s quite common for players not to experience symptoms until the following day.

But Horford missed nine games with a concussion last season. With him susceptible to another, Boston’s coaches and medical personnel should be more vigilant with him than a typical player.

Again, maybe they were. I wasn’t taken aback by the real-time reaction.

However, Horford would have been ineligible to return to the game if he went to a “quiet, distraction-free environment” for evaluation instead of taking his free throws. The NBA’s rules pressure teams to err on the side of not suspecting a concussion in these circumstances.

If Horford took the blow just before halftime on a non-shooting foul instead of before his free throws, would the Celtics have evaluated him then for a concussion in the locker room? That’s the question I’d want answered.

Perhaps, an immediate evaluation would have revealed nothing. Delayed symptoms are not uncommon.

But the fact that Horford never underwent that evaluation shows a shortcoming of the NBA’s concussion policy.