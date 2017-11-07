Jimmy Butler says he has game against Bulls “marked on my calendar” (VIDEO)

Jimmy Butler has helped the Minnesota Timberwolves to the third-best record in the Western Conference early in this NBA season. Butler is averaging 15.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1.6 steals per-game for Tom Thibodeau.
The Chicago Bulls, meanwhile, are just 2-6 on the year and have a riff between two players caused by a punch and a broken face.
Uh … huh.
Still, Butler is ready to take on his former team, who famously swapped him for Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn, and the No. 7 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Lauri Markkanen. During a recent interview with ESPN, Butler said that he had previously made some mistakes with Chicago, but that wasn’t going to stop him from being ready on February 9th when the Timberwolves head to the United Center.
“I said from the beginning it was either going to be me, or the Fred Hoiberg route, and rightfully so they took Fred,” said Butler. “I got that came marked on my calendar, February 9th baby I’m back.”
Meanwhile, the best part of the video was when Butler fell out of the canoe he was being interviewed in. The fact that Butler was wearing two life jackets really sealed the deal on the comedy aspect of the whole thing.
Chicago plays Minnesota February 9th at 8 PM EST on ESPN.
Gordon Hayward slid back his chair.
I don’t care if he’s not quite at halfcourt. I don’t care how many takes it took.
This is impressive:
Eric Bledsoe finally has been traded from the Phoenix Suns, landing in Milwaukee for Greg Monroe, an oddly protected first-round pick, and maybe a second round pick.
Who wins? Who loses? What changed that this long-discussed deal finally got done?
Kurt Helin and Dan Feldman from NBC Sports break down why this is a good gamble for the Bucks, and why it’s about as well as the Suns could do considering the situation. There is also some Jahlil Okafor trade talk thrown in.
Dwight Howard still hears it from fans everywhere he goes.
In Minnesota, he let it get to him and made, how shall we put this… an impolite gesticulation toward one of those fans. Now it’s going to cost him.
The NBA announced it has fined Howard $25,000 for an “obscene gesture toward a fan.” There is not a quality video of this, but here you go if you care.
Howard has played well for the Hornets this year, filling the defensive and rebounding role they need, averaging 14.6 points and 13.6 rebounds a contest. The Charlotte defense is 4.2 points per 100 possessions better when Howard is on the court, and when Howard and point guard Kemba Walker are paired Charlotte is outscoring teams by 10.4 points per 100.
Nikola Mirotic was reportedly unhappy the Bulls allowed Bobby Portis to practice during a team-issued eight-game suspension for punching Mirotic in the face.
Mirotic darn sure isn’t happy Portis is returning to play while Mirotic still recovers from the punch that hospitalized him.
K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune:
Meanwhile, though he is free of his concussion symptoms, Nikola Mirotic remains weeks away from returning from the two facial fractures that Portis caused with a punch to the face during an Oct. 17 altercation between the forwards in practice. Mirotic remains upset enough over the disparity in time of absences that he has had little contact with teammates, and his camp has made clear to management that, for now, it doesn’t see a way the two forwards can coexist.
While suspending Portis, the Bulls said Mirotic deserved blame for the fight, too. What did Mirotic expect would happen once Portis served his eight games?
Maybe Portis should have received a different penalty initially. Perhaps, his ban should have lasted as long as Mirotic is out. But that train has long left the station.
Portis paid his issued penalty. He should be allowed to play.
This situation will only get trickier as Mirotic gets healthier, though. Mirotic reportedly gave Chicago a me-or-him ultimatum. If Mirotic was already upset, seeing Portis on the court probably won’t relieve tension.