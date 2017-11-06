Kyle Lowry gets ejected, kisses baby (video)

Kyle Lowry got ejected in the second quarter of the Raptors’ 107-96 loss to the Wizards last night, but at least he left the court memorably.
NBC Sports Washington:
Whose baby is that?
Former NBA player Lamar Odom – who has battled drug addiction for years – collapsed at a night club over the weekend.
TMZ:
Lamar’s rep says he collapsed due to dehydration after an intense workout earlier in the day without the necessary fluids in his system. They also said it was very hot in the club, while adding … he’s “doing great.”
Hopefully, Odom stays ‘doing great.’
Russell Westbrook has a point, this call made no sense. That doesn’t mean he will be spared writing a check to the league.
In the middle of the third quarter Sunday, Carmelo Anthony attacked the rim, tried to adjust his shot to get around the help defender at the rim in Jusuf Nurkic, and drew a foul. Well, at first. The original call was on Nurkic, but after the referees looked at the video — and it is the in-house referees who have the final say on flagrant fouls — they ejected Anthony for an elbow to the head of Nurkic
This set Russell Westbrook — who had been laid out earlier with a shot to the head where no foul was called — off in his postgame press conference.
Westbrook might as well get out the checkbook now, he’s got a $25K fine coming from the NBA (and he knew that was coming when he vented).
Here is out the lead official explained the call after the game.
Not a “natural basketball move?” He turned his body to get off the shot in the face of a defender protecting the rim — this was not intentional, and it is a basketball move. Call a common foul on Anthony and nobody blinks, even a Flagrant I is possible because of the contact to the head. But an ejection? Come on man.
The league’s Two Minute Report on this one should be interesting.
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA. Sunday was so busy we’re not even going to get to the ridiculous Carmelo Anthony ejection Sunday night (can’t wait for the Two-Minute Report on that one).
1) Things that matter far more than basketball. We’re going to keep talking NBA hoops here, because that’s what we do (and that’s why you’re reading this), but in the wake of the devastating shooting near San Antonio that left 26 dead, Spurs’ coach Gregg Popovich summed it up well.
Pau Gasol and LaMarcus Aldridge Tweeted about it.
Then after the game, Gasol got a little more political and spoke for much of the world, which finds the American gun culture incomprehensible.
“I mean, to me it’s gotten out of control,” Gasol said. “The situation, the laws, the gun regulations, they need to be addressed. It’s anywhere — concerts, schools, churches, kids. I mean, it’s devastating. But it’s a reality that needs to be addressed. I’m unaware of how or the powers behind the gun laws and gun organizations in this country, but you need to protect the innocent. It’s happened down the road. It could have happened to any of us. It could happen in the supermarket next time. It could happen anywhere. It’s gotten to a point that it’s really worrisome. Really worrisome.”
Amen.
2) James Harden has one of his best games ever. And that’s saying something. Harden is coming off an MVP-caliber campaign, and even in that context what he did Sunday night was a stunning and impressive display of basketball — 56 points on 25 shots, plus 13 assists. He scored or assisted on 91 points in the game.
According to ESPN, Harden is the first player to hit at least 75 percent of shots in 50 point game since some guy named Michael Jordan back in 1996. What put Harden over the top was the 7-of-8 shooting on above the break threes (he was shooting 45.3 percent on those coming into this game). Then again, look at this shot chart, he was hitting from everywhere.
3) Kristaps Porzingis drops career-high 40 points, leads Knicks to win. The Knicks are an above-.500 basketball team nine games into the season and there is one reason — Kristaps Porzingis.
KP has taken a big step forward this season is second in the NBA averaging 30.2 points per game. He took it to a new level Sunday with what he did Madison Square Garden — he scored 24 of his career-high 40 points in the final frame, plus he blocked shots (six on the night), he pulled down rebounds, and he assisted on the go-ahead three-pointer by Frank Ntilikina with less than two minutes left.
HOUSTON (AP) — James Harden had just scored a career-high 56 points when he was asked if he knew he had fallen one point shy of the Houston Rockets’ record.
Harden shrugged and replied, “We won, right?”
And they did it with Harden only playing 35 minutes in a 137-110 victory over the Utah Jazz on Sunday night that ran their Western Conference-best record to 8-3.
Harden fell just shy of Calvin Murphy’s 57 points against New Jersey in 1978, but he joined Wilt Chamberlain as the only players in NBA history to have 10 assists and shoot better than 75 percent from the field in a 50-point performance.
Harden had 13 assists and shot a sizzling 76 percent from the floor, hitting 19 of 25 shots after missing his last three attempts. The MVP runner-up was a perfect 7 for 7 from beyond the arc until he missed a step-back 3-pointer midway through the fourth quarter as the shot clock was about to expire.
Even when the Jazz could deny Harden his shot, he dished it off for someone else to score. Eric Gordon scored 20 points, Trevor Ariza had 14 and Nene scored 13 off the bench.
“That was one of the best performances I’ve ever seen,” Gordon said. “He was picking them apart and not just with scoring. What else can you do?”
Ariza had the answer to that: nothing.
“I don’t think there’s any defense for him, period,” Ariza said. “When he’s on, what can you do? Two people can’t guard him when he’s on like that.”
Harden received a standing ovation from the Toyota Center crowd, which rained down “MVP! MVP!” chants at multiple points during the game. He had 22 points in both the first and third quarters, 30 at halftime and sat for the final 7:32 of the blowout.
Harden said he was unaware he was 8 for 8 in the first quarter and made his first 10 shots to start the game.
“I mean, I was just shooting, I don’t really know,” Harden said. “I don’t pay too much attention to it.”