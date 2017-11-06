Watch James Harden’s career-best 56-point night

Associated PressNov 6, 2017, 12:46 AM EST
HOUSTON (AP) — James Harden had just scored a career-high 56 points when he was asked if he knew he had fallen one point shy of the Houston Rockets’ record.

Harden shrugged and replied, “We won, right?”

And they did it with Harden only playing 35 minutes in a 137-110 victory over the Utah Jazz on Sunday night that ran their Western Conference-best record to 8-3.

Harden fell just shy of Calvin Murphy’s 57 points against New Jersey in 1978, but he joined Wilt Chamberlain as the only players in NBA history to have 10 assists and shoot better than 75 percent from the field in a 50-point performance.

Harden had 13 assists and shot a sizzling 76 percent from the floor, hitting 19 of 25 shots after missing his last three attempts. The MVP runner-up was a perfect 7 for 7 from beyond the arc until he missed a step-back 3-pointer midway through the fourth quarter as the shot clock was about to expire.

Even when the Jazz could deny Harden his shot, he dished it off for someone else to score. Eric Gordon scored 20 points, Trevor Ariza had 14 and Nene scored 13 off the bench.

“That was one of the best performances I’ve ever seen,” Gordon said. “He was picking them apart and not just with scoring. What else can you do?”

Ariza had the answer to that: nothing.

“I don’t think there’s any defense for him, period,” Ariza said. “When he’s on, what can you do? Two people can’t guard him when he’s on like that.”

Harden received a standing ovation from the Toyota Center crowd, which rained down “MVP! MVP!” chants at multiple points during the game. He had 22 points in both the first and third quarters, 30 at halftime and sat for the final 7:32 of the blowout.

Harden said he was unaware he was 8 for 8 in the first quarter and made his first 10 shots to start the game.

“I mean, I was just shooting, I don’t really know,” Harden said. “I don’t pay too much attention to it.”

 

Lamar Odom collapses at a night club (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughNov 5, 2017, 11:59 PM EST
Lamar Odom, who has had issues in the past with addiction, released a Players’ Tribune article earlier this year that spoke about his journey with both substance abuse and other hardships in his life. It’s well worth the read if you haven’t checked it out before. That’s why Sunday’s video of Odom collapsed at a night club was even harder to see.

According to a video published to TMZ’s YouTube page, Odom collapsed in the early hours of Sunday morning at a night club called Bootsy Bellows in Los Angeles.

Odom’s representatives have said that the former Los Angeles Lakers star was dehydrated following a heavy workout routine earlier in the day.

Via TMZ:

Odom was at Bootsy Bellows on the Sunset Strip when several staffers and patrons noticed the ex-NBA star collapsed to the ground around 2 AM. You can see security rush in to help and he seems to be conscious.
The person who shot the video tells TMZ Sports he saw Odom drinking for several hours before the incident.

Odom entered rehab in 2016, something many were happy to see especially after he collapsed at a brothel in 2015.

Here’s hoping Odom is O.K. and he has the help he needs. Addiction is not an on-or-off, black-and-white, fixed-or-broken thing for many people, it’s usually a journey. There can also be long-term health issues with folks coming off of serious addiction like Odom, so hopefully the people around him are taking care of him.

Carmelo Anthony ejected after elbowing Jusuf Nurkic in face (VIDEO)

Getty
By Dane CarbaughNov 5, 2017, 11:02 PM EST
You don’t see Flagrant 2 fouls assessed too often, especially against offensive players. That’s why tonight is your lucky night! Unless you’re an Oklahoma City Thunder fan, of course.

The moment came in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Carmelo Anthony, driving past a defender on the left wing, made contact with Portland big man Jusuf Nurkić at the rim.

Initially called a basket, officials decided instead to award a Flagrant 2 foul and an ejection for Anthony.

Here’s the play as it occurred on the floor:

Yeesh.

Not exactly what you would call, uh, flagrant but definitely not nothing. Anthony definitely jumped and moved his elbow from a natural position into one that was directly aligned with Nurkič’s face.

The rule for a Flagrant 2 is as such, from the NBA:

A flagrant foul-penalty (2) is unnecessary and excessive contact committed by a player against an opponent. It is an unsportsmanlike act and the offender is ejected immediately.

You would have to assume that because it was a hit to the face it was deemed both excessive and unsportsmanlike? Still, you’d have to think that’s maybe an offensive or technical foul at the most. It’s anybody’s guess here, but we’ll have for the 2-minute report tomorrow.

Same goes for this ejection of Kyle Lowry, who got rang for … language?

Some people like dunks but favorite part of basketball is the rescission of flagrant fouls.

Hospitals, ripped jerseys, and discord: Cavs melt down in Atlanta

AP
By Dane CarbaughNov 5, 2017, 10:00 PM EST
Sunday’s game between the Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers wasn’t one that many in Ohio would want to watch again. A crazy sequence at the end of the game in which the Cavaliers had the chance to win or tie three times in six seconds wasn’t even the worst of it.

But let’s start there and work backwards, shall we?

There was no 57-point turnout from LeBron James to be had. Instead what we got was 4-of-8 shooting from 3-point range for Luke Babbitt, and a 28-point effort from Dennis Schröder. For Cleveland, James led the way with 26 points and 13 assists, but Kevin Love, J.R. Smith, and Jae Crowder combined for 15 points on 17 shots. It was tough to watch.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers still had a chance to win the game late when Atlanta’s Isaiah Taylor missed two straight free throws with 12 seconds to go.

Then this happened:

That was just the end of an insane game that featured a frustrating performance from Love, who has had to shoulder more of the load with Tristan Thompson out with an injury. Earlier in the game, Love ripped his jersey and appeared to walk off the court after a touch foul had been called against him.

Cavaliers coach Ty Lue laid into Love during a timeout, furthering the narrative of discord in The Land. Love exited the game in the third quarter, and the team said that he had been sent to the hospital for evaluation.

It was quickly announced that Love had returned home from the hospital, although we still have no idea why he was sent there in the first place.

Of course, to add fuel to the fire, Cavaliers players said after the game that they felt they were not living up to expectations for the championship-hopeful squad just a few weeks into the young NBA season. Both Channing Frye and Dwyane Wade expressed publicly some sentiments that are usually kept private.

To add insult to injury, Lue lost what appears to be a wintergreen Lifesavers during the game (h/t r/nba).

So to round all this up for you, here’s what happened.

  • Cleveland lost to the Hawks despite missed free throws.
  • Most of the Cavaliers were bad.
  • Kevin Love was injured/sick(?)
  • These Nike jerseys are hella rippable.
  • Ty Lue was mad at Kevin Love.
  • Many Cavaliers players are upset with their play.
  • Ty Lue needs a Mentos.

Typically I think you wait until players start calling themselves out publicly before raising concern in these situations. That happened on Sunday, so it’s officially panic time in Cleveland.

Meanwhile the “mini-LeBron” Eric Bledsoe saga continues. The Phoenix Suns PG was reportedly fined $10,000 for his tweet asking for a trade.

It’s only November 5th. The NBA is insane.

Eric Bledsoe returning to Suns facility … to work out

Getty
By Dane CarbaughNov 5, 2017, 8:00 PM EST
Eric Bledsoe has been shadowbanned from the Phoenix Suns after what many believe was a public trade request via Twitter.

Suns head coach Earl Watson was fired later that day, and now Bledsoe is eagerly waiting for the day he’ll be able to don an NBA uniform once again. That won’t come in Phoenix, where GM Ryan McDonough has said the team will be moving on without their former franchise point guard.

We don’t know where Bledsoe will end up, but the trade market for him has sunk considerably after his public request. Meanwhile, the Suns appear to be asking a king’s random, taking aback many suitors.

There have been many rumors about Bledsoe’s trade companions, including Reggie Jackson from the Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks PG Matthew Dellavedova.

That has left Bledsoe out in the cold, but it now seems he will head back to the Suns facilities for some workouts.

Via Yahoo! Sports:

This is a smart move for both parties. The Suns are basically stuck with Bledsoe until they come off their price for him, and in the meantime they need to make sure he’s still in fighting shape, if only as a vote of confidence for trade partners.

Bledsoe gets the benefit of staying near game shape so he can hit the ground running whenever he finally swaps teams.

The Suns are now 4-5, good enough for 13th in the Western Conference.