Jimmy Butler says he has game against Bulls “marked on my calendar” (VIDEO)

Jimmy Butler has helped the Minnesota Timberwolves to the third-best record in the Western Conference early in this NBA season. Butler is averaging 15.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1.6 steals per-game for Tom Thibodeau.

The Chicago Bulls, meanwhile, are just 2-6 on the year and have a riff between two players caused by a punch and a broken face.

Uh … huh.

Still, Butler is ready to take on his former team, who famously swapped him for Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn, and the No. 7 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Lauri Markkanen. During a recent interview with ESPN, Butler said that he had previously made some mistakes with Chicago, but that wasn’t going to stop him from being ready on February 9th when the Timberwolves head to the United Center.

“I said from the beginning it was either going to be me, or the Fred Hoiberg route, and rightfully so they took Fred,” said Butler. “I got that came marked on my calendar, February 9th baby I’m back.”

Meanwhile, the best part of the video was when Butler fell out of the canoe he was being interviewed in. The fact that Butler was wearing two life jackets really sealed the deal on the comedy aspect of the whole thing.

It's safe to say that @JimmyButler has fully embraced the Minnesota lifestyle 😂

Chicago plays Minnesota February 9th at 8 PM EST on ESPN.