Report: Suns trading Eric Bledsoe to Bucks for Greg Monroe, first-rounder

By Dan FeldmanNov 7, 2017, 10:52 AM EST
The Suns asked a little too much from the Bucks for Eric Bledsoe (Malcolm Brogdon). Milwaukee offered way too little (Matthew Dellavedova).

But after those initial trade talks, the teams compromised on a deal involving Greg Monroe and a first-round pick.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Bledsoe will be an upgrade for the Bucks, who are trying to make the playoffs for consecutive seasons for the first time since George Karl coached them. They’ve lost three in a row to fall out of postseason position. The Cavaliers also look vulnerable. Milwaukee might have been pushed into this trade from above and below.

Bledsoe’s length will fit the Bucks’ aggressive trapping defense, and his playmaking will ease the burden on Giannis Antetokounmpo. Bledsoe has shown signs of improvement as a spot-up 3-point shooter, and if that’s real, that’d be a very useful skill when Antetokounmpo has the ball.

The protections on the first-round pick could be important. Though the Bucks should rise with Bledsoe, they’re 21st in the NBA right now. If he doesn’t mesh or gets hurt again, Milwaukee could regret this deal.

Also watch the Bucks’ luxury-tax situation next season. Monroe is on an expiring contract, but Bledsoe is due $15 million next season. Jabari Parker will be a restricted free agent, and if he’s healthy, he’ll be due a big payday. Milwaukee might have to unload some combination of Mirza Teletovic, John Henson, Matthew Dellavedova and even Tony Snell.

For now, Bledsoe will likely push Brogdon to the bench, where the reigning Rookie of the Year could become a Sixth Man of the Year candidate. Dellavedova might lose his rotation spot.

For the Suns, this most likely comes down to the conditions of that first-round pick. They backed themselves into a corner when they banished Eric Bledsoe, but this might be recouping decent value. Monroe is overpaid at $17,884,176 in a league where traditional interior centers are losing value, and he’s still dealing with a leg injury. Still, depending what contract they’d take in return, the Suns could potentially flip him before the trade deadline. If not, he’ll be off the books this summer.

LeBron James misses shootaround for ‘personal issue’

Rob Carr/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanNov 7, 2017, 11:55 AM EST
LeBron James caused a stir when he posted the Arthur fist meme shortly after Kyrie Irving led the Celtics to a win:

Mood…

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on

The Cavaliers star followed up this morning with a far more positive tweet:

Now, more vague LeBron news…

Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com:

LeBron James was excused from the Cavaliers’ morning shootaround Tuesday to attend to a “personal issue,” a team spokesman said, but will play against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The same team spokesman said guard Iman Shumpert is “probable” to return from a right knee injury that has kept him out for a week.

Players occasionally miss shootarounds and practices for personal issues. It’s rarely a big deal. This is being treated as more only because it involves LeBron, and there’s already an air of mystery surrounding him.

Perhaps, his Instagram post was about the personal issue, not basketball? As always, read into vague social-media postings at your own peril.

At least Cleveland gets Shumpert back. He can only help.

Report: With Joakim Noah near suspension return, Knicks eying Mindaugas Kuzminskas trade

Abbie Parr/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanNov 7, 2017, 10:00 AM EST
Joakim Noah will complete his suspension for performance-enhancing drugs over the weekend and be eligible to play Monday.

So, the Knicks must open a roster spot.

Ian Begley of ESPN:

To that end, the club has contacted teams recently to gauge interest in forward Mindaugas Kuzminskas, opposing executives told ESPN.

New York has 15 players – the regular-season roster limit – with guaranteed salaries plus Jarrett Jack on an unguaranteed deal. But the Knicks are 5-1 since making Jack a starter. They shouldn’t cut him.

Kuzminskas had a solid rookie season last year, but he hasn’t even been active for a game yet this season. He’s clearly frustrated and would probably welcome a trade.

But he’s also already 28 and making $3,025,035 in the final year of his contract. I doubt teams clamor for him, especially considering how little the Knicks seem to value him – a pretty large indicator.

Kuzminskas is a fine pro with all-around skills, including high energy. He should surface somewhere – if not traded, at least sometimes back onto New York’s active roster.

Isaiah Thomas making progress, could join Cavs earlier than expected

Getty Images
Associated PressNov 7, 2017, 8:55 AM EST
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — Day by day, dribble by dribble , Isaiah Thomas looks a little more like an All-Star point guard – like himself.

And just maybe like one who can rescue the reeling Cavaliers.

Thomas has been increasing the intensity of his workouts and is making strong progress in his recovery from a serious hip injury that ended his 2016 season in Boston and delayed his debut with Cleveland.

As Cavs coach Tyronn Lue and a member of Cleveland’s medical staff kept an eye on him from an adjacent floor at Cleveland Clinic Courts, Thomas broke a healthy sweat during a workout Monday under the guidance of assistant coach Phil Handy, who fired him passes and praise. Thomas worked on his 3-pointer , man-to-man defense, conditioning, ball handling and free throws as he nears a return that may be coming sooner than imagined.

Although the team has not disclosed any change from its original timetable estimate of the end of December or early January, it’s apparent that Thomas is getting closer.

At 4-6, and lacking a second scorer to complement LeBron James, the Cavs might be tempted to rush Thomas along. But Lue said it’s imperative for the team to stick with its plan so as not to harm the 28-year-old.

“We have to make sure he’s 100 percent,” Lue said Monday as the Cavs regrouped following an embarrassing loss to the Atlanta Hawks. “We have to worry about him as a player and a person. If he’s not right, not healthy, we don’t want to rush him back to set him back even more.”

Thomas isn’t keeping his status any kind of secret. In the first few weeks of his rehab, he kept a lower profile as he worked out in the team’s facility away from reporters and cameras. Lately, he’s been front and center, giving everyone a glimpse of the strides he’s made in coming back from a torn labrum.

Lue credited Cleveland’s training staff with a slow, steady approach in bringing along Thomas, who came to the Cavs in the blockbuster trade last summer that sent Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics.

Irving and the Celtics have won nine straight and lead the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, Cleveland has remained patient, although it’s clear that Thomas can’t wait to get back onto the floor in meaningful games.

“I just wanna HOOP!!!!!” he tweeted Sunday night.

The Cavs need him. Without Irving, the Eastern Conference champions lack a proven scorer to take some pressure off James. Thomas won’t help Cleveland’s suspect defense. In fact, it might be a little worse with him on the court, but its offense would go to another level with Thomas.

He can drive. He can shoot. He can get to the line.

“We still have a 30-point scorer, All-Star point guard that’s coming soon,” James said recently. “So that’s exciting.”

Once he returns, Thomas is expected to move into the starting lineup, with Derrick Rose coming off the bench and running the Cavs’ second unit. It’s been dreadful starts by the Cavs’ first five that have been at the heart of their early struggles. Thomas could fix that, but until he’s ready, the Cavs have to come out with more energy and a greater sense of urgency.

Thomas should also help Cleveland’s woeful 3-point shooting. The Cavs enter Tuesday night’s game against Milwaukee 25th in the league in 3-point accuracy (33 percent) and tied for 16th in 3-pointers made per game. Thomas made a Celtics record 245 3-pointers last season and knocked down at least one in 57 straight games.

Against the Hawks, the Cavs started 3 of 25 from behind the arc and finished 10 of 36 – thanks mostly to Kyle Korver heating up during a fourth-quarter comeback.

“We have guys that can shoot the ball,” said Kevin Love, who was taken to the hospital Sunday after falling ill. “I don’t know what it says on pace, but last year we really pushed the ball with `Bron and Ky and really opened up the floor. But we’re just not shooting the ball well from 3, and that has to change.”

There need to be other changes, and Lue said it’s time for his team to begin making them.

“Just have to keep attacking it,” he said. “Have to keep showing film and continue to keep talking about it. I think guys are embarrassed and we should be embarrassed of how we’re getting beat. Teams that we’re playing, having guys out, key guys out and still not being able to win. We all have to continue to keep searching and continue to keep fighting and continue to play hard.”

And at some point, they might get some help.

 

Three Things to Know: Nine wins in a row and Boston’s time might be now

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinNov 7, 2017, 7:50 AM EST
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.

1) Kyrie Irving, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum have Celtics thinking their time is now. The conventional wisdom coming into the season was Boston was a year away. They weren’t going to be good enough defensively (after moving Avery Bradley and Jae Crowder), their young stars such as Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown needed another year, and it was going to take time for Kyrie Irving and Al Horford to develop the kind of chemistry needed to go at LeBron James and the Cavaliers.

After a stretching their win streak to nine games Monday night with a 110-107 win in Atlanta — a day after the Cavaliers melted down and lost there — the Celtics are sounding a lot like Zack de la Rocha: “What better place than here, what better time than now? All hell can’t stop us now.”

Irving sealed the win scoring 8 of Boston’s final 11 points to top off his 35 on the night. All game he was carving up the Hawks in a two-man game with Horford that has become fierce already, or he would just put on a scoring clinic himself.

The Celtics have the best defense in the NBA so far, allowing just 95.9 points per 100 possessions. They have done it by holding teams to 47.7 percent eFG%, limiting the number of threes allowed, and doing a good job contesting midrange jumpers.

When Gordon Hayward went down it thrust rookie Jayson Tatum and second-year man Jaylen Brown into the spotlight and many thought before they were fully ready. Nope, they are ready and their play is another key to the Celtics nine-game win streak. Against the Hawks, Tatum had 21 points, including a key late-game three.

The Cavaliers at some point will start to play like they care, and they will figure out some of their defensive issues, but they also have some serious systemic defensive problems (a lot of minus defenders are going to have to get heavy minutes for them). It’s early, but Boston’s time might well be now, not a year from now. This team is well ahead of schedule.

2) The speculation game…. is LeBron James frustrated? And if so, at what exactly? Not long after the Celtics won their ninth in a row, LeBron James posted this meme to Instagram.

Mood…

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on

It’s a meme from Arthur meant to express frustration.

So what is LeBron frustrated about? That the Celtics are hot and look like a real threat to the Cavaliers? That Boston and its new players have come together quickly as a team while the Cavaliers look dazed and confused on the court? That Kyrie Irving has looked brilliant this young season and seems to have made a good decision for himself?

In the comments, Damian Lillard said: “This post hella funny.”

Also in the comments, Isaiah Thomas wrote, “Need me to handle somebody cuz?” No, I think he just needs you back on the court sooner rather than later.

3) Nike making substantive changes to jerseys after series of high-profile tears to them. LeBron James had his jersey split open on opening night on national television, right down the back. Later that night, Tyler Ennis of the Lakers had his jersey tear and basically come apart after a not-that-hard pull on it from an opponent. Last week it was Ben Simmons whose jersey tore apart after a not very aggressive tug from an opponent. Then Kevin Love just ripped his own jersey with no problem. The new Nike jerseys have looked like old football tearaway jerseys.

Monday night Nike — which took over the NBA apparel contract starting this season on an eight-year, $1 billion deal —  released a statement to ESPN’s Darren Rovell saying changes were coming to the jerseys.

“…we have worked hard to create the most advanced uniforms in the history of the NBA. They are lighter and deliver great mobility and sweat wicking characteristics, and the feedback from players has been overwhelmingly positive. However, during gameplay we have seen a small number of athletes experience significant jersey tears. We are very concerned to see any game day tear and are working to implement a solution that involves standardizing the embellishment process and enhancing the seam strength of game day jerseys.”

Exactly what form all this will take, and how long it will take to get the players is not known, but this is a good step. As the physicality of the NBA season picks up as it moves along (as it always does), this problem would have gotten worse.