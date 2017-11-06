Markelle Fultz is working out, and shooting left-handed

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

76ers guard Markelle Fultz remains out with a shoulder injury that deformed his free throws and eliminated his jumper.

The No. 1 pick is back on the court – and raising eyebrows, though not his right shoulder.

Paul Hudrick of NBC Sports Philadelphia:

Markelle Fultz working on side court #Sixers — Paul Hudrick (@PaulHudrick) November 6, 2017

And taking shots left-handed 🤔 https://t.co/ux8OvmyLEX — Paul Hudrick (@PaulHudrick) November 6, 2017

I’m guessing Fultz is just shooting in a way that allows him to run these drills without stressing his shoulder, which he should be resting.

But this saga has been so strange, I can’t rule out Fultz pulling a Tristan Thompson and switching his shooting hand. That unlikely possibility would raise a huge alarm about Fultz.

Hopefully, this isn’t a significant development in his recovery.

The 76ers will also be without Joel Embiid against the Jazz tomorrow. Hudrick:

Bayless and Embiid OUT tomorrow night in Utah #Sixers https://t.co/y0t2UkMZ6V — Paul Hudrick (@PaulHudrick) November 6, 2017

Embiid probably isn’t happy, but Philadelphia is right to be careful.