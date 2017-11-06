Getty Images

Tom Izzo to Draymond Green: “You cry about every call”

By Kurt HelinNov 6, 2017, 9:32 PM EST
Draymond Green, like so many players out of Michigan State in the past 22 years, see Tom Izzo as a mentor, a father figure and a friend.

So when Izzo swung by the Warriors at Nuggets game — to see Green plus another Spartan in Gary Harris of Denver — Green took the time to talk to his former coach.

And his coach told him what a lot of fans, especially critics of the Warriors, have said — Green complains about the officiating far too much. From Mark Medina of the San Jose Mercury News.

“What are you doing? You cry about every call,” Izzo said, according to Green. “You’re worried about the wrong things.”

Unlike what he often does with officials, Green nodded in agreement.

“My relationship with him has meant a lot,” Green said of Izzo. “I can always get an unbiased opinion from somebody who really knows the game of basketball, which is special. He’s somebody that will tell me, ‘You’re wrong.’”

For the record, Green has one ejection and three technicals on the season.

Green is in the top-tier of NBA whiners — along with Blake Griffin, LeBron James, and a few others — and it costs him getting back on defense all too often. Good on Izzo for calling him out on it. A lot of fans would like to second Izzo’s comments.

Not that anyone sane expects Green to change. He is who he is.

Report: Luol Deng, Lakers working on trade, buyout options. It will happen, eventually

By Kurt HelinNov 6, 2017, 8:21 PM EST
Luol Deng started on opening night for the Lakers against the Clippers, and he played a little more than 13 minutes that night.

Deng hasn’t seen the court since.

With the Lakers focused on their deep pool of young, athletic fours — Larry Nance Jr., Kyle Kuzma, Julius Randle, even a little Brandon Ingram — Deng isn’t in the team’s plans. Right now, he’s a veteran mentor for these young players, but he wants to be more than that. Deng wants to play.

Deng and his agent have talked to the Lakers about finding a deal, but it could be a while, reports Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.

Deng said he and his agent, Jeff Austin from Octagon sports, have been working with the Lakers to find a resolution to the situation — either via trade or buyout — but he understands it may take weeks, months or even years to settle as he has two years and $26 million remaining on his contract after this year…

“You just never know. It could be a month, it could be a week, it could be three months,” Deng said. “I don’t want something to happen and I’m called upon but my shape holds me back. The challenge is to challenge yourself to be in better shape than if I was playing. Then if I fall short I’m still in good shape.”

It’s not going to be years, but a trade could come after the season. The Lakers want to move Deng and that $26 million before free agency opens next July 1, which would put them much closer to having space for two max contracts on the roster. Then they will go big game hunting. However, to get a team to take on Deng (and not send back a contract that goes beyond this season), the Lakers are going to have to attach one of those young assets — the smart money is on Randle — to the deal to make it work for the other side.

The Lakers could buyout Deng, even waive and stretch him, but that doesn’t get Deng completely off the books and would kill the two max contract dream. Meaning don’t expect to see this.

Deng, for his part, says he just wants to play and prove he can still do it at an NBA level. He’s in shape, he just wants the opportunity.

“I’ve always given it everything. Every single team that I’ve played for, every single person would tell you that I’ve given it everything every single day. That’s the toughest part for me because I’m so used to competing and giving it everything. I’m also used to not doing great and turning it around. My whole life, every time I’ve been down, I’ve found a way to turn it around.”

Bobby Portis’ 8-game suspension up Tuesday, he returns to rotation

By Kurt HelinNov 6, 2017, 6:56 PM EST
Nicola Mirotic is not yet back at practice, he is still recovering from facial fractures.

The man who gave him those fractures with a punch, Bobby Portis, has served his 8-game suspension from the team and will be back in the rotation on Tuesday against the Toronto Raptors.

Mirotic and Portis have had scraps in practice before — they for years have been battling each other for the same minutes — but this was a big step over the line.

When Mirotic — the man expected preseason to be the Bulls’ leading scorer this season —  is ready to return the Bulls’ front office will have some difficult decisions to make. Mirotic has offered to waive his no-trade clause to get out of the situation and the same locker room as Portis, and with the surprise fast start of rookie Lauri Markkanen the Bulls can afford to make that move. However, because of the very public situation, the Bulls are not going to see reasonable offers.

Spurs first-rounder Derrick White fractures wrist, out indefinitely

Associated PressNov 6, 2017, 6:00 PM EST
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White has a fractured right wrist and is out indefinitely.

The Spurs said Monday that White was hurt on Saturday during a game for the Austin Spurs against the Texas Legends. A timeline for White’s return will be determined later.

San Antonio selected White with the No. 29 pick in the NBA draft. The 6-foot-5 combo guard averaged 18.3 points in his lone at Colorado, where he transferred after starting his career at Division II Colorado-Colorado Springs.

 

Report: Bulls, Hawks most likely destinations for Jahlil Okafor

By Dan FeldmanNov 6, 2017, 4:58 PM EST
3 Comments

The Celtics are reportedly interested in Jahlil Okafor, but they might not be willing to trade enough to get him. As long as the 76ers are refusing a buyout, Boston appears to be an unlikely landing spot for the disgruntled center.

So, other teams are emerging as possibilities.

David Aldridge of NBA.com:

League sources indicate the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks are the most likely destinations for Okafor.

Neither the Bulls nor Hawks look ready to do much this season, with or without Okafor. So, any trade for him should be based on the long-term.

The catch: He’s on an expiring contract, and any team that trades for him can’t give him a salary above $6,313,832 next season (what he would’ve earned on his declined fourth-year option). There are two possibilities leading up to his free agency after a trade:

  • Okafor plays well. In that case, he might draw more than $6,313,832 in free agency, and the team that trades for him will be stuck.
  • Okafor doesn’t play well. In that, the team that traded for him will regret surrendering an asset.

There would be some logic to trading for Okafor, acquiring his Bird Rights, evaluating him up close and then trying to re-sign him. But there’s a very narrow path for that to pay off. He can’t be too bad or too good, or that plan fails.

If Chicago or Atlanta trades for Okafor, it should be at a very low cost.