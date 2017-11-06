Tom Izzo to Draymond Green: “You cry about every call”

Draymond Green, like so many players out of Michigan State in the past 22 years, see Tom Izzo as a mentor, a father figure and a friend.
So when Izzo swung by the Warriors at Nuggets game — to see Green plus another Spartan in Gary Harris of Denver — Green took the time to talk to his former coach.
And his coach told him what a lot of fans, especially critics of the Warriors, have said — Green complains about the officiating far too much. From Mark Medina of the San Jose Mercury News.
“What are you doing? You cry about every call,” Izzo said, according to Green. “You’re worried about the wrong things.”
Unlike what he often does with officials, Green nodded in agreement.
“My relationship with him has meant a lot,” Green said of Izzo. “I can always get an unbiased opinion from somebody who really knows the game of basketball, which is special. He’s somebody that will tell me, ‘You’re wrong.’”
For the record, Green has one ejection and three technicals on the season.
Green is in the top-tier of NBA whiners — along with Blake Griffin, LeBron James, and a few others — and it costs him getting back on defense all too often. Good on Izzo for calling him out on it. A lot of fans would like to second Izzo’s comments.
Not that anyone sane expects Green to change. He is who he is.