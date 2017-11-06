John Wall on injury: Channing Frye ‘threw his shoulder into me’

“I tried to split a screen and it was shoulder to shoulder contact. But I feel like he threw his shoulder into me,” Wall said. “I’ve been on split screens before and hit somebody’s shoulder or hit their body and never had that type of injury. I think his impact, the way he was coming, kind of gave me a stinger.”
Wall doesn’t outright call Frye’s play dirty, but – intentionally or not – he’s casting Frye in a certain light. Wall describes this as an unusual basketball play.
I don’t know Frye’s intent. He’s a slow big man trying to keep up with a lightning-quick Wall. But Frye did step into Wall.
Whatever the intent of Frye’s movement or Wall’s statement, this won’t ease tension in what Washington wants to be a rivalry.
Russell Westbrook calls officiating “a bunch of bulls—” after ‘Melo ejection
Russell Westbrook has a point, this call made no sense. That doesn’t mean he will be spared writing a check to the league.
In the middle of the third quarter Sunday, Carmelo Anthony attacked the rim, tried to adjust his shot to get around the help defender at the rim in Jusuf Nurkic, and drew a foul. Well, at first. The original call was on Nurkic, but after the referees looked at the video — and it is the in-house referees who have the final say on flagrant fouls — they ejected Anthony for an elbow to the head of Nurkic
This set Russell Westbrook — who had been laid out earlier with a shot to the head where no foul was called — off in his postgame press conference.
Not a “natural basketball move?” He turned his body to get off the shot in the face of a defender protecting the rim — this was not intentional, and it is a basketball move. Call a common foul on Anthony and nobody blinks, even a Flagrant I is possible because of the contact to the head. But an ejection? Come on man.
The league’s Two Minute Report on this one should be interesting.
Three Things to Know: James Harden goes off, but some things matter more
Sunday was so busy we're not even going to get to the ridiculous Carmelo Anthony ejection Sunday night (can't wait for the Two-Minute Report on that one).
“I mean, to me it’s gotten out of control,” Gasol said. “The situation, the laws, the gun regulations, they need to be addressed. It’s anywhere — concerts, schools, churches, kids. I mean, it’s devastating. But it’s a reality that needs to be addressed. I’m unaware of how or the powers behind the gun laws and gun organizations in this country, but you need to protect the innocent. It’s happened down the road. It could have happened to any of us. It could happen in the supermarket next time. It could happen anywhere. It’s gotten to a point that it’s really worrisome. Really worrisome.”
Amen.
2) James Harden has one of his best games ever. And that’s saying something. Harden is coming off an MVP-caliber campaign, and even in that context what he did Sunday night was a stunning and impressive display of basketball — 56 points on 25 shots, plus 13 assists. He scored or assisted on 91 points in the game.
According to ESPN, Harden is the first player to hit at least 75 percent of shots in 50 point game since some guy named Michael Jordan back in 1996. What put Harden over the top was the 7-of-8 shooting on above the break threes (he was shooting 45.3 percent on those coming into this game). Then again, look at this shot chart, he was hitting from everywhere.
3) Kristaps Porzingis drops career-high 40 points, leads Knicks to win. The Knicks are an above-.500 basketball team nine games into the season and there is one reason — Kristaps Porzingis.
KP has taken a big step forward this season is second in the NBA averaging 30.2 points per game. He took it to a new level Sunday with what he did Madison Square Garden — he scored 24 of his career-high 40 points in the final frame, plus he blocked shots (six on the night), he pulled down rebounds, and he assisted on the go-ahead three-pointer by Frank Ntilikina with less than two minutes left.