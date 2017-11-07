AP

Austin Rivers says Blake Griffin, Chris Paul tension led dysfunction

By Dane CarbaughNov 7, 2017, 9:30 PM EST
You’ve read the title, now stop and take a big, fat grain of salt.

According to Los Angeles Clippers guard Austin Rivers, the team had significant internal dysfunction thanks to the relationship between Blake Griffin and Chris Paul due to leadership conflict and general irritability.

This came to the surface during a recent piece by the master Lee Jenkins over at Sports Illustrated, one which focuses on LA’s decision to go “all-in” on Griffin.

As usual, it’s worth reading the whole piece because Jenkins is so good, but here’s the juicy quote in context:

Before training camp Griffin rented a house in San Diego on Airbnb and invited the team to join him. Rookies doubled up in rooms. Griffin grabbed a twin bed, ceding the master to homesick first-year Serbian guard Miloš Teodosić. By day the Clippers practiced at the University of San Diego, and by night they hung out on a deck, a peekaboo view of the Pacific Ocean in the distance. “It felt like we were taking all our bulls—, putting it in a trash can and dumping it in the water,” recalls guard Austin Rivers. “The dynamic with Blake and Chris was weird. I don’t know why. It was just strange. No one knew who the leader was, and if you had something to say, it would turn into an argument. I think people were sometimes scared to say something to Blake, because you didn’t know how he’d react. [Now] he’s a whole different person, more approachable, and I think it’s because we’ve embraced him. We know who our leader is. We’re all-in with Blake Griffin.”

Of course, if you know anything about this team or who was giving the quote, there’s some qualifiers to be had here.

First, there was reportedly a rift between Paul and the team specifically because of Rivers’ involvement in the team. Head coach and father Doc Rivers, formerly the president of the team, was stripped of that power in August. This came after Doc Rivers had handed out a massive 3-year extension to his son at a number many deemed unearned.

That deal also reportedly created friction within the team, including with Paul. According to one report, Paul also felt the elder Rivers didn’t criticize his son fairly compared to other players, and was annoyed that Doc once vetoed a trade for Carmelo Anthony because it involved Austin.

Of course, it’s not as though Austin Rivers would openly criticize the only remaining superstar on a team which he could now freely be ejected from, so it does make sense that he would pin Paul as the main agitation for Griffin’s unhappiness.

This is to say nothing of what Paul did or didn’t do — to that end, we’re not sure — but the quote itself is so blatantly self-serving and hilarious within the context of the organization the past three seasons.

To reiterate: Austin Rivers digs Blake Griffin, his teammate, and doesn’t dig Chris Paul, a former teammate who was apparently annoyed by him.

Houston and LA face off on Dec. 22 in Texas.

Kristaps Porzingis leads Knicks comeback against Hornets (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughNov 7, 2017, 11:00 PM EST
Kristaps Porzingis is thriving this season now that Carmelo Anthony is with the Houston Rockets and he’s the top dog.

On Tuesday night, Porzingis reached into his bag of tricks and pulled out a clutch win against the Charlotte Hornets, 118-113, despite being down by as much as 15 points. The win came just two days after Porzingis and the Knicks came back from an 19-point deficit to the Indiana Pacers.

Porzingis led the night with 28 points, five rebounds, three blocks, and one assist. Doug McDermott added 20 points off the bench, going 3-of-3 from 3-point range.

Perhaps most impressive was a sequence in which Porzingis recorded two of his blocks in short order:

After the game, Porzingis was interviewed about the team’s grit in games they trailed in. His answer felt about right:

New York plays Wednesday against Orlando.

Jimmy Butler says he has game against Bulls “marked on my calendar” (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughNov 7, 2017, 8:19 PM EST
Jimmy Butler has helped the Minnesota Timberwolves to the third-best record in the Western Conference early in this NBA season. Butler is averaging 15.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1.6 steals per-game for Tom Thibodeau.

The Chicago Bulls, meanwhile, are just 2-6 on the year and have a riff between two players caused by a punch and a broken face.

Uh … huh.

Still, Butler is ready to take on his former team, who famously swapped him for Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn, and the No. 7 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Lauri Markkanen. During a recent interview with ESPN, Butler said that he had previously made some mistakes with Chicago, but that wasn’t going to stop him from being ready on February 9th when the Timberwolves head to the United Center.

“I said from the beginning it was either going to be me, or the Fred Hoiberg route, and rightfully so they took Fred,” said Butler. “I got that came marked on my calendar, February 9th baby I’m back.”

Meanwhile, the best part of the video was when Butler fell out of the canoe he was being interviewed in. The fact that Butler was wearing two life jackets really sealed the deal on the comedy aspect of the whole thing.

Chicago plays Minnesota February 9th at 8 PM EST on ESPN.

Gordon Hayward makes seated shot from near halfcourt (video)

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanNov 7, 2017, 7:00 PM EST
Gordon Hayward slid back his chair.

I don’t care if he’s not quite at halfcourt. I don’t care how many takes it took.

This is impressive:

PBT Podcast: Breaking down the Eric Bledsoe trade

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinNov 7, 2017, 6:12 PM EST
Eric Bledsoe finally has been traded from the Phoenix Suns, landing in Milwaukee for Greg Monroe, an oddly protected first-round pick, and maybe a second round pick.

Who wins? Who loses? What changed that this long-discussed deal finally got done?

Kurt Helin and Dan Feldman from NBC Sports break down why this is a good gamble for the Bucks, and why it’s about as well as the Suns could do considering the situation. There is also some Jahlil Okafor trade talk thrown in.

As always, you can check out the podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google play, or check out the NBC Sports Podcast homepage and archive at Art19.