Warriors big four combine for 77 points in 127-108 win over Nuggets

DENVER (AP) — The Golden State Warriors took to the road to work out some early season wrinkles in their overall game.

Kevin Durant scored 25 points, Stephen Curry had 22 and the Warriors rode a big third quarter to a 127-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night.

Klay Thompson and Draymond Green added 15 points apiece for the Warriors. They have won six of their last seven, including all three during their just concluded trip.

“Getting on the road was good for us,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “Sometimes you need to get on the road to feel more threatened. A team like this especially that’s used to being successful. I thought we took a couple of home games for granted and we weren’t defending, we weren’t bring energy.”

Will Barton had 21 points off the bench to lead the Nuggets. None of Denver’s starters reached double figures in scoring.

Up by five at halftime, the Warriors forced a decisive turn in the game with a 24-4 run to start the third, taking an 84-59 lead when Curry hit a fall-away 3-pointer from the baseline after poking the ball away from Mason Plumlee for a steal.

The Warriors finished with 43 points in the third – the most points allowed by the Nuggets in a period this season – and took a 103-76 lead into the fourth quarter.

“I think everybody came out with great energy in the second half. We found something in the pick and roll and we tried to exploit it,” Durant said. “Guys were moving on the backside without the ball, finding the open area and knocking down shots.

“We didn’t play well a few games early on, but the last three games have been solid for us,” Durant added. “We’ll try to take it home and build on that.”

Durant had 13 of his points in the period and Curry added 12 in the same span, helping Golden State lead by as many as 29 points and outscore Denver by 22 points in the quarter.

“They just blitzed us and we didn’t respond,” Barton said.

Both teams began to substitute freely early in the fourth quarter and the Warriors coasted to the victory.

The Nuggets, trailing by 13 after the first quarter, scored 15 straight points to start the second behind their bench players and moved in front for the first time in the game on Barton’s fastbreak 3-pointer 38-36 midway through the period. But Golden State came back to lead 60-55 at the half, scoring nine of the last 13 points in the final two minutes of the quarter capped by Thompson’s 3-pointer off a feed from Curry an instant before the halftime buzzer sounded.

Golden State, showcasing its transition game and ball movement throughout the game, finished with 37 assists, including a game high 11 by Curry.

“They never cave in,” Barton said. “When we went on that run in the second quarter, they just kept playing, kept on making plays, stuck to their game plan and weathered the storm. And if we’re trying to be a good team, we’ve got to be able to do the same things.”

LIGHTS OUT

The Warriors shot 54.9 percent from the field, a season high by a Nuggets’ opponent and yet another signal of Golden State’s offensive potential on a nightly basis. “I don’t want to sit here and say we won’t do that all season, but as long as we get good shots, we give ourselves a chance to shoot a good percentage,” Green said.

 

 

Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins lead Pelicans in 96-90 OT win over Bulls

CHICAGO (AP) — Anthony Davis had 27 points and 16 rebounds to lead the New Orleans Pelicans to a 96-90 overtime victory over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night.

DeMarcus Cousins added 25 points and 11 rebounds – 18 and seven after halftime – to help the Pelicans snap a six-game, regular-season losing streak to the Bulls.

Jameer Nelson added 13 points, Darius Miller had 11, and Jrue Holiday 10 for New Orleans. The Pelicans improved to 4-2 on the road.

Justin Holiday had 18 points, Denzel Valentine added 16 and Lauri Markkanen and Robin Lopez had 14 apiece for the Bulls. They were coming off their first road victory.

Both teams looked sluggish completing their first back-to-backs of the season. The Bulls shot 35.4 percent from the field to the Pelicans’ 40.2 percent.

Cousins made two of three foul shots for a 91-86 lead with 2:35 left in overtime before Nelson hit a 3 for a 96-88 lead with 48.9 seconds remaining.

Davis rebounded Lopez’s putback attempt with 9.7 seconds remaining in regulation. Holiday missed at the other end with 3.3 to go before Cousins blocked Lopez to send the game to overtime.

The Pelicans opened the final quarter on a 20-7 run to take a 77-71 lead. Valentine hit a 3 to put the Bulls ahead 83-81 with 2:28 left before Davis dunked to tie it.

Justin Holiday scored 10 points in the third quarter for the Bulls, who led by as much as nine and 64-57 after the period.

The Pelicans shot 40.5 percent from the field to the Bulls’ 32.6 percent in the first half of a tied game. Davis led New Orleans with 14, and Lopez had nine for Chicago.

Cousins had just seven points and four rebounds at halftime after averaging 29 points and 14 rebounds per game and posting two 20-point, 20-rebound games in his previous five contests.

 

Kelly Oubre could get fine from league for wearing “F— You” jacket to game

This time the Wizards decided not to wear all black to send a message. That said, the Wizards talked a lot before facing the Cavaliers this week.

Washington Kelly Oubre Jr. didn’t do his talking to the media… he let his jacket do the talking. (This video is NSFW if you’re easily offended by language, so don’t play it).

The league is now investigating Oubre for a violation of the league dress code. My guess is there will be a fine (but who knows with the NBA’s inconsistent fine procedures).

Note to the Wizards: Maybe don’t throw extra motivation LeBron James‘ way, because you guys have no answers for how to stop him.

Report: John Wall’s shoulder has “no structural damage,” just soreness

The Washington Wizards have been outscored by 11.4 points per 100 possessions this season. They cannot be without him for long.

He left Friday night’s loss to the Cavaliers with his arm in a sling and saying his should felt like it was “on fire.” However, it looks like he will not be out that long, according to Shams Charania of the Vertical at Yahoo Sports.

Expect Wall to miss a few games, this early in the season the Wizards should be cautious and not let this become a lingering thing. The Wizards are at the Raptors on Sunday, then host the Mavericks Tuesday and the Lakers Thursday.

Wall is averaging 20.5 points and 10.4 assists per game.

Joel Embiid says he wants to spend entire career with 76ers

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
Remember when there was friction between Joel Embiid and the 76ers about his injures?

That all seems like a distant memory with Embiid signed to a five-year max extension, healthy and excelling on the court.

Molly Sullivan of NBC Sports Philadelphia:

Kobe Bryant (Lakers), Tim Duncan (Spurs) and Dirk Nowitzki (Mavericks) obviously spent their entire careers with one franchise. Will Embiid follow suit?

Joke about Embiid finishing his career in Philadelphia because his career-ending injury will occur before he has a chance to leave, but injury is the biggest threat here. The 76ers can waive him with his contract only partially guaranteed if prior injuries reoccur significantly enough. Injuries could downgrade him from the franchise player he is.

Plus, there are all the usual concerns – eventual unrestricted free agency and trade possibilities.

But Embiid is an elite player when healthy. He’d have to get hurt pretty badly for them to cut bait.

Under contract for five more seasons, he should be Philadelphia for quite a while – at least.