LeBron James misses shootaround for ‘personal issue’

The Suns asked a little too much from the Bucks for Eric Bledsoe (Malcolm Brogdon). Milwaukee offered way too little (Matthew Dellavedova).

But after those initial trade talks, the teams compromised on a deal involving Greg Monroe and a first-round pick.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Phoenix finalizing deal to send Eric Bledsoe to Milwaukee for Greg Monroe and a first-round draft pick, sources tell @ZachLowe_NBA and me. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 7, 2017

Bledsoe will be an upgrade for the Bucks, who are trying to make the playoffs for consecutive seasons for the first time since George Karl coached them. They’ve lost three in a row to fall out of postseason position. The Cavaliers also look vulnerable. Milwaukee might have been pushed into this trade from above and below.

Bledsoe’s length will fit the Bucks’ aggressive trapping defense, and his playmaking will ease the burden on Giannis Antetokounmpo. Bledsoe has shown signs of improvement as a spot-up 3-point shooter, and if that’s real, that’d be a very useful skill when Antetokounmpo has the ball.

The protections on the first-round pick could be important. Though the Bucks should rise with Bledsoe, they’re 21st in the NBA right now. If he doesn’t mesh or gets hurt again, Milwaukee could regret this deal.

Also watch the Bucks’ luxury-tax situation next season. Monroe is on an expiring contract, but Bledsoe is due $15 million next season. Jabari Parker will be a restricted free agent, and if he’s healthy, he’ll be due a big payday. Milwaukee might have to unload some combination of Mirza Teletovic, John Henson, Matthew Dellavedova and even Tony Snell.

For now, Bledsoe will likely push Brogdon to the bench, where the reigning Rookie of the Year could become a Sixth Man of the Year candidate. Dellavedova might lose his rotation spot.

For the Suns, this most likely comes down to the conditions of that first-round pick. They backed themselves into a corner when they banished Eric Bledsoe, but this might be recouping decent value. Monroe is overpaid at $17,884,176 in a league where traditional interior centers are losing value, and he’s still dealing with a leg injury. Still, depending what contract they’d take in return, the Suns could potentially flip him before the trade deadline. If not, he’ll be off the books this summer.