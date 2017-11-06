Kristaps Porzingis: ‘I see myself as a Knick for a long, long time’

Kristaps Porzingis made a lot of noise by skipping his exit meeting with the Knicks last offseason.
His brother/advisor amplified the concern surrounding Porzingis’ future – or lack thereof – in New York.
Now, Porzingis, who has only one season beyond the current one remaining on his contract, is trying to quiet the fretting.
Porzingis, via Ian Bagley of ESPN:
“I think fans know I’m here in New York, I love New York and I see myself as a Knick for a long, long time,” he said. “And I think they shouldn’t be worrying about that.”
Knicks fans shouldn’t worry. Porzingis may or may not be enthralled with the team’s direction. (Frank Ntilikina‘s emergence certainly increases the odds Porzingis is actually pleased.)
But the NBA’s salary structure gives him tremendous incentive to stay.
Porzingis can’t unilaterally leave New York until 2020. Even doing that would require him to reject a max extension next summer that projects to be worth $146 million over five years – or $175 million over five years if he makes an All-NBA team in 2018-19 – in order to accept a one-year, $7,514,414 qualifying offer.
I can’t rule out Porzingis taking that unprecedented step, let alone him signing a shorter max-salary offer sheet elsewhere (that the Knicks would surely match). But that’s a ridiculous amount money to pass up.
For Porzingis’ sake, hopefully he’s actually happy in New York. But, like every other player in his position, he’ll get his head around staying with his team one way or another.
76ers guard Markelle Fultz remains out with a shoulder injury that deformed his free throws and eliminated his jumper.
The No. 1 pick is back on the court – and raising eyebrows, though not his right shoulder.
Paul Hudrick of NBC Sports Philadelphia:
I’m guessing Fultz is just shooting in a way that allows him to run these drills without stressing his shoulder, which he should be resting.
But this saga has been so strange, I can’t rule out Fultz pulling a Tristan Thompson and switching his shooting hand. That unlikely possibility would raise a huge alarm about Fultz.
Hopefully, this isn’t a significant development in his recovery.
The 76ers will also be without Joel Embiid against the Jazz tomorrow. Hudrick:
Embiid probably isn’t happy, but Philadelphia is right to be careful.
John Wall collided with Channing Frye in the Wizards’ loss to the Cavaliers on Friday, leaving the Washington guard with a shoulder injury.
Wall sure isn’t letting Channing Frye off the hook.
Wall, via Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington:
“I tried to split a screen and it was shoulder to shoulder contact. But I feel like he threw his shoulder into me,” Wall said. “I’ve been on split screens before and hit somebody’s shoulder or hit their body and never had that type of injury. I think his impact, the way he was coming, kind of gave me a stinger.”
Wall doesn’t outright call Frye’s play dirty, but – intentionally or not – he’s casting Frye in a certain light. Wall describes this as an unusual basketball play.
I don’t know Frye’s intent. He’s a slow big man trying to keep up with a lightning-quick Wall. But Frye did step into Wall.
Whatever the intent of Frye’s movement or Wall’s statement, this won’t ease tension in what Washington wants to be a rivalry.
Kyle Lowry got ejected in the second quarter of the Raptors’ 107-96 loss to the Wizards last night, but at least he left the court memorably.
NBC Sports Washington:
Whose baby is that?
Former NBA player Lamar Odom – who has battled drug addiction for years – collapsed at a night club over the weekend.
TMZ:
Lamar’s rep says he collapsed due to dehydration after an intense workout earlier in the day without the necessary fluids in his system. They also said it was very hot in the club, while adding … he’s “doing great.”
Hopefully, Odom stays ‘doing great.’