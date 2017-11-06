Associated Press

Three Things to Know: James Harden goes off, but some things matter more

By Kurt HelinNov 6, 2017, 7:50 AM EST
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA. Sunday was so busy we’re not even going to get to the ridiculous Carmelo Anthony ejection Sunday night (can’t wait for the Two-Minute Report on that one).

1) Things that matter far more than basketball. We’re going to keep talking NBA hoops here, because that’s what we do (and that’s why you’re reading this), but in the wake of the devastating shooting near San Antonio that left 26 dead, Spurs’ coach Gregg Popovich summed it up well.

Pau Gasol and LaMarcus Aldridge Tweeted about it.

Then after the game, Gasol got a little more political and spoke for much of the world, which finds the American gun culture incomprehensible.

“I mean, to me it’s gotten out of control,” Gasol said. “The situation, the laws, the gun regulations, they need to be addressed. It’s anywhere — concerts, schools, churches, kids. I mean, it’s devastating. But it’s a reality that needs to be addressed. I’m unaware of how or the powers behind the gun laws and gun organizations in this country, but you need to protect the innocent. It’s happened down the road. It could have happened to any of us. It could happen in the supermarket next time. It could happen anywhere. It’s gotten to a point that it’s really worrisome. Really worrisome.”

Amen.

2) James Harden has one of his best games ever. And that’s saying something. Harden is coming off an MVP-caliber campaign, and even in that context what he did Sunday night was a stunning and impressive display of basketball — 56 points on 25 shots, plus 13 assists. He scored or assisted on 91 points in the game.

According to ESPN, Harden is the first player to hit at least 75 percent of shots in 50 point game since some guy named Michael Jordan back in 1996. What put Harden over the top was the 7-of-8 shooting on above the break threes (he was shooting 45.3 percent on those coming into this game). Then again, look at this shot chart, he was hitting from everywhere.

3) Kristaps Porzingis drops career-high 40 points, leads Knicks to win. The Knicks are an above-.500 basketball team nine games into the season and there is one reason — Kristaps Porzingis.

KP has taken a big step forward this season is second in the NBA averaging 30.2 points per game. He took it to a new level Sunday with what he did  Madison Square Garden — he scored 24 of his career-high 40 points in the final frame, plus he blocked shots (six on the night), he pulled down rebounds, and he assisted on the go-ahead three-pointer by Frank Ntilikina with less than two minutes left.

Russell Westbrook calls officiating “a bunch of bulls—” after ‘Melo ejection

By Kurt HelinNov 6, 2017, 8:55 AM EST
Russell Westbrook has a point, this call made no sense. That doesn’t mean he will be spared writing a check to the league.

In the middle of the third quarter Sunday, Carmelo Anthony attacked the rim, tried to adjust his shot to get around the help defender at the rim in Jusuf Nurkic, and drew a foul. Well, at first. The original call was on Nurkic, but after the referees looked at the video — and it is the in-house referees who have the final say on flagrant fouls — they ejected Anthony for an elbow to the head of Nurkic

This set Russell Westbrook — who had been laid out earlier with a shot to the head where no foul was called — off in his postgame press conference.

Westbrook might as well get out the checkbook now, he’s got a $25K fine coming from the NBA (and he knew that was coming when he vented).

Here is out the lead official explained the call after the game.

Not a “natural basketball move?” He turned his body to get off the shot in the face of a defender protecting the rim — this was not intentional, and it is a basketball move. Call a common foul on Anthony and nobody blinks, even a Flagrant I is possible because of the contact to the head. But an ejection? Come on man.

The league’s Two Minute Report on this one should be interesting.

Lamar Odom collapses at a night club (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughNov 5, 2017, 11:59 PM EST
Lamar Odom, who has had issues in the past with addiction, released a Players’ Tribune article earlier this year that spoke about his journey with both substance abuse and other hardships in his life. It’s well worth the read if you haven’t checked it out before. That’s why Sunday’s video of Odom collapsed at a night club was even harder to see.

According to a video published to TMZ’s YouTube page, Odom collapsed in the early hours of Sunday morning at a night club called Bootsy Bellows in Los Angeles.

Odom’s representatives have said that the former Los Angeles Lakers star was dehydrated following a heavy workout routine earlier in the day.

Via TMZ:

Odom was at Bootsy Bellows on the Sunset Strip when several staffers and patrons noticed the ex-NBA star collapsed to the ground around 2 AM. You can see security rush in to help and he seems to be conscious.
The person who shot the video tells TMZ Sports he saw Odom drinking for several hours before the incident.

Odom entered rehab in 2016, something many were happy to see especially after he collapsed at a brothel in 2015.

Here’s hoping Odom is O.K. and he has the help he needs. Addiction is not an on-or-off, black-and-white, fixed-or-broken thing for many people, it’s usually a journey. There can also be long-term health issues with folks coming off of serious addiction like Odom, so hopefully the people around him are taking care of him.

Carmelo Anthony ejected after elbowing Jusuf Nurkic in face (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughNov 5, 2017, 11:02 PM EST
You don’t see Flagrant 2 fouls assessed too often, especially against offensive players. That’s why tonight is your lucky night! Unless you’re an Oklahoma City Thunder fan, of course.

The moment came in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Carmelo Anthony, driving past a defender on the left wing, made contact with Portland big man Jusuf Nurkić at the rim.

Initially called a basket, officials decided instead to award a Flagrant 2 foul and an ejection for Anthony.

Here’s the play as it occurred on the floor:

Yeesh.

Not exactly what you would call, uh, flagrant but definitely not nothing. Anthony definitely jumped and moved his elbow from a natural position into one that was directly aligned with Nurkič’s face.

The rule for a Flagrant 2 is as such, from the NBA:

A flagrant foul-penalty (2) is unnecessary and excessive contact committed by a player against an opponent. It is an unsportsmanlike act and the offender is ejected immediately.

Here’s what Russell Westbrook had to say on the matter. Warning, some NSFW language ahead:

You’d have to think that’s maybe an offensive or technical foul at the most, but they call them like they see them. Perhaps the NBA will have more to say about it tomorrow?

Same goes for this ejection of Kyle Lowry, who got rang for … language?

