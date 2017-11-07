Rob Carr/Getty Images

LeBron James misses shootaround for ‘personal issue’

By Dan FeldmanNov 7, 2017, 11:55 AM EST
LeBron James caused a stir when he posted the Arthur fist meme shortly after Kyrie Irving led the Celtics to a win:

The Cavaliers star followed up this morning with a far more positive tweet:

Now, more vague LeBron news…

Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com:

LeBron James was excused from the Cavaliers’ morning shootaround Tuesday to attend to a “personal issue,” a team spokesman said, but will play against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The same team spokesman said guard Iman Shumpert is “probable” to return from a right knee injury that has kept him out for a week.

Players occasionally miss shootarounds and practices for personal issues. It’s rarely a big deal. This is being treated as more only because it involves LeBron, and there’s already an air of mystery surrounding him.

Perhaps, his Instagram post was about the personal issue, not basketball? As always, read into vague social-media postings at your own peril.

At least Cleveland gets Shumpert back. He can only help.

Here are reported protections of first-rounder in Eric Bledsoe trade

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps
By Dan FeldmanNov 7, 2017, 1:55 PM EST
The Bucks made the playoffs in 2013 – then fell to an NBA-worst 15-67 the following year.

They rebounded to make the playoffs in 2015 – then stumbled to a disappointing 33-49 the following year.

They returned to the playoffs in 2017 – and are an underwhelming 4-5 this year.

So, of course this up-and-down franchise included incredibly complicated protections on the first-round pick it traded to the Suns for Eric Bledsoe.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The Bucks are currently tied for the NBA’s ninth-worst record. They should improve, especially with Bledsoe, but there’s a wide range where they could land. They could easily pick above or below the 11-16 range.

It could be quite the saga watching when this pick conveys – and when Milwaukee and Phoenix each want it to happen.

Report: Lamar Odom ‘spiraling,’ ‘out of control’

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanNov 7, 2017, 12:55 PM EST
About two years after beating a life-threatening overdose, Lamar Odom collapsed in a nightclub. His rep pinned the collapse on dehydration following a workout and said Odom was doing great.

But not everyone is telling the same story.

Alexia Fernandez of People:

A source close to Lamar tells PEOPLE, “Lamar is spiraling again. He’s out of control.”

The source continued, saying, “He was better this spring but things got worse over the summer and everyone is worried things are going to get even worse and they’re scared for him.”

Addiction is a difficult thing. Hopefully, if Odom can pull through this.

Report: Suns trading Eric Bledsoe to Bucks for Greg Monroe, first-rounder

AP Photo/Matt York
By Dan FeldmanNov 7, 2017, 10:52 AM EST
The Suns asked a little too much from the Bucks for Eric Bledsoe (Malcolm Brogdon). Milwaukee offered way too little (Matthew Dellavedova).

But after those initial trade talks, the teams compromised on a deal involving Greg Monroe and a first-round pick.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Bledsoe will be an upgrade for the Bucks, who are trying to make the playoffs for consecutive seasons for the first time since George Karl coached them. They’ve lost three in a row to fall out of postseason position. The Cavaliers also look vulnerable. Milwaukee might have been pushed into this trade from above and below.

Bledsoe’s length will fit the Bucks’ aggressive trapping defense, and his playmaking will ease the burden on Giannis Antetokounmpo. Bledsoe has shown signs of improvement as a spot-up 3-point shooter, and if that’s real, that’d be a very useful skill when Antetokounmpo has the ball.

The protections on the first-round pick could be important. Though the Bucks should rise with Bledsoe, they’re 21st in the NBA right now. If he doesn’t mesh or gets hurt again, Milwaukee could regret this deal.

Also watch the Bucks’ luxury-tax situation next season. Monroe is on an expiring contract, but Bledsoe is due $15 million next season. Jabari Parker will be a restricted free agent, and if he’s healthy, he’ll be due a big payday. Milwaukee might have to unload some combination of Mirza Teletovic, John Henson, Matthew Dellavedova and even Tony Snell.

For now, Bledsoe will likely push Brogdon to the bench, where the reigning Rookie of the Year could become a Sixth Man of the Year candidate. Dellavedova might lose his rotation spot.

For the Suns, this most likely comes down to the conditions of that first-round pick. They backed themselves into a corner when they banished Eric Bledsoe, but this might be recouping decent value. Monroe is overpaid at $17,884,176 in a league where traditional interior centers are losing value, and he’s still dealing with a leg injury. Still, depending what contract they’d take in return, the Suns could potentially flip him before the trade deadline. If not, he’ll be off the books this summer.

Report: With Joakim Noah near suspension return, Knicks eying Mindaugas Kuzminskas trade

Abbie Parr/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanNov 7, 2017, 10:00 AM EST
Joakim Noah will complete his suspension for performance-enhancing drugs over the weekend and be eligible to play Monday.

So, the Knicks must open a roster spot.

Ian Begley of ESPN:

To that end, the club has contacted teams recently to gauge interest in forward Mindaugas Kuzminskas, opposing executives told ESPN.

New York has 15 players – the regular-season roster limit – with guaranteed salaries plus Jarrett Jack on an unguaranteed deal. But the Knicks are 5-1 since making Jack a starter. They shouldn’t cut him.

Kuzminskas had a solid rookie season last year, but he hasn’t even been active for a game yet this season. He’s clearly frustrated and would probably welcome a trade.

But he’s also already 28 and making $3,025,035 in the final year of his contract. I doubt teams clamor for him, especially considering how little the Knicks seem to value him – a pretty large indicator.

Kuzminskas is a fine pro with all-around skills, including high energy. He should surface somewhere – if not traded, at least sometimes back onto New York’s active roster.